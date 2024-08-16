Alex Potemkin

We've read plenty of headlines in the mainstream media that consumers are starting to push back against price increases and trade down to cheaper goods, particularly when it comes to food. But if this is true, then the $15+ salads at Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) aren't feeling the impact. The custom salad chain, best known more recently for pushing to automate its stores with robotic salad assembly, is seeing tremendous strength in same-store sales, with traffic increasing despite menu price increases.

Sweetgreen reported Q2 results in early August, which only contributed to the stock's massive 200%+ year to date rally:

The bull case remains bright amid strong sales growth, but watch out for collapsing gap against peer valuations

I last wrote a bullish article on Sweetgreen in mid-July, when the stock was still trading in the mid-$20s. Since then, though the share price has skyrocketed a further ~40%, I'm comforted by the company's expansion in restaurant-level operating margins alongside same-store sales growth, and as such, I'm reiterating my buy rating on Sweetgreen.

I continue to see a number of tailwinds for the company, including a gradual and secular shift toward healthy eating, a customer base that skews toward affluent professionals that are less likely to feel the impacts of a potential recession, and deep investments in automation that are likely to yield long-term margin benefits.

As a reminder for investors who are newer to Sweetgreen, here's my full long-term bull case for the company:

Vacuum for national chain of fast-casual salads. When it comes to burritos, we automatically turn to Chipotle (CMG) as the flagship brand; for burgers and fries, it's McDonald's (MCD) (though fans of competing fast-food chains may argue with that assessment), and for coffee, it's Starbucks (SBUX). Sweetgreen is dominating brand recognition in the salad space, with no clear runner-up.

When it comes to burritos, we automatically turn to Chipotle (CMG) as the flagship brand; for burgers and fries, it's McDonald's (MCD) (though fans of competing fast-food chains may argue with that assessment), and for coffee, it's Starbucks (SBUX). Sweetgreen is dominating brand recognition in the salad space, with no clear runner-up. Automation potential. Sweetgreen was relatively early in developing a plan not just for automated ordering systems, but robotic salad-making as well. Though these are costly upfront endeavors, Sweetgreen's investments can yield tremendous savings in restaurant operating costs over time.

Sweetgreen was relatively early in developing a plan not just for automated ordering systems, but robotic salad-making as well. Though these are costly upfront endeavors, Sweetgreen's investments can yield tremendous savings in restaurant operating costs over time. Respectable same-store sales growth, and higher food margins versus peers. While rival CAVA (a Mediterranean fast-casual joint that aims to be for wraps and Mediterranean bowls what Chipotle is to burritos) is seeing a sharp deceleration in same-store sales growth, Sweetgreen is expecting mid-single digit same-store sales growth this year. Perhaps more than any other fast-casual restaurant, Sweetgreen benefits from healthy food eating trends. We note as well that Sweetgreen's margin on raw food inputs is slightly higher than peers.

While rival CAVA (a Mediterranean fast-casual joint that aims to be for wraps and Mediterranean bowls what Chipotle is to burritos) is seeing a sharp deceleration in same-store sales growth, Sweetgreen is expecting mid-single digit same-store sales growth this year. Perhaps more than any other fast-casual restaurant, Sweetgreen benefits from healthy food eating trends. We note as well that Sweetgreen's margin on raw food inputs is slightly higher than peers. Strong balance sheet. Sweetgreen has over $200 million of net cash and no debt on its balance sheet, which gives it firepower to continue expanding location and retrofitting its current stores with robotics.

The biggest and principal worry I have for the stock is valuation. Sweetgreen trades like a tech stock and diverges from many of its restaurant peers that can be judged for their cold, hard earnings. Sweetgreen is just starting to break past breakeven adjusted EBITDA but is still negative on GAAP earnings, making P/E multiples and EBITDA multiples unreliable.

And so we have to lean on revenue multiples here. The comforting news is that Sweetgreen is essentially in-line with Chipotle's revenue multiple (but its same-store sales growth outpaced Sweetgreen's by two points in Q2, and Chipotle, of course, is already tremendously profitable). However, this gap has converged closer to parity (a month ago, Sweetgreen was trading several turns below Chipotle). The stock is, however, still trading much cheaper than recent IPO debut CAVA, whose same-store sales growth is below Sweetgreen's and, in my view, is trading at bloated levels.

