SDI Productions

Earlier this year, in early March to be precise, I wrote an article that took a bullish stance on a financial institution by the name of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Prior to that point, I had the company rated a 'strong buy' because of the upside I believed that shares offered investors. And from the time I had initially written about the firm and given it that rating in October 2023 through the time that my March 2024 article was published, shares had seen an upside of 27.7%. That dwarfed the 16.8% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. After seeing such a move higher, I've believed that downgrading the firm to a 'buy' made a lot of sense. But since that time, shares have actually dropped by 4.4% while the S&P 500 has inched up by 0.4%.

This underperformance is not vast, but it is underperformance nonetheless. In some respects, Associated Banc-Corp is doing better now than it did last year. But this is not to say that everything is great. While most metrics are up, the firm did see a slight decline in deposits from the end of 2023 through the present day. This on its own is discouraging. Debt has also risen back up. Add on top of this the fact that the company is more or less in the middle of the pack when it comes to asset quality, and it's clear that this is no longer a top-tier opportunity. But even given these issues, when you consider how cheap shares are, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms, and you factor in recent strength in some other key categories, it's difficult not to keep the company rated a 'buy'.

A mixed bag

When I last wrote about Associated Banc-Corp earlier this year, investors only had data covering through the end of the 2023 fiscal year. Today, results now extend through the second quarter of 2024. The first thing that I noticed when looking at the data was that deposits have seen a bit of weakness. Deposits ended 2023 at $33.45 billion. This followed several consecutive quarters of deposit growth, including during the banking crisis that began in March 2023. But by the second quarter of this year, deposits had pulled back somewhat to $32.69 billion. The good news is that uninsured deposit exposure is low and falling. It ended last year at 22.7% of total deposits. But today, that number is 21.9%. Any figure at or below 30% is considered appealing to me.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Fortunately, most other metrics improved during this time. The total value of loans at the end of the most recent quarter was $29.26 billion. This represents a slight improvement over the $29.22 billion reported at the end of last year. Over the same window of time, the value of securities has popped from $7.46 billion to $7.73 billion. And the value of cash has gone from $909.5 million to $959.1 million. In fact, besides deposits, the only balance sheet item of significance that saw a weakening was debt. The company had done well when it came to debt, with a decline from $4.26 billion in the third quarter of 2023 to $2.48 billion in the final quarter. But debt has since popped back up, hitting $4.07 billion in the second quarter of this year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Just as was the case when it came to the balance sheet side of things, the income statement side of things has been somewhat mixed. Net interest income has been on the decline. In the second quarter of this year, this metric totaled $233.6 million. That was a slight drop from the $235.8 million reported one year earlier. And for the first half of this year, the $467.4 million reported by management represented a decline from the $491.9 million reported at the same time in 2023. Increases in interest-bearing deposits that exceeded the growth seen by total earning assets, as well as a contraction in the company's net interest margin from 2.93% to 2.77%, ultimately resulted in much of this downside. The drop in net interest margin is not surprising to see. In this current environment, with elevated interest rates, banks are having to compete for deposits. And the end result of that is usually a drop in net interest margin.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

We also saw a slight downturn in non-interest income from $65.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $65.2 million the same time this year. But for the first half of this year, the $130.1 million reported by management came in slightly above the $127.6 million reported last year. This was mostly driven by an increase in wealth management fees, as well as growth in revenue associated with bank and corporate owned life insurance. Fortunately, these mixed results did not stop the company from seeing its net income rise from $84.3 million in the second quarter of last year to $112.7 million this year, and, for the first half of each respective year, a rise from $184.8 million to $191 million. While this is great to see, it is worth mentioning that this would not have happened had it not been for differences in income tax expenses. For instance, for the first half of this year, the company booked an income tax expense of only $7.3 million. But the same time last year, it was a whopping $50.9 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to valuing the company, we need to be careful. The fact of the matter is that there were certain one-time costs, mostly involving losses associated with particular assets that the institution sold last year, that made net income look rather weak. But the good news is that if we strip these out and adjust taxes accordingly, then the firm would be trading at an adjusted price to earnings multiple of 8.8. In the chart above, I compared Associated Banc-Corp to five similar firms. Doing this, I found that only one of the five companies ended up being cheaper than our candidate. In the chart below, meanwhile, I did the same thing regarding the price to book multiple and the price to tangible book multiple. And in each of these cases, Associated Banc-Corp ended up being the cheapest of the group.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Valuation is very important, especially if you are a value-oriented investor like myself. But asset quality should not be ignored. And on this front, Associated Banc-Corp could be better. In the first chart below, I looked at the company's return on assets and compared that return to the return of the same five companies I valued it against. Two of the five ended up having return on asset readings that were lower than what Associated Banc-Corp has, while the other three were higher. And in the subsequent chart, I did the same thing regarding return on equity. And once again, we end up with the same ranking on a relative basis.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

All things considered, Associated Banc-Corp has most certainly morphed into a company that has some mixed financial results. Some things, like growing profits, loan values, securities, and cash, are all positive. The firm is also quite cheap, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar companies. Unfortunately, there was a drop in deposits and asset quality seems to be more or less in the middle of the pack. Given these factors, I can understand why some investors might opt to look elsewhere for upside. But I do think that Associated Banc-Corp warrants a soft 'buy' rating at this point in time.