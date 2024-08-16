Funtap

Since I last covered UiPath (NYSE:PATH) in my piece entitled "Execution is Key Amid Tight Macros and Gen AI Disruption" about one month ago, it underwent nearly 8% downside. At that time, I had a hold position, mainly based on the need to see signs of progress on the profitability front.

One such sign emerged in the form of the July 8 SEC filing announcing restructuring actions aimed at reducing the headcount by 10% and applying artificial intelligence to make the platform more innovative. However, there was no positive market reaction, and on the contrary, the stock continued its downtrend and was trading around $11.53 at the time of writing.

My objective with this thesis is to show that the market is probably wrong and that investors need to keep this stock on their radar screens after it lost more than half its value since the beginning of this year. For this purpose, I will show how the combined effect of cost-cutting and AI can lead to enough productivity gains to impact the bottomline by as much as 25% positively.

First, it is important to explain the reasons why the cost-cutting news failed to instill enthusiasm in the stock.

Why the Market Was Not Convinced

An extract of the SEC filing is shown below. As underlined in green, the downsizing aims to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency in a way that reshapes the company's structure. Equally important, the intent is to drive customer centricity which normally means a nimbler salesforce organization.

Now, these sorts of changes take time and the problem is that it costs money too, with the board of directors estimating a sum of $17 million to $25 million as staff-related expenses but also adding that the actual costs may differ materially from what has been estimated. However, no dollar amount was provided concerning the potential benefits, possibly explaining the lack of investor enthusiasm for the restructuring.

Another reason could be the focus on artificial intelligence in research and development.

Now, the company had already embarked on the innovation journey as early as October last year with AutoPilot which uses Gen AI, somewhat similar to Microsoft's (MSFT) CoPilot, which is an assistant enabling an employee to accomplish daily office tasks. Therefore, banking on AI feels like Deja vu, especially at a time when investors seem to be concerned about the monetizing aspects, as I detailed in a recent thesis.

Coming to execution, which was one of the reasons for the previous CEO being ousted, the problem was he had not performed well on large deals synonymous with more revenues and profits as tabled below.

Table prepared using data from (seekingalpha.com)

Detailing further, execution is key to ensure that investing time and resources to strengthen the product line is done without unduly increasing operating expenses, especially for a company whose operating expenses constituted 97.5% of its revenues in fiscal 2024 which ended in January. Also, despite showing some progress in controlling costs during the last reported financial year, it remains loss-making as charted below.

Charts prepared using data from (www.seekingalpha.com)

Cost-cutting is Positive and Gen AI Engenders Productivity Gains

In such a context, cost-cutting not only reduces operating expenses, but is also key to ensuring that UiPath can reorient financial resources to "better prioritize go-to-market investments". For this matter, in addition to RPA (robotic process automation) companies, it also faces established ones like the software giant expanding into the RPA market through its Power Automate. Thus, to drive sales, marketing expenses may have to be increased further and cost-cutting is a sign that things are moving in terms of cost optimization.

Furthermore, the restructuring is being championed by founder and new CEO Daniel Dines, someone who is invested in the company and previously held the Chief Innovation Officer role. Thus, with his deep knowledge of the business and its culture, he can better address execution challenges.

Continuing on a positive note, the job cuts have been announced together with investment in AI and making the platform more innovative. This tends to show that this is not just an isolated exercise to streamline operations, but more of a realignment of the workforce with an AI-driven strategy to become customer-centric.

Now, for a company like UiPath, this can take the form of harnessing the power of Gen AI to allow product managers to reallocate resources in a way that more administrative tasks can be handled with the help of an AI assistant. This is not about the work being entirely handled by intelligent algorithms, but rather about using smarter apps to perform daily routine and repetitive aspects of the work while allowing the executive to focus on more creative tasks. As a result, the product manager can have more time to focus on product requirements, press releases, and FAQs (frequently asked questions) related to larger deals, thereby accelerating the time to market. These are what researchers at McKinsey categorize as content-heavy tasks that involve a lot of creative work including brainstorming, synthesizing, writing, and reviewing. In this way, the application of Gen AI to these content-heavy tasks can bring a 40% increase in productivity.

