Vertigo3d

I often look for low-beta stocks to add to my portfolio to be more resilient to market volatility. But it is not easy to find stocks that are not only low-beta but also high-quality growth names, akin to having the cake and eating it too. Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is among the rare breed of names that can fit this profile. I own shares in the company, and I can distill the reasons for this below:

Volatile markets benefit the company, which makes it anti-fragile.

Low beta name (2Y Beta of 0.5) that has logged a high-growth rate.

Strong capital allocation through dividends and stock buybacks.

Attractive valuation that is rare for a growth name.

What is anti-fragility and how does it relate to Virtu?

Antifragility is a concept developed by Nassim Nicholas Taleb, describing systems that not only withstand stressors and shocks but thrive and improve because of them. It goes beyond resilience and robustness and about systems that actually grow stronger from volatility, randomness, and uncertainty.

It's natural to ask how it relates to Virtu when the original term was not coined keeping the stock market in mind. For this, the answer lies in Virtu's business model.

Virtu Financial, Inc. is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity, execution services, and data analytics to clients worldwide. Founded in 2008, Virtu has established itself as a dominant player in the high-frequency trading space, known for its robust trading infrastructure and innovative approach to market-making. As such, Virtu's business thrives on market volatility.

Adaptation to Volatility : Virtu's core business involves market-making and high-frequency trading, where it profits from the bid-ask spread. In volatile markets, spreads tend to widen, creating more significant profit opportunities. Rather than being harmed by market turbulence, Virtu benefits from it, making its business model inherently antifragile.

Diversification Across Asset Classes : Virtu has diversified its revenue streams—from market-making to execution services and data analytics. In situations where one area of the business may face challenges, others can thrive, ensuring that the company as a whole benefits from the overall market environment.

Focus on Technology and Efficiency: The company runs a highly efficient overhead operation with a great focus on leveraging technology to drive profitability. This allows the business to lean on high margins during challenging market conditions.

With the events that we saw earlier this month and continued calls for a recession, the time is ripe to own a stock like Virtu.

Low Beta, high growth, and strong capital allocation

Outside of what is seen in healthcare, low-beta names are not the most exciting when it comes to growth. Although its role in portfolio management is clear, it can be frustrating for investors to hold such names while accepting low-growth characteristics as a feature of this design. Virtu's recent quarter shows that it's among the rarer group of stocks that are showing double-digit growth, beating the index by a wide margin and being less volatile relative to the broader market.

Data by YCharts

On both the 5Y and 3Y timeframes, the stock has slightly beaten the index, while YTD it has beaten by a wide margin. So what happened in the last year?

Data by YCharts Latest Quarter financials (Company data)

The company has logged four consecutive quarters of growth and last quarter it had one of its best quarters ($693M of total revenues) when it grew its revenues by 36%. The company credits this to market-making, organic growth in options, and crypto. Exceptional results were noted in single stock and ETFs across the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia due to enhancements in global equity market-making operations.

Due to a tight control on operating margins, this translated to net income as well.

Tikr

What impresses me the most is its capital allocation strategy. It has a high Return on Invested Capital and has been consistently focusing on returning value through dividends and share buybacks.

Investor Presentation

$1.1B has been spent on buybacks over the last few years and collectively 47M shares have been repurchased. This reduced outstanding shares by 24% in the last three years

The stock has a current yield of 3.17% and more than $350M of dividends have been distributed to shareholders in the last three years.

Virtu is undervalued

Virtu currently trades at a P/E close to 15x. I took an extract of industry components from Seeking Alpha and saw that it ranks high within the industry.

Valuation of Investment banking and brokerage stocks (SA)

When it comes to forward P/E, the situation gets even better and shows it has the lowest forward P/E among the industry components. This is not surprising considering the growth rates we saw last quarter, and the market expects above-average growth rates going forward as well. Case in point, for the upcoming Fiscal Year End there are no down revisions but 9 up revisions for EPS, and 7 up revisions for revenues.

SA

But these revisions do not account for volatile markets or how Virtu's income gets disproportionately benefitted during such situations. Considering we had one of the most volatile situations earlier this month, I would be surprised if Virtu doesn't surpass analyst expectations. But at the same time, calm markets going forward would not be as conducive to Virtu. Under uncertainty, I always try to model valuation for a range of scenarios.

Author generated

As observed, a positive change in EPS of 50% in line with the consensus drops our P/E ratio to around 10x. If recent volatility was to Virtu's benefit and is incremental to already accounted for growth, then the ratio could drop even lower. At the same time, in a worst-case scenario where we do not see much growth the resulting P/E ratio would still be lower than most of the market (20% growth in EPS would put our P/E around 12x)

Risks to this thesis

Over the short term, I do not see any risks to the company as current factors point to more market activity. On one hand, rate cuts would help some of that cash on the sidelines to flow back into equities (By some estimates, up to $6T is in money markets). On the other hand, deep rate cuts would signal a recession, bringing volatility back into the markets. This means this thesis relies on a short to medium-term market outlook, and my timeline for this investment is 0-12 months.

But over the long term, both of the factors I mentioned may have dissipated, and I am not entirely sure how to project the business for years into the future when it's not a conventional business model by any means. In fact, buying it at the highs of 2022 means you still wouldn't be in the green. The factors that contributed to the lack of growth then i.e., the rising interest rate environment which corresponded to lower market activity, lower retail participation, and lower trading income could repeat in the future.

Final Call

I rate Virtu as a Strong Buy and own shares in the company. Additionally, its role in my portfolio serves as a cheap hedge, and I hope to benefit from its unique business model thriving in volatile markets.