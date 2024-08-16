Alexandr Lebedko

Since 1953, WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC), a brand that spans the globe, has stood as a leading supplier of maintenance, home care, and cleaning products under the WD-40 Multi-Use product line of versatile maintenance products in aerosol, non-aerosol trigger spray, and liquid-bulk types. Its footprint is huge—the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific—and then down under in Australia. Its distribution network snakes from warehouse club stores, hardware stores, and automotive parts outlets to a veritable army of industrial distributors and suppliers, to mass retail and home center stores, value retailers, and grocery stores.

Last summer, I analyzed WD-40’s Q3 2023 earnings report. It showcased a company with a diverse product line and a committed global network that had roared back from some flat quarters to deliver a very impressive financial turnaround in the face of currency swings and rising costs. My article detailed WD-40's regional performance, with the Americas and Asia Pacific showing strong growth (while EMEA had a modest recovery). But the company still faced issues like low margins and currency hits on income. Yet, despite that, my overall conclusion was to assign a “buy” rating while focusing on their strong distribution, successful products, and push into new markets and digital. The stock immediately jumped 15% on their earnings report and looked primed for a strong run, and it seemed that investors were on board with the same idea.

Seeking Alpha: Grassroots Trading "BUY" Rating Performance

But the stock let out most of that steam in the following days, and since then, WD-40 hasn’t managed to beat the market. It returned only 11.84% compared to the S&P 500’s (SP500) 24.87%. Now, I'm checking back to see how they’ve held up and if it’s still worth buying in today’s market.

Strong Growth and Steady Outlook for 2024

WD-40 Company had a solid Q3 in 2024. Net sales hit $155 million, up over 9% from last year, breaking their record.

Seeking Alpha

Even without the boost from currency, revenue still climbed 8%. Maintenance product sales, a major part of their business, jumped over 10% for both the quarter and the year so far (growth that lines up with their long-term goals).

Seeking Alpha

WDFC's growth gets an “A” for good reason (see data below). Their expansion strategy shows up in strong revenue, EBITDA, and cash flow growth. WDFC's year-over-year revenue jumped 9.07%, blowing past the sector's 2.05% average with a huge 342.64% difference.

Seeking Alpha

The forward outlook isn't as rosy. Revenue growth at 5.94% is slowing down, hinting at possible challenges ahead. EBITDA growth also drops to 6.03%, close to the sector average. This suggests shrinking margins or rising costs could be hitting profits (more on this in Risks & Headwinds below).

Seeking Alpha

WDFC’s cash flow is a major strength. Levered free cash flow grew 143.05% YoY, and forward operating cash flow jumped 228.73%. This gives them a buffer against earnings swings and funds growth, dividends, or share buybacks, and also shows they’re well-positioned to handle downturns or seize opportunities without needing much outside financing.

Turning back to the recent Q3, maintenance product growth in Asia-Pacific, particularly in China, was fueled by higher sales of WD-40 Multi-Use Product and WD-40 Specialist. Specifically, sales in China jumped 29%, thanks to solid brand-building programs and well-timed customer orders. (On the earnings call, CEO Steve Brass noted that, on a constant currency basis, those sales in China would have printed a 35% increase.) And with more A&P (Advertising and Promotion) investment and targeted brand awareness, the company is anticipating continued strong growth in that region. It’s important to note that almost all the sales increase in Q3 came from selling more products, not from higher prices or currency shifts.

The company’s switch to a direct market approach in Brazil is starting to pay off, adding $2.7 million to Q3 net sales. According to management, they’re expecting even bigger gains soon, with Brazil's market likely to top $20 million (over the medium term, which is approximately three to five years). CEO Brass was upbeat, calling the acquisition of their Brazilian marketing distributor a “game-changing opportunity” for the company.

WD-40’s key initiatives are also on track. So far, global sales of WD-40 Multi-Use Products hit $334 million, up 11%. The premium versions like WD-40 Smart Straw and EZ-REACH saw a 14% jump, and WD-40 Specialist sales grew 11%. Digital sales did well too, with e-commerce up 18% year-to-date. Moreover, the company cut its inventory by nearly $43 million, or 36%, since fiscal year 2023’s peak, boosting their financial health.

