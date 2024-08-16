Erik Isakson

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has reported a positive operating performance in recent quarters, but the AI hype has pushed its valuation into questionable multiples and its income-appeal is no longer enough to buy its shares.

As I’ve covered in previous articles, I see REIT Digital Realty as a good income pick for long-term investors. This is due to its highly recurring business profile and positive structural growth tailwinds, which bode well for its business and dividend growth over the coming years.

Not surprisingly, since my last article on Digital Realty, back in February 2023, its shares are up by more than 42%, including dividends. This beat the market by some margin during the same time frame, as the rise of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) was a major boost for its growth prospects and share price in recent quarters.

As I’ve not covered Digital Realty for some time and the company has recently released its quarterly earnings, I think it’s now a good time to update its most recent financial performance and investment case. We will see if Digital Realty remains a good income pick within the REIT sector.

Financial Performance

Digital Realty is one of the leading companies in the data center industry, being one of the largest REITs in the U.S. measured by market value, which amounts currently to about $50 billion. Its closest peer is Equinix (EQIX), which has a market value of about $78 billion, while other companies in the industry are much smaller.

Digital Realty owned more than 300 data centers at the end of last June, spread across the globe, and has more than 5,000 customers. Its revenues are well diversified across its customer base, not being overly exposed to any customer, while geographically, it also has a good diversification, even though North America continues to represent more than half of its annual revenue.

Regarding growth prospects in the industry, they are excellent. The demand for data centers is expected to remain quite solid over the coming years, especially with the recent rise of AI, which requires much higher technological resources. This is leading to higher demand for space than new supply being available, justifying why the vacancy rate in the industry has steadily declined lately.

While the industry has some barriers to entry, as the investment required to build data centers is quite considerable, pricing power for companies like Digital Realty is not great as the industry is to a large extent commoditized. Moreover, the largest global cloud providers, Amazon.com (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT), instead of being customers for data center operators, have become competitors recently. They are developing their own data centers, creating competition for Digital Realty and Equinix in the industry.

This explains to some extent why, despite positive industry dynamics, Digital Realty reports above-average vacancy rates, considering that at the end of last June its vacancy rate was 17.1%. As shown in the previous graph, the industry’s global vacancy rate was only 6.5% at the end of 2023. Thus, Digital Realty’s vacancy rate is relatively quite high, which is justified by its high share of old data centers, which are in less demand from customers than modern data centers.

Moreover, Digital Realty’s strategy was to locate its data centers in remote areas, such as Northern Virginia where some 19% of its annualized rent is generated, while nowadays data centers are increasingly being built closer to customers. While Digital Realty is investing in new data centers and expects to reduce its vacancy rate by some 100-200 basis points during 2024, it’s likely to continue to report relatively high vacancy rates over the coming years. This is, in my opinion, one of the weakest factors of its investment case.

Indeed, during the last quarter, Digital Realty was able to report higher occupancy and this trend is expected to be maintained over the coming quarters, as bookings remain strong at about $164 million of annualized base rent in Q2.

Its occupancy rate was 82.9% at the end of last June. This was an improvement of about 100 bps compared to the same quarter of 2023, and due to strong leasing activity and demand from customers, its occupancy rate should continue to improve in the coming quarters.

Regarding its backlog of new leasing’s, it amounted to some $527 million at the end of last June. This, despite a record $176 million of new leasing started during the last quarter, boding well for revenue and earnings growth over the next couple of years. Indeed, the vast majority of its backlog is expected to start generating rental income during the rest of 2024 and in 2025, being a strong supported for its business growth in the short term.

Another positive factor for its revenue growth ahead was Digital Realty’s leasing renewals, which amounted to $215 million in Q2 and rental rate increase was 4% on a cash basis, being positive for higher revenues ahead. This shows that Digital Realty is enjoying positive pricing power, which is supported by strong demand for data centers and relatively constrained supply. Its churn rate was only 1.6% in Q2, which is a very low rate that shows that the vast majority of its customers renew their leases, being positive both for its occupancy rate and higher top-line in the near future.

Overall, its revenues were about $1.36 billion in Q2 2024, practically unchanged from the same quarter of the previous year. This was due to asset disposals and several joint-ventures created over the past few months, which led to cash inflows but lower consolidated revenue, and also due to lower electricity prices in Europe and Asia, which led to lower reimbursements. Adjusted for some effects, its adjusted revenue increased by 5% YoY and its adjusted EBITDA was also up by 5% YoY in the second quarter.

Its Free Funds From Operations (FFO) amounted to $511 million in Q2 2024, an increase of 9.4% YoY, showing that Digital Realty’s operating leverage and operating momentum is excellent. Regarding its capital expenditures, the company invested about $1.2 billion in the first semester of 2024. This is a level that is almost unchanged compared to the same period of last year, and represents a significant weight on total revenues as the company continues to invest in business growth. Due to these strong investments, its free cash flow has been negative, which the company has managed by making several disposals into joint-ventures and by raising capital.

Indeed, last May, Digital Realty raised equity capital in the amount of $1.7 billion, and proceeds from joint-ventures created with several investors were also key for Digital Realty to maintain an acceptable leverage position. At the end of last June, its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 5.3x (vs. 6.4x when I last analyzed the company), which is already below its target and shows that Digital Realty’s efforts to deleverage its balance sheet were successful.

Despite that, given its high capex needs and negative free cash flow generation, which according to analysts’ estimates is expected to be maintained until 2026, its dividend sustainability could be better. This is even though the company has a very good dividend history since its inception.

Nevertheless, reflecting some cash constraints and a higher leverage position than desired, its quarterly dividend has been unchanged at $1.22 per share since March 2022. This means its annual dividend is $4.88 per share, which compared to its FFO guidance in 2024 to be between $6.60-6.75, represents a payout ratio of about 73%. I think this is an acceptable ratio. However, it doesn’t leave much room for dividend growth ahead without FFO growth, plus at its current share price, Digital Realty’s dividend yield is only around 3.3%. This is not particularly impressive compared to other REITs.

Regarding its valuation, Digital Realty is currently trading at around 21.6x FFO, a valuation that is higher than its historical average over the past five years (19.8x), and also much higher than I last analyzed the company (16x P/FFO at the time).

Compared to Equinix, Digital Realty is trading at a lower valuation given that Equinix trades at about 30x FFO, but this is in-line with its own historical average, while Digital Realty is trading at a premium. Moreover, compared to other REITs, Digital Realty is trading at a considerable premium given that its peer group trades at around 17x FFO. This premium doesn’t seem to be justified, as Digital Realty’s mid-single digit revenue and earnings growth in recent quarters is not particularly impressive.

Conclusion

While there is a lot of hype about the AI transformation and potential growth ahead for companies related to this theme, I think Digital Realty will certainly benefit from this trend. However, it doesn’t seem to be transformative for its business and investment case. Nevertheless, its operating performance has been good lately. The company is in a stronger financial position than compared to a couple of years ago, but this seems to be already reflected in its share price and its dividend yield is no longer attractive enough for income-oriented investors.