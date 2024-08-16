Ulta Beauty: Buffett's Stamp Of Approval

Ahoy Alpha profile picture
Ahoy Alpha
184 Followers

Summary

  • Ulta positioned as more affordable than Sephora, attracting consumers substituting expensive cosmetics for cheaper options.
  • Mexican expansion set to contribute to growth starting next year.
  • Shares remain undervalued, and Buffett's stamp of approval gives confidence for value investors.

The Ulta Store, a chain beauty supply salon, Homestead, Pennsylvania, USA

Althom

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock has been falling over the past year by over 30%. Recession fears have pushed down stocks selling discretionary goods. Competition is heating up with more price promotions to attract customers, which investors fear may be hurting margins, and

This article was written by

Ahoy Alpha profile picture
Ahoy Alpha
184 Followers
I am a value investor looking for great businesses at attractive prices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ULTA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ULTA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ULTA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ULTA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News