First Solar: Expansion Goes As Planned. Political Risks Create Upside And Downside Risks

Aug. 16, 2024 8:47 AM ETFirst Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Stock
Invest Heroes profile picture
Invest Heroes
2.26K Followers

Summary

  • First Solar's results are generally in line with our expectations. The business is protected by the large backlog.
  • We expect IRA 45x payments to start in 2025, which will have a positive impact on the balance sheet.
  • Management has mentioned a potential IRA cut for the first time, which is a significant risk for the company at all levels.
  • Patent infringement by FSLR's competitors could be an additional source of revenue for the company, although it is not yet clear how the investigation will proceed.
  • There's still significant positive upside for the stock, which is why we maintain our BUY rating. However, the political backdrop and a possible IRA cut are major risks for the company.

Installing solar panels, Renewable energy clean and good environment.

bombermoon

Investment thesis

First Solar (FSLR) remains a compelling investment due to its robust financial performance, strong backlog extending through 2030, and significant upcoming U.S. capacity expansions. Despite potential risks from changes in U.S. renewable energy policies, the company's ability to maintain high margins, coupled with

Invest Heroes LLC is a CIS-based research firm founded in 2018. Since then, we provide equity and fixed income research services which become more and more well-known locally among both professional investors and private clients. Here’s what we do: - Cover top 120+ Russian, US and Chinese stocks - Cover 200+ Russian bonds (corporate, SOE’s) Provide our research as a paid service to several institutional clients, a couple dozen of asset managers/PM’s and about 3000 private clients Our team consists of 2 strategists as well as a team of analysts (equity market team & 1 fixed income). 9 analysts are currently working in our team, which has achieved global professional recognition. In the first year, we got into the Refinitiv and Factset, in the second year our estimates began to participate in the Refinitiv consensus, in the third year we are the best analysts in the Refinitiv rating for a number of Russian companies and we are in a process of signing with S&P Market Intelligence. Our forecasts are often ahead of the market, because of detailed business model built for each company. Contact details Sergey Pirogov CEO +7 (919) 762 76 64 s.pirogov@invest-heroes.ru Aleksandr Sayganov Head of Research +7 (708) 1238294 a.sayganov@invest-heroes.ru

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

