alexsl

We previously covered CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CRWD) in June 2024, discussing why we had upgraded our Sell rating to Hold instead, thanks to its excellent financial and performance metrics, along with the recent S&P500 inclusion.

Even so, we had maintained our uncertainty surrounding its premium valuations and expensive stock prices, which offered a minimal margin of safety for those looking to add then.

Since then, CRWD has dramatically lost -36.4%, or the equivalent -$30.45B of its market cap at its worst, attributed to the unexpected global outage and the ongoing market rotation from high growth stocks.

With the snafus potentially triggering a FQ2'25 and/ or FY2025 top/ bottom line misses, along with a possible churn as its customer base diversifies their cybersecurity platforms with other vendors, we believe that it may be more prudent to observe CRWD's execution for a little longer - warranting our reiterated Hold (Neutral) rating.

CRWD's Snafus May Have Painful Long-Term Repercussions

CRWD 1M Stock Price

Trading View

Unless one has been living under a rock for the past month, CRWD has been notorious for the global outage reported on July 19, 2024 indeed.

Given that the snafus update operates at the kernel level - effectively taking the whole computer system down and triggering the now infamous Blue Screen of Death, we believe that the impact may be worse than the reported sum of 8.5M, possibly in the tens of millions - affecting global operations across hospitals, banks, airlines, TV broadcasters, supermarkets, and many others.

This development also explains why CRWD has lost so much of its value since then, as many of its peers gain, most notably SentinelOne (S) and Fortinet (FTNT), attributed to the "revived interest in specialized best-of-breed vendors to diversify from single-vendor dependency."

This development is unsurprising indeed, since the outage may force enterprises to critically evaluate their existing cybersecurity contracts and Business Continuity Planning [BCP] strategies, to prevent a similar event from occurring again.

While these remain early days, with an impact likely only seen from Q3'24 onwards, Microsoft (MSFT) already reports +20% YoY growth in security customers to 1.2M, as more signs up for multiple workloads in the latest quarter.

At the same time, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) already introduced its new growth strategy, "platformization" also known as "multi-platform wins" in the FQ2'24 earnings call.

This is by offering "free support during a breach," while "approaching customers well before their point product contracts expire and offering free extended rollout period prior to the end of the obligation of legacy vendors/ payment."

These developments imply further headwinds for CRWD indeed, with it remaining to be seen if it may sustain the historical Annual Recurring Revenue [ARR] growth of $3.65B (+6.1% QoQ/ +33.6% YoY) and multi-year Remaining Performance obligations of $4.7B (+2.1% QoQ/ +42.4% YoY) as reported in the last quarter.

This is why we do not put all of our eggs in one basket, ie: SaaS market consolidation is not always a good thing for customers indeed.

Assuming churn issues, we may see CRWD offer deep discounts to retain its existing customers and/ or attract new customers, effectively impacting its adj gross/ operating margins from the 78% (inline YoY) and 22% (+5 points YoY) reported in the latest quarter, respectively.

As a result, we are uncertain if the management's raised FY2025 guidance, with revenues of $3.99B (+30.3% YoY) and adj EPS of $3.98 (+28.8% YoY) at the midpoint, up from the original guidance of $3.95B (+29.5% YoY) and $3.87 (+25.2% YoY) at the midpoint, respectively, is still achievable.

At the same time, we are likely to see numerous legal ramifications/ lawsuits moving forward, with the CRWD stock likely to face more volatility.

For example, Delta Air Lines (DAL) is already pursuing legal claims of up to $500M in damages against CRWD and MSFT, and more possible from other affected vendors, with the worst not over yet.

This is especially since both DAL and CRWD already face federal class-action lawsuits from affected airline passengers, along with the latter's shareholders, implying that there may more volatility from the ongoing outage development.

As a result, we believe that buying this dip may not be wise, seeing that there may be more volatility in the near-term, despite a cyber analytics firm CyberCube estimating a relatively reasonable global insured losses of between $400M and $1.5B.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

Unsurprisingly, the consensus have lowered their forward estimates, with CRWD expected to generate a decelerating top/ bottom-line growth at a CAGR of +25.9%/ +24.9% through FY2027.

This is compared to the original estimates of +26.3%/ +20.1% and the historical top-line growth at +78.5% between FY2017 and FY2024, respectively.

CRWD Valuations

Tikr Terminal

Even so, CRWD remains rather expensive at FWD P/E valuations of 62.65x at the time of writing, compared to the October 2023 bottom of 50.34x, despite the recent correction from 81.80x recorded on July 18, 2024.

CRWD To Peers Valuations

Tikr Terminal

When compared to its cybersecurity peers, such as S at FWD P/E valuations of 297.91x with the projected adj EPS growth at a CAGR of +256.7% through 2026, FTNT at 34.89x/ +16.2%, PANW at 57.86x/ +17.8%, Zscaler (ZS) at 59.91x/ +30.9%, and Okta (OKTA) at 39.38x/ +26%, respectively, it is apparent that CRWD remains somewhat expensive at current levels.

So, Is CRWD Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

CRWD 5Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, bullish support has materialized at $210s, with CRWD also rapidly bouncing off those levels to retest the next resistance level of $260s.

For context, we had offered a fair value estimate of $240.30 in our last article, based on the LTM adj EPS of $3.44 ending FQ1'25 and the 1Y P/E mean of 69.86x. This is on top of the long-term price target of $450.50, based on the consensus FY2027 adj EPS estimates of $6.45.

Assuming minimal impact to its growth prospects, it appears that CRWD is cheap at current levels, with the recent correction triggering opportunistic entry points for those looking to buy the dip.

On the other hand, with the cybersecurity company set to announce its FQ2'25 earning results on 28 August 2024, we urge readers to wait a little longer and hear from the management then, while monitoring the numerous performance metrics discussed above.

As a result of the near-term uncertainties and rather pessimistic stock market sentiments, we prefer to maintain our Hold (Neutral) rating for the CRWD stock here.

It may be more prudent to observe the management's narrative surrounding the outage, despite the supposed improvements in its "Rapid Response Content testing, additional validation checks, and enhance existing error handling."

For now, we prefer to err on the side of caution.