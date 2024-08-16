First Solar: Expansion Goes As Planned. Political Risks Create Upside And Downside Risks

bombermoon

Investment thesis

First Solar (FSLR) remains a compelling investment due to its robust financial performance, strong backlog extending through 2030, and significant upcoming U.S. capacity expansions. Despite potential risks from changes in U.S. renewable energy policies, the company's ability to maintain high margins, coupled with opportunities from patent enforcement, positions it well for long-term growth. The recent adjustments in EBITDA forecasts reflect prudent management, balancing rising costs with the ongoing expansion. Investors should consider the company's strong market position and potential regulatory headwinds when evaluating its future prospects.

2Q FY2024 report overview

We've been covering First Solar since 2022. Our previous article version is accessible via this link.

Overall, Q2 2024 results were slightly better than expected due to the usual shipment delay:

Revenue totaled $1,010 mln (+24.7% y/y), in line with the forecast of $1,049 mln.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $470 mln (+95% y/y), up 7% from the forecast of $438 mln on the back of lower selling and marketing expenses, as well as higher gross margin driven by the rising average selling price of modules.

The management maintained its guidance for 2024 financial results. First Solar continues to see significant additions of new orders, with the backlog now stretching through 2030.

First Solar

In-depth glance at the financials

The business's core operating metrics are in line with our expectations:

Module selling price averaged $0.30/W (+3.6% y/y) in 2Q, which beat our expectations of $0.27/W. Previously, we expected that deliveries on some of the older contracts would have a one-off negative impact on the average selling price, but this did not happen. An EU customer, which is exiting US operations, terminated its contract with First Solar and made a termination payment. The de-booked order was for a total of about 400 MW, but given the strong demand and large contract backlog, we assume that First Solar will simply deliver an equivalent amount to other customers. The event will not affect the company's financial results in the short or long term.

The cost of module production, excluding IRA 45X tax credits, averaged $0.23/W (-3.3% y/y), slightly above the forecast of $0.224/W. But gross margin topped expectations, driven by a higher selling price. The metric reached 49.4% (+11.1 pp y/y), compared with the forecast of 41.7%.

Module production totaled 3 720 MW (+32.6% y/y). The expansion of the Ohio plant (+0.9 GW/year) was completed in July. A significant expansion of US capacity is expected in the second half of 2024 with the start-up of the Alabama plant (3.5 GW/year). The start-up of the Louisiana plant is set to happen in the second half of 2025. This means that over the time span of 1 1/2 years, First Solar's production capacity in the US will almost double.

Amid accelerated factory start-ups and the reinforcement of the research and development team, we have raised the forecast for the relevant expense items. As such, the forecast for total cash costs went up from $2,475 mln (+15% y/y) to $2,497 mln (+16% y/y) for 2024, and from $2,777 mln (+12.2% y/y) to $2,930 mln (+17.3% y/y) for 2025.

IRA 45x tax credits haven't been paid out yet and are added to the balance sheet as debt owed to the company by the government. That's why First Solar is still generating a negative cash flow, despite the high margins. We expect the payouts to start in 2025.

We are lowering the forecast for adjusted EBITDA from $2,052 mln (+75.8% y/y) to $1,999 mln (+71.3% y/y) for 2024, and from $2,991 mln (+45.8% y/y) to $2,838 mln (+41.9% y/y) for 2025 on the back of rising expenses for production start-ups and research.

Company data, Invest Heroes calculations

Regulatory background

For the first time ever, First Solar's management mentioned there is uncertainty about renewable energy and trade policies, which is associated with the potential for greater Republican control over the government. The company noted that the IRA stimulates the US economy and helps fight China's dominance in the international market, so it expressed hope that the legislation will remain in effect.

In our view, a potential reduction in the IRA poses a significant risk to First Solar, which currently expects its EBITDA margin to rise to 52.8% by 2026. However, a reduction in the IRA production tax credit reduces this to 29.8%, or 23% of EBITDA margins.

For the same price, the removal of the IRA could also have a significant impact on demand, and therefore on financials even more than the bottom line.

Invest Heroes calculations Invest Heroes calculations

However, there's also a positive regulatory aspect. Additional momentum in First Solar's financial results could come from its patent portfolio. In July, the company began investigating rivals for potential infringement of its patents concerning the TOPCon technology (which stipulates embedding a thin layer of tunnel oxide into the panel to improve energy yield).

The possible outcomes of the investigations remain unclear, but the company could potentially start earning money by levying fines on rivals or collecting royalties from the use of the patents.

Valuation

We are evaluating the FSLR price based on the discounted at 13% EV/EBITDA 2025 multiples method. For valuation purposes, we're also projecting free cash flow and accounting it in projected net debt. We are reducing the target price of the shares from $311 to $292 due to:

The increased EBITDA forecast for 2025.

The shift of the valuation period (we are evaluating the company by its projected results in 2025 that are discounted at a rate of 13%, which have become closer by one quarter).

Based on the new assumptions, we are maintaining the rating for the shares at buy.

We are evaluating the company by its projected results in 2025, when most of the manufacturing capacity will come online. The target price of $311 was achieved by discounting the price of 2025 at the rate of 13% per annum.

The discount rate of 13% is the average growth of the S&P 500 Index over the past 20 years. In other words, when we value a company based on its long-term results, it is important to us that the company's growth exceeds the average growth of the index.

Invest Heroes calculations

Conclusion

First Solar's Q2 2024 results demonstrate its strong market position, bolstered by solid revenue growth, improved margins, and a substantial production increase. While potential regulatory challenges and rising costs pose significant risks, the company's strategic capacity expansions and opportunities in patent enforcement offer promising avenues for sustained growth. Investors should weigh these factors carefully, considering both the potential headwinds and the long-term growth prospects driven by First Solar's resilient business model and strong market demand.

To manage the position, we suggest keeping an eye on the financial statements of FSLR and its competitors and industry research (e.g., EIA, IRENA, Wood MacKenzie).