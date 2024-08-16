Oat_Phawat

In recent years, outperforming the S&P 500 has been a very hard task to accomplish, unless one has been pursuing momentum trades within the technology sector. Over the past year or so, however, this seems to have changed with less popular areas of the market offering superior returns to the tech-heavy index.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), for example, has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 12-month, which is something that we haven't seen for a while.

Data by YCharts

As we could see from the graph below, since 2021 GDX has consistently underperformed the broader equity index, which makes the first half of 2024 a rather unique period.

Data by YCharts

That is why it is very important to dissect GDX's recent performance and take a closer look at the factors that influenced this recent outperformance of gold mining stocks against the S&P 500.

On one hand, we have the recent movements in gold and precious metals, which is often seen as a major reason for holding the GDX. When it comes to gold mining stocks, however, we should also keep in mind oil & gas prices, which could be used as a key proxy for gold miners' costs. Then there is the equity risk premium and investors' perception of future risk, which play a key role in GDX's performance relative to the price of gold and the broader equity market.

Perception Of Risk

It is no secret that investors' perception of risk has been skewed in recent years as the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury have largely removed the downside risk from equity markets, thus driving valuations to extreme levels, which would have been unsustainable without the unprecedented market interventions.

In that regard, the Shiller P/E ratio or the so-called Cyclically Adjusted P/E Ratio (CAPE Ratio) have experienced some wild swings in recent years. In addition to volatility, valuations are once again at extreme levels - not very far-off from the 2021 levels that preceded the short-lived bear market of 2022.

Data by YCharts

As opposed to the price of gold, which oftentimes moves in the opposite direction of equity prices, the GDX is more heavily exposed to changes in the CAPE ratio.

Of course, as perceptions of risk change, different parts of the equity market also move in different directions, which is why we should take into account GDX movements against the S&P 500. On the graph below, we have the 6-month rolling Beta of the ETF, which is now near cyclical highs. This has been the case since late last year, when the Beta coefficient went up from around 0.2 in the summer of 2023 to above 1.0 in December.

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

What this is telling us is that GDX returns in recent months have been heavily influenced by the broader movements in the equity markets, as opposed to investors looking for lower risk assets.

Having said that, however, on the first graph in this article, we saw that the GDX experienced a sharp fall during the first months of 2024, which wasn't the case for the S&P 500. Back in February, I highlighted that this poor performance of the GDX in early 2024 was not going to last, as business fundamentals remained resilient.

Seeking Alpha

From then on, the GDX went to outperform the S&P 500 on a 12-month basis

Consequently, the ETF went on to quickly close the performance gap with the S&P 500 and even outperform it on a 12-month basis. It was around that time when price to sales multiples of the top 5 holdings of the GDX - Newmont (NEM), Barrick Gold (GOLD), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Franco-Nevada (FNV) bottomed. This is clearly shown on the graph below, where we could see the percentage change of P/S ratios of these 5 stocks.

Data by YCharts

In addition to the market being irrational during these first months of 2024, we have also seen macroeconomic conditions improve for gold mining stocks. Energy prices remained stable, while the price of gold hit a new all-time high in recent months, which would continue to be a tailwind for margins through the rest of the year.

Data by YCharts

Following this upward multiple repricing, however, the market is now pricing gold mining stock more in-line with their business fundamentals. To be specific, valuations already reflect the expected margin improvements through the rest of the year, which is likely to be a limiting factor for GDX's future performance. I have recently covered this issue for specific gold mining stocks, such as Agnico Eagle Mines and Barrick Gold.

On top of all that, we have the risk of the CAPE ratio reverting back towards the more normal levels on a historical basis, which poses a major risk for the GDX, and in my view, favors more direct exposure to gold at this point in time.

Gold And The Health Of The Monetary System

Anyone who has been following my work over the years, would know that I have been bullish on the precious metal since early 2019. I have also written extensively on the topic of having a direct exposure to gold as a means to balance the risk exposure of an all-equity portfolio, and so far, this strategy seems to be working.

The underlying reason for all that is the fact that we are currently in a period of significant risks for the existing monetary regime and a perhaps a long overdue need for a change. That is why, I remain optimistic about the medium-term prospects for the price of gold, which should ultimately be beneficial for gold mining stocks and the GDX in particular. But the risks, outlined above, currently favor a direct exposure to gold over ownership of gold mining stocks.

When it comes to precious metal prices, it is important for investors to stay away from erroneous narratives like the one that real interest rates are the key driver of gold prices over the long-run. Although there is not a single variable that could be used as a means to forecast the price of gold, there are several factors that investors should keep a close eye on when it comes to judging the health of the monetary system.

Firstly, the level of inflation is an important one as the annual change in CPI has not come down to the pre-pandemic lows and so far, remains around the 3% barrier.

FRED

Secondly, the yield curve remains inverted, with investors awaiting any potential steepening as a warning sign for an upcoming recession. Although this will inevitably occur, the sole fact that the yield curve has remained inverted for so long creates significant imbalances within the economy, which is functioning based on a positive term premium.

FRED

Next, it is the level of Federal Deficit as a share of GDP, which is already at very high levels. Historically, federal deficits tend to narrow-down during periods of prosperity and expand during recessions. With that in mind, we haven't experienced a proper recession since the 2008-09 period (not counting the brief economic contraction during the pandemic) and yet, the Federal Deficit expanded significantly during that period. Even if we ignore the risk of the deficit widening in an election year, this development creates significant risks for the stability of the monetary regime should we experience an economic slowdown.

FRED

Lastly, it is the level of government debt relative to GDP (the blue line) and the skyrocketing interest payments (the red line) needed to service this debt as yields normalize and U.S. Treasuries roll-over.

FRED

All that sends a clear signal that risks for the monetary system have not gone away and increases the probability of continued monetary or fiscal intervention in the markets, which is ultimately a net positive for the price of gold. Having said that, these processes are not short-term in nature and, as such, the price of gold could easily go in either direction during shorter timeframes.

Conclusion

After beating the market on an absolute basis, the GDX now appears less attractive in the near-term. Gold mining stocks now trade much closer to their fair values, and risks associated with the equity risk premium should not be ignored. Although the short-term performance is hard to forecast, I now favor a more direct exposure to gold as opposed to ownership of gold mining stocks and ETFs, such as the GDX.