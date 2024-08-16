Lam Research: Finding Opportunity Amidst Q4 FY 2024 Post Earnings Dip

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
4.97K Followers

Summary

  • Despite an excellent fourth quarter FY 2024 earnings report, the stock dipped post earnings due to near term risks.
  • The chip making industry should emerge from a downturn in 2025, boosting Lam Research's business prospects.
  • The company has invested heavily in new products that should help it gain market share.
  • Although the stock looks overvalued by some measures, cyclical stocks like Lam can look overvalued at the bottom of a cycle.
Silicon Wafers and Microcircuits with Automation system control application

kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) reported its fourth quarter FY 2024 earnings on July 31. The company exceeded its guidance and beat analysts' estimates. The company's first quarter of FY 2025 earnings guidance also beat analysts' estimates. Seeking Alpha published an

This article was written by

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
4.97K Followers
I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing. I learned a lot of what I know about investing from The Motley Fool. Also because I have a engineering background, I often tend to gravitate to Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LRCX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LRCX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LRCX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LRCX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News