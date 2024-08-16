Northview Residential REIT: Rents Moving North, Leverage Moving South

Jordan Siemens/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Northview Residential REIT (OTC:NRRUF, TSX:NRR.UN:CA) Q2 results demonstrated continued strong operating performance across its portfolio and momentum (albeit slow) toward its deleveraging goal. In this report, we review the results and provide our updated view on valuation. We maintain at Buy.

The portfolio composition remained largely unchanged, except for the disposal of 2 units in Iqaluit for ~$600k. AMRs grew by an average of ~2% QoQ across the portfolio, with notable strength in Western and Atlantic Canada. Occupancy improvement was broad-based, with +70bps of pickup across the entire portfolio. After quarter end, NRR sold an additional 5 properties representing 226 units for ~$24MM.

Earnings Update | Operational (Empyrean; NRR)

The strong results in the residential portfolio were overshadowed by topline weakness in the commercial portfolio, resulting in materially flat revenue QoQ. However, property-level operating expenses, notably utilities, were down considerably, resulting in ~10% NOI growth QoQ (n.b., ~560bps of margin expansion). Much of this margin improvement was seasonal, with utility costs normalizing after winter (recall the significant exposure to Northern Canada, where winters are harsh).

Of much interest to us, funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted FFO ("AFFO") were up significantly (n.b., ~41% and ~56%, respectively), causing the payout ratio to reach ~53% and ~66%, respectively. While the full-year payout ratios will be slightly higher, as they will include the seasonally weaker quarters, we believe the REIT has solidly achieved distribution sustainability. The Bank of Canada's two recent 25bps rate cuts (n.b., 50bps total) should work to further bring down NRR's interest costs and improve the leverage story going forward, given the credit facility accrues interest at a floating rate and is unhedged.

Earnings Update | Financial (Empyrean; NRR)

While cash flow was strong in the quarter, NRR drew down a net incremental ~$6MM on the credit facilities. However, interest costs were down by ~$300k, reflecting past repayments and lower base rates. Mortgage refinancings pushed out the WATM on mortgages to 4.9 years. On a D / GBV basis, NRR deleveraged by ~20bps, not much, but a move in the right direction.

Earnings Update | Leverage (Empyrean; NRR)

Overall, this is an operationally strong quarter that beat analysts' expectations. We were happy to see the continued improvement in the REIT's cash flows and progress toward deleveraging, albeit slowly.

Despite an ~18% rally since our last report, NRR is still trading ~25% below our $22.5/share NAVPU estimate. The current price reflects ~11x and ~14x LTM FFO and AFFO, respectively. It yields ~6.3%, well above the Canadian multifamily peer set, and an implied cap rate of ~7%. We see ~31% upside to our NAV, though we believe the high leverage and low float (also our primary risks) merits a discount.

Valuation Summary (Empyrean; NRR)

We see the risks of low float and limited trading liquidity being mitigated by the attractive valuation and attractive yield. Furthermore, we see the potential for further upside if the REIT can bring leverage in line with Canadian MF peers and achieve a dividend yield comparable to the peer set (e.g., if priced at a 3% yield, in line with CAPREIT, NRR would trade at $36/unit). Additionally, we expect market awareness of this undercovered REIT to continue to grow, as evidenced by National Bank's initiation of coverage in late July. With National, there are now 2 major Canadian banks covering NRR, with the other being CIBC.

We continue to believe that Northview Residential REIT is the most attractively valued residential REIT in the Canadian universe and offers the highest leverage to a recovery in public REIT sentiment and rate cuts. We maintain at Buy.

