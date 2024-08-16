NVDY Yields 70.33% But I Think Owning Nvidia Is The Better Option

PM Images

I love income investing, and I am not opposed to adding ETFs that implement an option overlay strategy into my investment mix. I have utilized a covered call strategy on my individual positions since before it became popular, and I am invested in a variety of ETFs and CEFs that utilize options to increase the amount of income their funds generate for shareholders. The one thing I don't do is chase yield. No matter how much income is being generated, if I don't believe in the company, or how the fund is structured, I am not allocating capital toward it. The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) is a fund I am often asked about, and while the income it produces is real, I'm not a fan of it. Over the trailing twelve months (TTM) NVDY has produced $17.40 in income and appreciated by 14.16%. On a forward basis, NVDY has a yield of 70.33% based on its distributions over the past year, but as a direct shareholder of Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), this is not how I choose to get my exposure. For some investors, NVDY could be an interesting investment that fills a void in their portfolio, but I would rather own NVDA directly and write covered calls on it for income rather than investing in NVDY and chase a 70.33% yield. I am going to discuss why I feel NVDY isn't as beneficial as owning NVDA directly and how I am going about generating income from NVDA from direct ownership.

Risks to investing in NVDY

Prior to discussing how NVDY generates its yield, I am going to discuss the risk factors associated with NVDY. NVDY is an actively managed fund that focuses its strategy on indirect exposure to NVDA. The fund doesn't actually own shares of NVDA, but its success revolves around how NVDA performs. If AI turns out to be a bubble, or if the demand for NVDA's chips declines and its share price is negatively impacted, then shares of NVDY are likely to decline. Looking at the chart below, NVDA is directly correlated to NVDA's price action, but because of the fund's structure, investors participate in 100% of the downside, and they are trading the majority of any upside potential NVDA has for immediate income. There is a large opportunity risk that investors need to consider in addition to concentration risk on the downside by having all the exposure focused on NVDA. Since this is an actively managed fund, investors are banking on the fact that the fund managers don't pick incorrect synthetic spreads based on the strike prices of the puts and calls NVDY purchases on NVDA. This is a fairly complicated strategy, and several factors have to go right for investors to benefit. Before investing in NVDY, I would highly recommend reading through the prospectus for NVDY (can be read here).

Why NVDY looks attractive to some investors

On the surface, NVDY can look attractive to some investors because of the large yield and the fact that shares haven't declined over the past year. Investors who are looking for income are traditionally ok with a minimal return on the original investment in the form of price appreciation as long as the yield is lucrative enough. That figure can be 5% for some investors and 10% for others, but when actual numbers get thrown around 70%, it becomes interesting real quick.

As of now, the price appreciation of NVDY has increased over the past year, as shares have gone from $21.90 to $25. While the income NVDY has distributed to shareholders has fluctuated, they have paid $17.40 over the past year. Anyone who purchased shares at $21.90 last August has generated 79.45% of their original investment through the monthly distributions NVDY has been able to pay through its option overlay strategy. After establishing a track record that has exceeded 1-year, NVDY has proved that its strategy can work throughout different market environments.

The fluctuation in premiums occurs when shares of NVDA aren't appreciating, but on average, NVDY has paid $1.45 per share in distributions. If I exclude the 4 months where the distribution exceeded $2, NVDY paid $7.14 through 8 distributions for an average of $0.89 of monthly income. If NVDA stayed flat or retraced and NVDY was to average $0.89 for its monthly distributions over the next year, it would pay investors $10.70 on an annual basis, which is a forward yield of 42.81% based on the $25 share price. From a yield perspective, these are some of the reasons why NVDY looks interesting.

Why I can't get behind NVDY and would rather own NVDA directly

I am bullish on many ETFs and CEFs that implement an option strategy. The main turnoff for me is that NVDY doesn't actually own shares of NVDA, as it uses a synthetic call strategy to implement its strategy. This means that NVDY does not invest directly in NVDA, shareholders of NVDY are not entitled to any current or future dividends that NVDA generates, NVDY is capped as to how much it will appreciate, and NVDY is in lockstep with NVDA to the downside if shares of NVDA decline. Rather than owning shares of NVDA and writing covered calls on the position or implanting a credit spread, ownership is synthetic through call-and-put options. For me, too much has to go right for everything to work out for NVDY.

