Robert Way

The stock price of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) plummeted in the last couple of days and is now selling at a discount to book value in the amount of 8%.

There have been two factors for the decline in Goldman Sachs BDC’s stock price which include, one, concerns over a U.S. recession after the July jobs report showed much weaker-than-expected job growth, and, two, the business development company reported an increase in non-accruals and growing investment losses.

These losses caused a 6% QoQ drop in the company’s net asset value in the second quarter, piling additional uncertainty on the BDC.

I think that the dividend is still fairly well-covered here and taking into account that Goldman Sachs BDC is selling at a discount to NAV, the risk/reward relationship has been enhanced.

My Rating History

Goldman Sachs BDC had a non-accrual ratio of 1.6% when I modified my stock classification from ‘Hold’ to Buy in May. Goldman Sachs BDC suffered a steep decline in credit quality, which has been more than compensated for by the stock correction.

Goldman Sachs BDC still earned its pay-out in 2Q24 and though passive income investors must expect a lower margin of safety, I think the stock is a Buy here.

Portfolio Review, Originations Activity, Credit Quality

Goldman Sachs BDC is a First Lien-centric business development company and owned 97% of First Liens in its portfolio as of June 30, 2024.

The investment portfolio includes other investments such as Second Liens, Unsecured Debt, Equity and Warrants, but at its core, Goldman Sachs BDC is a middle market-focused business development company with investments in high-quality, collateralized First Liens.

The BDC’s portfolio had a cumulative value of $3.5 billion, reflecting 2.3% QoQ growth.

End Of Period Investments (Goldman Sachs BDC)

Goldman Sachs BDC experienced a strong quarter in terms of gross originations in 2Q24, which is something we have also seen from other BDCs, including Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) and Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC). The business development company originated $440 million in gross originations, the majority of which related to First Liens.

Gross Originations (Goldman Sachs BDC)

Goldman Sachs BDC suffered a not insignificant deterioration in its credit quality in the second quarter, which resulted in an increase in the non-accrual ratio as well as a substantial investment losses. Two debt investments were placed on non-accrual status in the last quarter, which resulted in the non-accrual ratio skyrocketing from 1.6% in 1Q24 to 3.6% in 2Q24, based on fair value. Thus, Goldman Sachs BDC’s non-accrual ratio more than doubled QoQ.

The company also had net realized and unrealized losses amounting to $121.4 million in the second quarter, which reflected a 10x increase QoQ.

Despite this concerning deterioration in credit quality, Goldman Sachs BDC did cover its dividend of $0.45 per share per quarter comfortably with net investment income.

Net Realized And Unrealized Gains And Losses (Goldman Sachs BDC)

Dividend Pay-Out Ratio And Dividend Potential

Goldman Sachs BDC earned $0.59 per share in net investment income in the second quarter, which compares to a dividend pay-out of $0.45 per share. This equates to a dividend pay-out ratio of 76% compared to 82% in the prior quarter.

With the amount of unrealized investment losses reported in the last quarter, passive income investors must anticipate a narrower margin of safety for the dividend moving forward.

However, I do not foresee an immediate dividend cut as the present dividend is well-covered by NII, Goldman Sachs BDC declared a stable $0.45 per share dividend and there is a chance that some non-accrual investments can be recovered through loan restructurings. At the present price of $13.62.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

8% Discount To NAV

Not surprisingly, passive income investors panicked over the earnings release, resulting in selling pressure on Goldman Sachs BDC’s stock price. Due to the company’s credit issues in the prior quarter, the business development company suffered an unexpected 6% QoQ drop in its net asset value.

As of June 30, 2024, Goldman Sachs BDC’s net asset value amounted to $13.67, down from $14.55 in 1Q24. As a consequence, Goldman Sachs BDC’s stock is now selling at an 8% discount to book value, which makes it one of the cheapest business development companies that passive income investors could buy at the moment.

Higher-quality business development companies like Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) and Ares Capital Corp. are still selling at premiums to net asset value, but also have better credit profiles.

Why GSBD Is A Risky Investment For Passive Income Investors

Goldman Sachs BDC easily covered its $0.45 per share per quarter dividend with net investment income in the last quarter, but the risks to the dividend have clearly increased after a more than doubling of the non-accrual ratio.

If Goldman Sachs BDC can’t recover some of its non-accrual loans, passive income investors could potentially see a lower margin of safety as far as the dividend is concerned.

My Conclusion

Goldman Sachs BDC has suffered a serious decline in its valuation, mainly due to an increase in investment losses and a higher non-accrual ratio. However, the market also contributed to the selloff for GSBD after the soft jobs report from July triggered a market slide and recession fears.

With that being said, though, Goldman Sachs BDC covered its dividend with net investment income in the second quarter and declared a stable $0.45 per share per quarter for 3Q24.

Passive income investors could potentially benefit from an opportunistic purchase here, particularly as the market now prices the business development company at a discount to net asset value. Buy.