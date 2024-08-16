Atlassian: Now, It's Finally Time To Buy (Rating Upgrade)

Aug. 16, 2024 9:59 AM ETAtlassian Corporation (TEAM) Stock
Summary

  • Atlassian's YTD declines intensified after the company released its FY25 outlook calling for 16% growth, versus Street expectations for 18% growth.
  • Still, the sharp selloff has rendered the stock cheap even against lowered expectations.
  • The stock has reached rough valuation parity with Salesforce and Workday, against which it used to trade at a large premium.
  • Upgrading Atlassian to a buy as the company continues to roll out its AI workflow tools and waits for a pending FedRAMP approval.

Atlassian headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

It's often frightening when a once-vaunted growth stock gets converted into a value play. Rather than signaling a complete and total loss of momentum, however, I tend to view many of these as buying opportunities, especially if cash flow is increasing

Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017.