As such, Sweetgreen is a long-term investment. A bullish bet on Sweetgreen is a bet that A) Americans will continue to lap up pricy salads, and B) that ongoing investments in automation will help Sweetgreen achieve operating margins superior to its labor-intensive peers. But based on recent trends, this is a bet I'm comfortable making, and I'm recommending investors to continue riding the upward wave here.

Q2 download

Let's now go through Sweetgreen's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Sweetgreen Q2 results (Sweetgreen Q2 earnings release)

Sweetgreen's revenue surged 26% y/y to $157.9 million, outpacing Wall Street's expectations of $154.0 million (+23% y/y) for the quarter. The company added 4 net-new locations in the quarter (from a total of 24-26 expected for the year, of which the company has fulfilled 10 total additions since the start of the year), but the bigger and more important driver is same-store sales growth (which excludes the contribution from new locations).

Sweetgreen reported 9% same-store sales growth in Q2, which accelerated four points versus 5% growth in Q1. Furthermore, the company noted that 5% of this growth was due to updated menu pricing (which contributed virtually all of the growth in Q1), but the company also benefited from a 4% increase in traffic to make up 9% total same-store sales growth. To me, this is an indication that Sweetgreen's ~5% price increases are not blunting demand at all.

Strength in same-store sales trends has also driven Sweetgreen to update its full-year outlook from a prior view of 4-6% same-store sales growth to 5-7% now:

Sweetgreen guidance update (Sweetgreen Q2 earnings release)

The company notes that a number of drivers were responsible for sales growth, including an increase in traffic during dinner (now representing 40% of total orders, up from 37% in the year-ago quarter) as well as the popularity of its new menu item Caramelized Grilled Steak, which is a popular dinner offering.

Operating leverage plus premium menu items have also helped Sweetgreen's restaurant-level operating margins grow to 22%, up from 20% in the year-ago quarter (as a reminder, this metric is essentially operating income for Sweetgreen's restaurants excluding corporate overhead):

Sweetgreen restaurant operating margins (Sweetgreen Q2 earnings release)

The company is noting strong progress in its robotics retrofitting project, completing its first retrofit managed by a commercial partner instead of in-house (which hopefully can speed up the adoption of robotic kitchens).

Per CEO Jonathan Neman's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

On July 15, we completed our first Infinite Kitchen retrofit at Penn Plaza, which is now the fastest way to get Sweetgreen in New York City, the retrofit began in June and took seven weeks to complete. We were able to keep the restaurant partially open during six of the seven weeks of renovation for online ordering and delivery, the restaurant was fully close to one week. It is the first Infinite Kitchen made by our contract manufacturer, which was delivered on time and at target cost. Since reopening, we are seeing some of the highest throughput levels we have seen at the store. While less than a month in operation, we are pleased with the performance of the restaurant. We remain on track to open a total of 7 new restaurants featuring the Infinite Kitchen, as well as retrofitting two to three existing restaurants with the Infinite Kitchen in 2024. Looking ahead, we are resuming a new unique growth rate of 15% to 20% annually, with 2025 being at the lower end of this range, and 2026 and beyond, targeting the upper end of the range. The majority of our 2025 pipeline is identified, and we are working on our 2026 pipeline. Our menu innovation has attracted new guests driving traffic and check sizes."

Adjusted EBITDA margins, meanwhile, expanded five points y/y to 7%:

Sweetgreen adjusted EBITDA (Sweetgreen Q2 earnings release)

Again, Sweetgreen's EBITDA or EPS is not yet meaningful enough to justify its valuation: but the combination of strong same-store sales growth plus ongoing margin tailwinds from automation should continue to drive healthy margin expansion going forward.

Key takeaways

Sweetgreen has continued to deliver terrific results, most notably raising its same-store sales growth outlook for the year. This is not, however, a stock that investors should hold complacently, as a >200% YTD gain coupled with a rich valuation necessitates constant monitoring. Still, I'm bullish on the long-term drivers here and believe Sweetgreen still has a path to rally further.