NVDY generates synthetic exposure to NVDA by purchasing call options and then selling put options on NVDA. This allows NVDY to try and replicate the price movements on shares of NVDA as the combinations of calls and puts create indirect exposure that amounts to 100% during the duration of the options contracts. Due to this strategy and creating a synthetic position, NVDY can write call options contracts to generate income, and since the fund doesn't own actual equity in NVDA, the call options the fund writes are sold short. NVDY uses U.S. Treasuries as collateral for the synthetic structure of its strategy. After looking at the previous history, the fund does generate astonishing amounts of income, but shares of NVDA have been in an extreme bull market, and during periods of sideways price action, the premiums haven't been as lucrative. In my opinion, so much has to go right for this strategy to make sense, and there is too much risk from an implementation and opportunity standpoint to allocate capital toward NVDY.

To say that shares of NVDA are in a bull market would be an understatement. Over the past year, shares of NVDA have appreciated by 179.61% compared to the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (SPY) climbing 24.88% and the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) rising 29.47%. The spread in appreciation between NVDA and NVDY is 165.45%, which is 95.12% more than the 70.33% forward yield NVDY is projected to pay. Due to the structure of NVDY, the opportunity cost has far exceeded what NVDY has been able to pay from its distributions. The real question is if NVDA will continue higher or not. I think that shares of NVDA are going much higher, and I discussed my investment thesis behind NVDA in an article I wrote last month (can be read here). In addition to all of the CapEx being spent by big tech on chips from NVDA, I am also looking at the utility companies. On Southern Company's (SO) Q2 conference call, Dan Tucker discussed how their existing sales to data centers increased 17% YoY and that there are nearly 200 projects in their pipeline over the next decade, 40% of the projects are data centers. Depending on what his definition of nearly is, assuming it's 180, that would mean that there would be 72 data centers coming online throughout their footprint. He also said that 80% of the electric load in their next decade of projects will go to feeding the data centers. I think this is very bullish for NVDA and that shares will continue higher through 2025.

I would rather write covered calls and be in a situation where I have to roll my position and do the work on my own rather than invest in NVDY for yield. I haven't written the following contracts yet, but I am looking at covered calls to write for next week. NVDA is heading into earnings, so anything can happen, but after the recent run, I wouldn't be surprised if the momentum continues. I am looking at the August 23rd option chain and the $135 strike. I am not recommending that anyone write these contracts or follow me into writing contracts. I have sold covered calls on my positions for a very long time, I understand the risks, and I know how to roll my calls if I get caught offside. The $135 strike may be too far out of the money for some and not far enough for others. Based on NVDA closing at $122.86, the $135 strike provides a 9.88% cushion between where shares are and where they would need to go before I had to either roll the contracts or allow my shares to be called away. The current bid is $0.45, so I would generate $45 on each contract or a 0.34% return for the week based on the current share price. Hypothetically, if I did this 52 times per year, I could generate a 17.78% return from selling covered calls. It's earnings season, so I am looking to be more protective, but if NVDA wasn't reporting in 2 weeks, I would consider selling options closer to the money. The premium on the $130 strikes is $1.06 on the same option chain, which is a 0.86% yield for the week, as I would generate $106 per contract. If this worked out each week, it would be a 44.86% yield. I would rather own NVDA, determine where my upside is capped, and have the flexibility of rolling my options to an extended date at a higher strike price to generate income and benefit in further upside if shares were to appreciate rather than investing in NVDY For income.

Conclusion

NVDY looks interesting on the surface when the 70.33% yield is staring me in the face, but under the hood of the fund is where I lose interest. NVDY has certainly done its job for investors over the past year as shares have appreciated, and almost 80% of the initial share price from a year ago has been distributed through monthly distributions. I am sure that NVDY has a place in some portfolios, but I am staying away from this fund. The synthetic strategy doesn't align with how I like to invest, and I think direct ownership in NVDA will generate more appreciation than NVDY will pay over the next year. For me, I can also write covered calls and generate a respectable amount of income on my position rather than NVDA. While the income is enticing and absolutely real, this isn't a fund for me.