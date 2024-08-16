Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

We initiated a position in Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) in its April IPO.

Ibotta offers cashback rewards on various purchases through its Ibotta Performance Network ('IPN;) and direct-to-consumer app. Ibotta partners with retailers (e.g., Family Dollar and Kroger) who want to offer loyalty programs, and earns money from brands (e.g., Nestle and Unilever) who want to offer digital cashback rewards on their products.

For example, brands find these cashback rewards useful as a measurable way to attract customers away from private label brands and launch new items. Ibotta gets paid on a measurable basis, averaging $0.80 per cashback redemption.

In total, Ibotta serves over 2,400 brands, and through its third-party retailer network, reaches over 200 million potential end consumers ("redeemers"). Given the scalability of offering online rewards across its platform, Ibotta has a highly profitable and cash flow generative model, with 70% incremental margins in its third-party business.

Ibotta was founded in 2011 as a direct-to-consumer app in a highly competitive space. In 2021, Ibotta began powering cashback rewards programs with the IPN for large third-party retailers, which is a much faster growing space and is already half of Ibotta's revenue today. To date, Ibotta has credited American consumers with $1.8 billion in cash rewards through its network. With the IPN, Ibotta competes in a very large, digital total addressable market, and we believe that Ibotta, which enables effective return on brand spending, has significant room to grow from a base of $320 million in revenue in 2023.

Competitively, Ibotta is the clear leader in providing consumer rewards/ incentives for large retailers, with more meaningful scale, better technology, and sharper focus than legacy competitors. We believe it would be very difficult to replicate Ibotta's relationships with 2,400 brands and 85 retailer point-of-sale integrations offering item-level transaction data.

We also believe this is a market where there should be a winner that takes most/all, and we believe Ibotta is on track to be that winner. While this shift will take time, Ibotta's deep partnership with Walmart should be a catalyst. Ibotta has signed an exclusive multi-year deal to power all cashback rewards for Walmart, which we believe will expand its redeemer base substantially and attract other retailers who look to follow Walmart's lead.

At the end of May, Ibotta reported their first quarter as a public company: revenue grew 52% year-over-year to $82 million and adjusted EBITDA 28%. However, Ibotta's second quarter guidance was a bit soft (versus expectations), which we believe is because Walmart and other retailers are still ramping and remain far from maturity. With the stock trading down, we find Ibotta's valuation attractive and added to our initial position.