Looking further, there are other activities forming part of the customer management process that are more content-light like data gathering, summarizing them, and building presentations or tasks that are associated with market research. Here, according to McKinsey, productivity could be increased by 15%. Now, assuming that the company has an equal mix of content-heavy and content-light tasks, productivity can potentially be increased by an average of 27.5% as tabled below.

Notably, McKinsey measures productivity by the average completion time of a task, meaning the faster a task is completed, the more productive is an employee. Looking for the relationship between productivity and profitability, according to TGG Accounting, since productivity is the efficiency with which inputs are converted into outputs, achieving more with fewer resources (or man-hours), leads to better profits and competitiveness.

Moreover, to obtain an estimate for the impact of the $17 million to $25 million of additional staff-related expenses on profitability, I divide $25 million (the maximum) by FY-24's revenues of $1,308 million, or 1.9%. Thus, there is a net improvement of 25.6% in profits, as shown below.

Table prepared using data from (www.seekingalpha.com)

Better Productivity means Better EPS

To calculate the impact on the bottomline, I consider the EPS for the fiscal year ending in January 2026 (or lasting from February 2025 to January 2026) as most of this reduction in workforce is expected to occur by the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026 (or from February to April of 2025).

Thus, incrementing by an additional 25.6%, the EPS can potentially climb to $0.55 which conversely decreases the forward P/E ratio from 26.36x to 20.99x (or 0.44/0.55 x 26.36) as shown below.

Table built using data from (seekingalpha.com)

This translates into a target of $14.4 (11.53 x 0.55/0.44) based on applying a 25.6% upside to the current share price of $11.53.

Investors will note that while the EPS of $0.44 for the fiscal year ending in January 2026 does represent a 15.99% increase, it does not seem to factor in the productivity gains because it was revised lower from $0.45 on July 30. This downgrade led to further downside from the beginning of August, as charted below. In this connection, analysts have remained largely pessimistic about the stock since they revised its consensus EPS from $0.68 downward to $0.45 on May 30, or a 34% downgrade, which triggered the major stock downside as shown below.

Comparing the price performances (www.seekingalpha.com)

Therefore, one can expect further downside in case there is a further downgrade till the next quarter earnings call on September 5.

The Way Forward For this Volatile Stock

Noteworthily, the above chart also features Pegasystems (PEGA) which is also an RPA play that has outperformed the S&P 500, in sharp contrast to UiPath. Thus, this is a market where there is potential as it is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 25.7% from 2024 to 2033 but is also one characterized by Gen AI-induced disruption.

To this end, RPA uses software robots (bots) to automate repetitive tasks based on pre-defined strategies, thus freeing up employee time to focus on more value-added tasks, thereby reducing overall costs for businesses and driving up productivity. Now, this is also precisely the aim of Gen AI, which now makes available AI bots that can be used to plan and execute tasks according to the aims of the user. However, one big difference is that in addition to carrying out simple repetitive tasks, supersmart apps driven by LLMs (large language models) can also perform more complex work requiring a larger degree of autonomy, for example learning from mistakes.

Thus, unless UiPath's management convinces investors that the workforce reduction plan accomplished in conjunction with the use of AI to drive innovation across the platform is aligned with the go-to-market strategy and is done profitably, the stock may suffer further. At the same time, they should explain how they will leverage the recently developed DocPATH and CommPATH, two customized LLMs to make the task of processing any document type including different formats faster.

Thus, a lot will depend on execution and the profit guidance and this is the reason why despite having shown that there is potential for a 25.6% upside, I still have a hold position. Finally, for those who are holding on to UiPath's shares, it was equipped with $1.94 billion of cash versus $76.6 million of debt at the end of April meaning ample financial firepower to carry out an in-depth organizational restructuration while applying a higher dose of AI to improve productivity.