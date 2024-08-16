Monty Rakusen

Background

In business since 1954 as a division of Eli Lilly (LLY), Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was spun off as an independent public company in 2018. In the animal health space, Elanco is second by revenue, behind leader Zoetis (ZTS), with roughly half the revenue of Zoetis. Zoetis was spun off from Pfizer in 2012. Jeffrey N. Simmons has been President and CEO of Elanco since the spinoff from Eli Lilly.

On August 1, 2020, Elanco purchased Bayer Animal Health in a deal valued at $6.89 billion, consisting of $5.3 billion in cash and 72.9 million shares of Elanco stock. At the time of the acquisition, Bayer had an annual revenue of 1.57 billion euros (approximately $1.85 billion) and 4000 employees. Currently, Elanco employs about 9800 people. Below is a summation of Elanco's revenue for three years leading to the acquisition.

Form 10-K

Due to several factors, Elanco stock has languished, evidenced by the chart below illustrating that Elanco shares have lost about 60% of value since a high of $36.72 in 2021.

Data by YCharts

Some reasons for the poor performance of Elanco shares include acquisition and restructuring costs after the Bayer acquisition, along with an added debt load and significant investments to reorganize the business. For example, below is a rendition of a new global headquarters that incorporates employee-focused design and a state-of-the-art innovation center. The new campus, located in Indianapolis, Indiana, broke ground in 2022 and is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Elanco News Release April 12, 2022

While some investors have been critical of the decision to build the new campus on the back of the $6.9 billion acquisition of Bayer, there is a strong argument in favor of locating headquarters and the innovation center in one location to reap long-term benefits as soon as possible. Making current investments in the new campus now should boost future funds available for robust investments in product development and new product launches.

Strong Growth Dynamics

The animal health sector is expected to grow at an 8.1% CAGR, reaching $76 billion through 2028. As will be discussed in more detail below, Elanco has a robust pipeline of future approvals and product launches. A leader in the space, Elanco is positioned well in the animal pharma market.

Pipeline

Including two new products that have already been launched in 2024, Elanco has 6 potential blockbuster products that management believes will be approved/launched in 2024 and 2025. In the animal pharma space, a blockbuster is considered a product that achieves revenue of $100 million or more. Below is a flow chart of the current Elanco pipeline.

Elanco Q2 2024 Overview Presentation

The graphic illustrates expected revenue from pipeline products to be launched in 2024-2025.

Elanco Q2 2024 Overview Presentation

Improving Financial Profile

As noted below, Elanco increased revenue in most product categories--except Swine and Contract Manufacturing, for a total revenue gain of 13% in the recently reported Q2.

Elanco Earnings Release q2

In addition to revenue, Elanco has made steady progress in improving debt and cash flow metrics. As indicated below, Elanco reported operating cash flow of $200 million in Q2 2024. Since the end of Q2, the company divested its non-core Aqua business in July, enabling a paydown of $1.2 billion in debt so that gross debt is now below $4.5 billion.

Elanco Q2 Earning Release

Elanco and Zoetis Comparison Key Statistics

The table below illustrates some of the key statistics that compare some key financial and performance statistics for Elanco and Zoetis.

Stock Analysis Investment Portal

Starting at the top, the first 8-10 statistics shown above look favorable for Elanco. Going down the list from there illustrates the need for improvement. Before the Bayer acquisition, the majority of Elanco's revenue came from the farm animal category, which carries lower margins than pet health.

After the Bayer acquisition, Elanco has roughly 50-50% farm animal/pet health revenue. As Elanco gains traction with the former Bayer product line and as new blockbuster product lines come to fruition, profits and margins should improve markedly. In addition, the added scale should improve profits and margins significantly, including cross-selling into former Bayer markets.

Insider Activity

Elanco CEO Jeffrey Simmons has made continuous, modest purchases of Elanco stock on a routine basis. However, this month Mr. Simmons purchased $1.3 million in stock, plus his routinely allocated purchase.

Risks

From the above discussion, there are obvious risks associated with Elanco stock. There is a risk that management may not be able to execute its plan to launch and grow new pipeline products. In addition, while management implies that the new products will be approved by the FDA as shown in the flow chart above, there is always a risk that approval could be withheld. Lastly, the company must make continual improvements in reducing debt to gain investor confidence.

In addition to the foregoing, there are multiple risk factors, detailed in the most recent Form 10-K, that should be considered by investors.

Final Thoughts

While Elanco has made progress on several fronts, to build investor confidence the company must grow revenue, improve margins and profits, and make continuous progress in paying down debt, which appears to be underway.

When comparing the high valuation given to Zoetis, Elanco should do very well if it attains valuations closer to Zoetis in the animal health industry.

While the farm animal category has lower gross margins than pet health, the 50-50 split between the categories provides better diversification, which could provide support in an economic downturn.

With a robust pipeline and much of the restructuring completed in the aftermath of the Bayer acquisition, it appears that the company is well-positioned for success ahead.