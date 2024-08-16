Ibotta: Trading Down, Added To Our Position As Valuation Is Attractive

Aug. 16, 2024 9:40 AM ETIbotta, Inc. (IBTA) Stock
Baron Capital profile picture
Baron Capital
23 Followers

Summary

  • We initiated a position in Ibotta, Inc. in its April IPO.
  • Given the scalability of offering online rewards across its platform, Ibotta has a highly profitable and cash flow generative model.
  • Ibotta has significant room to grow from a base of $320 million in revenue in 2023.

Line of credit and bonuses.

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

We initiated a position in Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) in its April IPO.

Ibotta offers cashback rewards on various purchases through its Ibotta Performance Network ('IPN;) and direct-to-consumer app. Ibotta

This article was written by

Baron Capital profile picture
Baron Capital
23 Followers
Baron is an asset management firm focused on delivering growth equity investment solutions. Founded in 1982, we have become known for our long-term, fundamental, active approach to growth investing. We were founded as an equity research firm, and research has remained at the core of our business.

Recommended For You

About IBTA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IBTA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBTA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News