Looking ahead, WD-40 stands by its 2024 forecast, expecting net sales growth between 6% and 12%, and gross margins at the higher end of 51.5% to 53%. Q3 net income was $19.8 million, up 5%, with diluted EPS rising to $1.46 from $1.38.

Valuation

WDFC stock currently has a blended P/E ratio of 48.42x, far above its usual level, and the fair value ratio of 15.00x. That tells us that the market is betting large on the company’s future, but with adjusted earnings growth of only 5.94% it’s difficult to see why this would make sense unless the company’s performance improves (an already great game) considerably.

Fast Graphs

Its EPS yield of 2.07% and dividend yield of 1.40% also suggest that the price is not in accordance with the stock’s real value. This means investors are paying a steep price for modest returns, while its normal P/E ratio of 27.51x would additionally make the valuation even riskier.

On balance, I think the market is getting ahead of itself when it comes to anticipating WDFC’s growth potential. The company's brand is solid and the products are good, but at this price, even a small earnings or revenue miss and/or a slowdown in growth would have the stock getting hit. The valuation could hold – and maybe, just possibly, if WDFC can juice higher earnings or margins, it will – but with growth just a bit better than inflation, I’m not sure the fundamentals can catch up enough to justify current pricing.

Seeking Alpha's Valuation metrics also back up that the market is slapping a hefty price tag on WDFC, way higher than its peers. All in all, the company's valuation grades are low across the board:

Seeking Alpha

WDFC's EV/Sales ratio is over 6 times sales, nearly three times the sector median.

High trailing and forward EV/Sales ratios show the market doesn’t expect major revenue growth or margin improvement.

EV/EBITDA and EV/EBIT ratios are much higher than the sector, meaning investors are paying a hefty premium for WDFC’s earnings.

Price/Sales ratio is more than four times the sector median, signaling that WDFC’s sales might be overpriced.

Price/Book ratio is over 500% above the sector median, suggesting investors could be missing some risks.

Price/Cash Flow ratio is nearly three times the sector median, pointing to high expectations for future cash flow, which is risky.

Sharp drop in forward P/Cash Flow ratio hints the market expects better cash flow efficiency, but it’s a risky bet given the high valuation.

Risks & Headwinds

WD-40 hit some bumps in the third quarter. U.S. sales of WD-40 Multi-Use Product dropped 2% year-over-year, causing a 2% decline in overall maintenance product sales. Canada saw a 13% dip, mainly because they’re phasing out the classic can and switching to Smart Straw. Non-strategic household brands in the U.S. fell 15%. In EIMEA, home care and cleaning product sales took a 19% hit, showing the company’s move away from non-core operations.

The EBIT and EPS growth forecasts reflect this worrying trajectory, with EBIT growth pegged at 6.27%, below the sector median and trending downward compared to the company’s five-year average.

Seeking Alpha

EPS growth is also expected to decline by 26.35% compared to the sector, suggesting to me that WDFC might have a hard time turning revenue growth into the higher profits it needs to satisfy its overvaluation.

Third-quarter operating expenses came in at 34% of sales, up from 32% a year earlier, due to higher employee costs and spending on professional services, including the ERP rollout and the Brazilian distributor buyout I mentioned above. The adjusted EBITDA margin remained quite tight at 19%, missing the company’s 20% to 25% target range, as the ERP rollout caused disruptions in Q3.

But keep in mind, for full context, WDFC has made significant progress in terms of its gross margin, which was 53.1% compared to 50.6% last year and CFO Sara Hyzer expressed optimism and noted:

And at this point with less than one quarter to go, we do believe we will come in closer to the high end of the guidance range for gross margin. Based on the current trajectory, cost environment, and macroenvironment, we are targeting to achieve gross margin of 55% by the end of fiscal year 2026.

Ultimately, though, WD-40 admitted there are risks ahead (basically a warning you can slap on any stock), such as unexpected inflation and other curveballs that could mess with its 2024 forecast.

Rating Downgrade: HOLD

I’d say the stock is a “hold”: WD-40 Company has solid growth and a nice global franchise, but the stock is overvalued relative to earnings, so it’s a risky proposition unless more growth kicks in soon. Good story, the fundamentals are solid, but the price has gotten ahead of itself.