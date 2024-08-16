Sundry Photography

It's often frightening when a once-vaunted growth stock gets converted into a value play. Rather than signaling a complete and total loss of momentum, however, I tend to view many of these as buying opportunities, especially if cash flow is increasing as growth slows down.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), after an incredibly tough year in which the stock has lost nearly 40% of its value (while the broader stock market has rallied nearly 20%, and many AI-boosted tech peers have surged even higher), is finding itself in this position. The work collaboration company has been beset by higher churn among its smaller clientele, causing a deceleration in revenue and a disappointing FY25 full-year outlook alongside fiscal Q4 (June quarter) earnings, which prompted an even sharper decline in this stock.

Data by YCharts

The selloff has gone too far: upgrading Atlassian to buy

I last wrote a neutral article on Atlassian in May, when the stock was still hovering around a $180 share price. I'll cut to the chase here: I haven't been bullish on Atlassian since mid-2022, when the stock was sharply coming off its 2021 all-time highs. I've alternated between sell and cautious neutral ratings since then, waiting for the right time to buy in: and in my view, that time is now. I'm upgrading Atlassian to a buy here.

Simply put, the selloff is unwarranted and too deep. We have to level-set between what portion of the selloff is rational (a chunk certainly is, as Atlassian was still working off the fat of its excess valuation) and what part of it is emotionally fear-driven. When we look at where Atlassian settled, however, we can't exactly conclude that its revenue growth outlook of 16% y/y in FY25 is bad (consider the fact that growth of 23% y/y in FY24 was largely similar, outside of a one-time benefit from legacy server migrations that happened in Q3'24 that temporarily accelerated that quarter's revenue growth to ~30% y/y). Wall Street had hoped for two points higher of growth, at 18% y/y.

Atlassian FY25 outlook (Atlassian Q4 shareholder letter)

We should additionally consider the fact that Atlassian's valuation compensates for what the market is interpreting as lackluster guidance. At current share prices near $147, Atlassian trades at a $38.22 billion market cap. When we net off the $2.33 billion of cash and $985.9 million of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, Atlassian's resulting enterprise value is $36.88 billion.

Against a 16% y/y growth target for next year ($5.06 billion in revenue), the stock trades at 7.3x EV/FY25 revenue. This has closed the gap against other large-cap software peers like Salesforce.com (CRM) and Workday (WDAY) which have similar mid/low-teens growth rates.

Data by YCharts

We note as well that Atlassian is closing in on a reasonable cash-flow based valuation. In FY24, the company generated $1.42 billion of FCF, up 68% y/y. Assuming FCF grows in line with revenue at 16% y/y (assuming consistent FCF margins), FY25 FCF would be $1.65 billion, and Atlassian trades at 22.4x EV/FY25 FCF.

The long-term bull case for Atlassian

Beyond the valuation that went from unreasonable to quite reasonable, there are a number of fundamental drivers to support a recovery for Atlassian, including:

Mission-critical collaboration software. Atlassian's Jira software is among the best-known project management and collaboration software tools in the market for dev teams. Especially as more and more workforces employ a distributed and hybrid model, software systems like Atlassian become the "point of record" that keep projects moving along and teams on the same pace.

Atlassian's Jira software is among the best-known project management and collaboration software tools in the market for dev teams. Especially as more and more workforces employ a distributed and hybrid model, software systems like Atlassian become the "point of record" that keep projects moving along and teams on the same pace. Moving to a single-CEO model. Another drag on the stock currently is possibly the exit of Atlassian's co-CEO and co-founder, Scott Farquhar. This leaves just his co-founder, Mike Cannon-Brookes, as sole CEO. The co-CEO model has worked well for Atlassian in the past, but in the software industry, companies like Salesforce.com have moved away from it, preferring to speed decision-making. This leadership change not only unburdens Atlassian from double executive compensation, but may help the company's operations in the long run.

Another drag on the stock currently is possibly the exit of Atlassian's co-CEO and co-founder, Scott Farquhar. This leaves just his co-founder, Mike Cannon-Brookes, as sole CEO. The co-CEO model has worked well for Atlassian in the past, but in the software industry, companies like Salesforce.com have moved away from it, preferring to speed decision-making. This leadership change not only unburdens Atlassian from double executive compensation, but may help the company's operations in the long run. Unique word-of-mouth sales model. Atlassian has continued to deploy a policy of prioritizing inbound marketing rather than hiring a full field staff to sell its products, which is the standard playbook in enterprise software. This has allowed the company to focus more of its spending on products and R&D.

Atlassian has continued to deploy a policy of prioritizing inbound marketing rather than hiring a full field staff to sell its products, which is the standard playbook in enterprise software. This has allowed the company to focus more of its spending on products and R&D. Rule of 40. Though Atlassian's growth is slowing, the company is still a member of the "Rule of 40" club that signals great growth and profitability balance, in large part made possible by the company's lower spend on sales relative to its software peers.

Stay long here and use the dip as a buying opportunity.

Q4 download

When we nullify the noise from the disappointing FY25 outlook, we find that Q4 results were actually reasonably strong. It's highly possible that Atlassian is just setting a lower bar for itself to cross in FY25, to be padded with "beat and raise" quarters as we move throughout FY25.

Take a look at the Q4 earnings summary below:

Atlassian Q4 results (Atlassian Q4 shareholder letter)

Revenue grew 20% y/y to $1.13 billion, in line with Wall Street's expectations. What I find most comforting, however, is the fact that when we exclude the Q3 anomaly which had a boost from a wave of customers shifting away from server deployments, Q4's total revenue was in line with 21% y/y growth in the first half of FY24.

Atlassian revenue trends (Atlassian Q4 results)

What's more, as shown above, cloud revenue growth at 31% y/y matched the same pace in Q3 and accelerated over the first half of FY24, while marketplace revenue also continued growing at a double-digit pace.

We note that the company has a FedRAMP "In Process" status, which when completed will give Atlassian the capability to sell to federal government organizations: which, as seasoned software investors are aware, can represent some of the largest and most lucrative deals available in the sector.

Our enthusiasm is tempered somewhat, admittedly, in looking at Atlassian's margin profile, where pro forma operating margins receded 200bps y/y to 19.6%, down from 21.6% in the year-ago Q4.

Atlassian margins (Atlassian Q4 results)

This was driven in large part by a one-point reduction in gross margins (revenue mix into cloud and out of higher-margin, upfront server deployments) and a 170bps y/y increase in R&D spending, which supported the launch of Atlassian Rovo (a conversational AI tool embedded into its workflows).

Still: we note that Atlassian's 20% revenue growth plus 20% pro forma operating margins still puts it on the cusp of the "Rule of 40."

Key takeaways

While Atlassian may likely never command a premium valuation that sits at a mid-teens multiple of revenue, it's a good time to start buying this stock when it has roughly reached valuation parity with Salesforce and Workday, despite its stronger growth rates. Take advantage of this dip as a well-timed buying opportunity.