Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) lost a significant valued part within the new Apple iPhones coming in September, as reported by the company in the May conference. The total net loss was approximately 10% from the previous ASP. Markets have not been kind since the news came forward. The stock price remains weak. Investors, with a little creativity, may still capitalize. Like the beauty found in the color land of Southern Utah, there is also beauty for income seekers. We continue our coverage of Skyworks building on past articles, the last being Assessing The Damage For Skyworks Solutions Lost Of Apple ASP. In the article, we made a case for a higher stock price when the stock price lingered between the low 90s and low 100s. The price did climb into the $110 range, falling back to $100s. The company continues to believe that Skyworks markets have just entered a very long period of market growth, perhaps ten years in length. So, let's go take a drive into those beautiful art and color filled canyons. I think you will much enjoy the view.

The Quarter

We begin this discussion with a review of the quarter. The company reported:

$906 million in revenue. Mobile equaled 61% of the total. Revenue negatively affected by a Skyworks only inventory stacking from its largest customer. (Thought to be related to the lost part.) Largest customer equaled 65%. A return to growth, though meager, in its broad market business. Driven by Wi-Fi 7 content increases over Wi-Fi 6.

Operating income at 24%. For the fiscal year, the company generated $1.3B in cash from operations and improved management of work capital.

Earnings per share of $1.21.

Gross margins of 46%.

Raising the dividend by $0.03 per quarter to $0.70.

Carrying $1.3B in cash with $1B in debt.

Repurchasing of 775,000 shares of stock.

Management guided for September:

$1.0B in revenue for September, a $100M above its June results.

Apple or its largest customer at greater than 65% of the revenue.

In the commentary, management extolled its unique position for providing extraordinary solutions for AI targeted phones.

Skyworks Future Vision of Growth

Our next task reviews what management believes is its path to growth. Interestingly enough, it strongly believes that one prong is with ASP growth coming from mobile devices targeted at AI. Throughout the prepared remarks question and answer, the term AI appears at least twenty-five times. With respect to providing solutions, Liam Griffin, CEO, answered, "This is going to be a customized platform when you get into AI and each customer has its own needs and specs." This insinuates an approach with a wide variety of individual products pieced together customarily for each customer's unique approach. The comment came through answering a question about another competitor crowing about having one size fits all highly integrated solution with its price advantages. Management, and we might add is the only company we follow with this belief, is heavily banking on AI functionality in mobile devices, and its significantly higher content, for future growth.

Management, also, discussed looming massive opportunities with AI and IoT opportunities. It is involved heavily with customer engagements for providing future solutions.

Solutions believes that it is growth markets going forward involves AI. Its view is different than either Cirrus Logic (CRUS) or Qorvo (QRVO) about this source. What seems evident to us is Skyworks' approach is a steady, long-drawn-out path.

Going Forward

A level of interested from analysts concerning a purported changed in next year's iPhone with Apple expected to begin including its own modem appeared. One analyst, Nick Doyle of Needham & Company, asked,

"This is Nick Doyle on for Quinn. If your largest customer switches to an internal modem, can you talk about how that change -- how that would impact Skyworks' content opportunity?"

Griffen answered,

"We really can't go into specifics with that customer. But certainly, we have a great relationship. We're a trusted partner. There's a lot of opportunities that we can pursue but we just really can't get into any details here."

Our Play

Our strategy or play involves putting or using Skyworks ability to generate significant levels of cash equaling $1.3 billion during the 1st nine months of the fiscal year, allowing the company to pay a reasonable dividend for a tech company. Next, stock price volatility shown in the next chart created from TradeStation Securities generates inordinate call premiums shown in the next graphic.

TradeStation Securities

Before we continue, the stock price patterns illustrate how trapped or range bound the price has become in spite of the volatility.

TradeStation Securities

With prices trapped and option premiums high, this creates a perfect opportunity for generating cash flow. Thus, our strategy employees collecting the dividend quarterly while selling tight long calls. The options pay, as shown in the above graphic, $5-$10 per 3-months or $15 -$40 per year. The company also pays a dividend of $0.70 per quarter. The total return equals between 20% - 45% per year with a company that generates a lot of cash. We have been selling covered November calls between $100 calls and $115 using shares purchased between $95 - $105. Obviously, higher premiums result with tighter priced calls, for example selling $100 calls when the price equals close to $100. Our plan includes moving the calls north or south with price movement. For example, we held a few $130 calls issued when the stock price was in the low $120. Those calls strike was move into the $105 strike price, with the stock now trading much lower.

One other factor used in our decision-making process includes the fact that this stock tends to cycle quite orderly, peaking in the September time frame generally while reaching lows in the months of January or February. During periods of lower prices, we might close or let expire our calls and wait a few months for the price to increase, both reselling. Also, when a stock price runs strongly against our calls leaving the condition of no premium left, we will sell the stock and rebuy the calls and look elsewhere.

Risk

The first risk is that Apple is beginning the process of exchanging out its new modem for QUALCOMM's (QCOM). When asked about this exchange, the CEO answered, "So. We only guide 1 quarter at a time, and I would really stick with that. But yes, it's clear that we do expect further sequential growth going into the December quarter, but we will guide next quarter on that." Management was optimistic, though. Another risk might exist with a coming recession. The real job market has been in a recession for several months, with the only so-called jobs created being low paying part-time work. Still, it is clear that management isn't worried about major changes in ASPs with Apple, else why would it raise the dividend.

We continue our buy rating with the intent to sell rich calls while collecting a dividend. The company generates a truck load of cash, something not so existent within other companies. We view the possibilities of a major, devastating loss with Apple as improbable. The colors of money sure look good from the road.