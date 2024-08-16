huettenhoelscher

Rheinmetall (OTCPK:RNMBF) stock has surged more than 125% since I initiated coverage of the defense contractor in 2023 and since my last report in May, the stock has added 6.4% compared to 4.1% for the broader markets. That looks a whole lot less impressive than the stock price doubling but still showed that Rheinmetall is outperforming the broader markets. With war in Ukraine and the Middle East and tension between China and Taiwan and the Philippines, I don't see demand for defense equipment tapering any time soon, but with the strong increase in the stock price, we also have to pay close attention to the development of earnings.

Rheinmetall Results Boosted By Volume Growth

Rheinmetall

For the second quarter, sales grew 49.2% to €2.2 billion, with a 110.1% surge in earnings to €270 million. This indicates strong margin expansion from 8.6% to 12.1%. Results were strong in all segments. Vehicle Systems sales grew 46.7% to €807 million on higher volumes. A highlight during the quarter was the delivery of the first 300 trucks to Germany, with a slight margin on pressure. Weapon and Ammunition sales more than doubled to €692 million driven by higher volumes and demand as well as Expal, which was acquired last year, contributing to the sales. Excluding Expal, the sales growth would have been almost 70%, which shows both the significant contribution of Expal to the results as well as the strong organic growth. Electronic Solutions sales grew 30.1% driven by the continued ramp-up of the air defense business. Power Systems sales grew 6% to €514 million, but its operating profit doubled because last year's profits were affected by a cyberattack.

Overall, what we do see is that Rheinmetall is in ramp-up mode. Its acquisitions are adding to the growth that is already robust on an organic base and allow for better cost absorption, coupling higher revenues with higher margins.

Rheinmetall Has A Huge Pipeline

Rheinmetall

To discuss the opportunities for Rheinmetall in detail, I probably need to dedicate an entire article. We see that the Rheinmetall nominations grew 180% to €11.4 billion and the actual backlog has increased by 62% to €48.6 billion with the actual order backlog growing by more than 50% to €27.7 billion.

Rheinmetall also continues execution on joint ventures and M&A. By the end of the third quarter, a joint venture with Leonardo will start with a €20 billion contract opportunity for vehicles and services. The company is also expanding its cooperation with Lockheed Martin. After the 10-year €5 billion F-35 collaboration with Lockheed, Rheinmetall is eyeing additional cooperations with the US defense giant worth €13.5 billion, ranging from GMARS to laser weapons to training to aeronautics systems.

All of that comes on top of a €15 billion opportunity for armored vehicle systems in Europa as well as tens of billions worth of opportunities for tanks, missiles, and digitization.

In the US, the company has agreed to acquire Loc Performance Products with €60 million in contract potential but more importantly it is a strategic acquisition for winning a contract for the XM30 combat vehicle valued $45 billion and $16 billion worth of contracts for trucks.

Rheinmetall will not win all bids, but it is clear that the contract opportunities are not in the range of a few billions of dollars but are in the range of tens of billions dollars and could even exceed $100 billion. With that in mind, it is not surprising that the company is investing in its business and products and is acquiring business. In Romania, where I currently live, the company took over a manufacturer in Medias and in județul Brașov it will open a pulp or dust factory for explosives.

Electronic Solution sales grew 26.1% to €287 million, with a 40.3% growth in operating results. The sales were driven by Skyranger Air Defense sales. The Skyranger is a mobile air defense gun with an integrated radar tracker. Sales were further driven by the Puma infantry fighting vehicle (IFV).

Power System sales, which includes the civil activities of Rheinmetall, saw results flat, but operating results improved by 30%, driven by product mix and joint-venture income.

The Q1 results show that demand is translating to sales and earnings growth on favorable margins as fixed costs are better absorbed.

Rheinmetall Stock Is Worth A Peer Group Valuation

The Aerospace Forum

For 2024, the company expects €10 billion in sales and margins to expand from 12.8% in 2023 to 14-15 percent with cash conversion of 40% up from 38.8%. Rheinmetall remains a stock significantly overvalued against its median EV/EBITDA. However, the current threat environment is materially different from the one seen over the past decade, making the 10-year median less useful for European defense stocks. Europe has not seen defense spending levels as we see today for years, probably even decades. I believe that given the upside to the business including opportunities as well as joint ventures and acquisitions, a peer group valuation in the current threat environment is justified.

The analyst expectations on EBITDA generation between 2024 and 2026 even without the acquisition of Loc Performance Products has increased by 5.6% to nearly 8 billion, free cash flow generation in the same period is expected to be around $2.8 billion. Adding the balance sheet data and projections on EBITDA, free cash flow, dividends, and debt repayment I get a $167 price target for 2024 representing an additional 35% upside and 18% upside when targeting a EV/EBITDA between the company median and the peer group valuation for 2025. So, I am maintaining my buy rating for the stock.

What Are The Risks For Rheinmetall?

I believe that the current environment of elevated demand for defense equipment and services is there to stay for years to come. There are some risks and despite them being remote risks, it is important to address them as well. One risk that could affect Rheinmetall is the global economy, it might be the case that an economic downturn could trigger rethinking on the military spending, and that could affect Rheinmetall, although the backlog is pretty much locked in. Other risks include Rheinmetall not winning certain key contracts. One example is the replacement of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, which has a potential value of up to $45 billion. That is a significant contract to win, but also to lose. Currently, Rheinmetall is investing in capacity expansions and that also requires Rheinmetall to be able to run the expansions for years, else it will be stuck with too big of a footprint. All of these risk items should continuously be watched, but at this time, I consider them to be remote risks to the business.

Conclusion: Rheinmetall Has Multiple Growth Drivers

Looking at the most recent results, we already see how the demand environment and its acquisition of Expal are driving growth and both of those growth drivers remain in place as at least for the coming years we expect the threat environment to remain elevated and defense budgets to remain elevated as well while Rheinmetall is increasing its production capacity and acquiring new businesses. It might not be the high growth in earnings and the stock price we saw over the past 12 months, but there still are a lot of opportunities for Rheinmetall and subsequently investors.

