Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) is the holding company for electric utility Arizona Public Service. This $9.8 billion market cap company offers a 4.1% dividend and a low 0.50 beta.

However, it is near the top of its 52-week price range.

Pinnacle West will benefit if interest rates are cut as soon as expected. PNW is similar to other large US utilities with its nuclear generating plant ownership—it owns 29% of the US’ largest nuclear generating plant and is the operator. Located west of Phoenix, Arizona, the Palo Verde nuclear plant’s capacity is 3937 megawatts.

Electricity is likely to see steep growth from data center demand, and nuclear generating facilities are back in vogue. Like other utilities, Pinnacle West is well-positioned to meet the demand.

However, I rate it a hold. Investors may want to take a second look if the stock price drops for a larger dividend payout percentage or if interest rates are cut (benefitting all utilities).

Second Quarter 2024 Results and Guidance

In the second quarter of 2024, Pinnacle West reported net income of $203.8 million or $1.76/share. This compares to $106.7 million, or $0.94/share, for 2Q23.

According to the company, “New customer rates, which took effect in March 2024, and record June heat were the primary drivers in the quarter-over-quarter improvement.”

As always with utilities, weather played its major role, particularly in Arizona in 2Q24: “June was the warmest on record with an average high temperature of 109.4 degrees and an average overnight low temperature of 84.6 degrees. The number of residential cooling degree-days (a utility’s measure of the effects of weather) in this year’s second quarter increased a noteworthy 52.8% compared to the same period a year ago and was a remarkable 23.5% higher than historical 10-year averages. June 2024, in fact, had 79.9% more cooling degree-days than in June 2023.”

The company affirmed full-year 2024 earnings per share guidance of $4.60-$4.80.

Operations

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Any report on an electric utility must mention the expected big increase in electricity demand from artificial intelligence (AI) chips and processes as they are incorporated into data centers. For example, Goldman Sachs expects data center power demand to grow by 160% by 2030. AI is a big part of this, with Goldman explaining that a ChatGPT query needs almost 10 times as much electricity to process as a Google search.

Indeed, several utilities have already announced AI data center deals.

Pinnacle West’s utility, Arizona Public Service, is also advantaged by owning the country’s largest nuclear power generating station. Nuclear has come into its own again as a non-hydrocarbon, large-scale, baseload generating source—the only fuel with that combination of characteristics.

Pinnacle West’s Energy Sources

For the first six months of 2024, Pinnacle West provided 16,927 gigawatt-hours (GWH) of power from a mix of sources, generating 72% of its electricity and purchasing 28%. As the chart below shows, generation from its own renewables was only 3%, but purchased power generated from renewables was 12%. Generation from nuclear was the largest contributor at 28%; coal was 21%, and gas/oil/other was 20%. (Fast on/off natural gas is frequently used to meet peaking needs and to back up renewables.)

A few supply notes on these sources: Arizona can get some natural gas from west Texas. West Texas gas is greatly oversupplied relative to pipeline capacity, making this especially affordable now. Second, nuclear power is experiencing renewed interest as a non-hydrocarbon source that performs best at baseload (full-time) capacity levels.

Capacity factors for the generating capacity PNW owns during the first six months of 2024 were:

*nuclear 95%,

*coal 59%,

*gas, oil & other 21%,

*solar 36%.

State Regulator

As a utility holding company, Pinnacle West does not have direct competitors. However, it has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to the Arizona public utility commission, the only state in which it operates. In rate cases, it answers to a wide variety of customer-stakeholders. The company is also subject to normal market pressures for its fuel sources and to changes in demand.

Governance

On August 1, 2024, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Pinnacle West’s overall governance as a 5, with sub-scores of audit (2), board (7), shareholder rights (6), and compensation (7). In this ranking, a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

Insiders own a tiny 0.17% of the stock. On July 31, 2024, 5.0% of the floated stock was shorted.

Pinnacle West’s beta is 0.50: like most utilities, its stock does not fluctuate as sharply as the overall market.

As of June 30, 2024, most of Pinnacle West’s stock was held by institutions, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market. The top five institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with 13.0%, Vanguard with 12.4%, BlackRock with 9.3%, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 6.15%, and State Street with 5.6%.

Capital Research, BlackRock, and State Street are signatories to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, a group that manages $57.5 trillion in assets worldwide and which limits hydrocarbon investment via its commitment to achieving net-zero alignment by 2050 or sooner.

Financial and Stock Highlights for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

Pinnacle West’s trailing twelve month (TTM)) earnings per share (EPS) is $5.42, for a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. The company expects full-year 2024 EPS of between $4.60-$4.80/share. Analysts project 2025 EPS at $4.91/share for a forward price-to-earnings ratio range of 17.5-18.3.

In the last four quarters, the company beat consensus EPS by $0.09-$0.51/share.

PNW’s market capitalization is $9.765 billion at the April 15, 2024, stock closing price of $85.95/share.

The 52-week price range is $65.20-$89.39 per share, so the most recent closing price is 96% of the 52-week-high.

TTM return on assets is 2.6% and return on equity is 10.3%.

On June 30, 2024, Pinnacle West had $19.4 billion in liabilities and deferred credits including $9.06 billion of long-term debt ($1.0 billion in current maturities and $8.06 billion in long-term maturities) and $25.7 billion in assets resulting in a high liability-to-asset ratio (although not totally out of the band for utilities) of 75%.

The mean analyst rating is 3.0 or “hold” from thirteen analysts.

Pinnacle West’s dividend of $3.52/share yields 4.1%. This is just above the 10-year Treasury rate of 3.9% as shown below.

Notes on Valuation

The company’s enterprise value (EV) is $20.9 billion, and its EV/EBITDA ratio is 10.9, just above the preferred ratio of 10 or less that suggests a bargain.

The book value per share of $54.67 is much less than its market price, indicating positive market sentiment.

Positive and Negative Risks

Potential investors should consider their expectations of Arizona’s economic growth, state regulatory environment, and population growth as factors most likely to affect the company.

Moreover, higher interest costs mean yields on other investments (bonds, Treasuries, equities) have risen to compete for investors.

Should the Federal Reserve cut rates, utility holding companies like Pinnacle West will benefit.

Recommendations for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

The factors that could make Pinnacle West more attractive are mostly general to all utilities: a subdued beta, benefits from lower debt costs and less investor competition if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates as expected, regional population growth, and increased electricity demand from industrial users, particularly artificial intelligence server farms.

The company’s dividend rate is just above the 10-year US Treasury interest rate.

Pinnacle West, through its Arizona Public Service utility, does have a good mix of generating capacity along with purchased power—most notably, the largest nuclear generating facility in the US.

I recommend Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stock as a hold. If the stock price goes down, its dividend becomes more attractive; if interest rates are cut, Pinnacle West’s stock price—and that of all other utilities/utility holding companies—is likely to increase.