Investment Thesis

The second quarter filings of large financial institutions were filed yesterday, and an analysis of Dr. Michael Burry's Scion Capital's 13F filings shows that the Saratoga, CA-based hedge fund has increased their capital allocation towards China stocks.

Of particular interest is Scion Capital's exposure to Chinese technology giant Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), where the hedge fund increased the fund's position in Baidu by 54%, the largest increase to a position in the Q2 quarter.

While Dr. Burry has not explicitly stated his intentions for raising his exposure to China, my analysis of Baidu shows that the company does not offer an attractive enough upside yet, leading me to believe there would be ample opportunities for investors to invest in Baidu in the next few months.

Moreover, the current outlook arising out of global geopolitical tensions coupled with the broader anti-China investment sentiment has depressed the market capitalization of Chinese stocks and the valuation premiums attached to this cohort of stocks.

Exhibit A: Baidu and other Chinese stocks continue to lag broader indices (Seeking Alpha)

The upcoming Q2 earnings for Baidu might provide more insight to alleviate some of that concern, but at the moment, with the risks in place and the valuation premiums looking weak, I will stay on the sidelines, rating this a Hold.

Dr. Burry Might Be Onto Something With Baidu, But It's Early

The recently released 13F filings for Scion Capital show that while the fund has slashed their holdings by about half to ~$52.5 million, down from the $103 million it held last quarter, the fund has increased its exposure to Chinese internet stocks as a result of the fund reallocation on a quarterly basis.

Chinese technology stocks now account for 46% of Scion Capital's portfolio per quarterly filing, up from the 22.3% exposure the fund maintained to China stocks in the previous quarter. While downsizing the fund would have an effect on the increased exposure here, Scion Capital also raised its stakes in two main Chinese technology companies, Alibaba and Baidu. And of the two, the largest fund allocation was seen in Baidu, now accounting for 12.3% of Scion's portfolio, up from 4.1% in the previous quarter.

Exhibit B: Scion Capital has slashed the size of its fund by half but raised its stakes in Chinese technology firms like Baidu. (13-F filings)

This is an interesting development for Baidu, especially since the company is slated to report its Q2 earnings next week, August 22, before markets open.

Baidu's growth has looked muted since the start of 2022. The company has been delivering ~$4-4.5 billion in revenues on average since H2 of 2021, as seen in Exhibit C. Baidu had been growing at a double-digit growth rate before the pandemic in the back half of the last decade since 2014. Those compounded growth rates since 2014 were reduced to ~7% CAGR in 2021 and have since never recovered, now falling to ~4% in 2023.

Exhibit C: Baidu's revenue growth has stagnated in a tight range since 2021. (YCharts, Seeking Alpha)

The local government's strict policies in 2021 and the fallout from the Evergreen debt crisis have slowed growth considerably in the nation, which may have caused macro headwinds in Baidu's revenue growth trajectory. In addition, the souring sentiment against China globally has made it more challenging for firms like Baidu to compete for revenue share in technology on a global scale as well as on domestic grounds.

Despite these hurdles, Baidu is continuing to ramp down on emerging areas like AI to create additional technology ramps for generating incremental revenues. In the Q1 quarter, Baidu reported a 4% y/y increase in total sales to RMB 23.8 billion, or $3.30 billion, lower than the $4-4.5 billion revenue range that I had noted earlier.

However, their non-online marketing revenue, which houses their AI Cloud Business, rose 6% y/y to RMB 6.8 billion, or $935 million. Unfortunately, Baidu's non-online marketing revenue slowed in growth from the 11% y/y growth it demonstrated a year earlier in its non-online marketing business. This is slow, in my opinion, compared to the strong double-digit growth many global leading tech firms have shown in the past few quarters.

Since its Q1 quarter, the technology giant has continued to release new versions of its Ernie model, now boasting over 300 million users since it first launched its Ernie model in March last year. But questions for monetization of these users will linger, especially if Baidu is unable to demonstrate stronger growth rates and any uplift from AI.

In June, the Chinese government announced measures supporting the introduction of robotaxis in ride-hailing and car rental fleets. This would be great news for Baidu since it operates its own fleet of Apollo Go robotaxis in Beijing, Wuhan, Chongqing, Shenzhen, and Shanghai, with some sell-side analysts even projecting for Baidu's robotaxi business to be profitable by next year as operations scale.

The investments Baidu has made in AI and robotaxis will be especially crucial in the earnings reports moving forward, and any signs of an inflection in revenue will lift the stock. Even better if the inflection in revenue is supported by an upturn in operating margins and earnings that have also remained range-bound.

Exhibit D: Baidu's operating margins and earnings are also range bound (YCharts, Seeking Alpha)

While operating margins remain locked in the 16-17% range, earnings also demonstrate trajectories of restricted growth, as seen above. However, with no real signs of inflection yet, it may be too early to follow Dr. Burry into Baidu's trade.

Baidu has a $5 billion share buyback program in place, and management has signaled they may increase the pace of buybacks, mentioning that they "will continue to buy back more shares from the market." So far, those buybacks have kept Baidu's share outstanding base steady at ~348-350 million shares.

Exhibit E: Baidu's shares outstanding base in the past 10 years (YCharts)

Baidu's Valuation Premium Looks Enticing, But There Are Risks

Baidu's valuation premium looks extremely appealing when it is viewed as a standalone metric. Taking current forecasts into account, consensus estimates value Baidu at just 9.6x forward GAAP earnings. By itself, Baidu looks like a steal for investors, especially if Baidu gets compared to the S&P 500, which itself is trading at 20.2 times forward earnings.

However, this would be a fallacy since consensus estimates are projecting EPS to decline 2.9% this year on FY24 revenues worth $19.2 billion, growing 2.8%.

Exhibit F: Baidu's earnings forecasts look muted on top of the single digit revenue growth (Seeking Alpha)

A better comparison would be to put Baidu's 9.6x forward earnings multiple in comparison to the MSCI China Index (USD). This should also take into account increased pessimistic sentiment against Chinese stocks that is still percolating. So far, the MSCI China Index is currently valued at 9.1x forward earnings, and compared to Baidu's 9.6x forward earnings, Baidu looks appropriately valued at the moment.

I believe Dr. Burry may have begun building a position with Baidu, and if the company can start to demonstrate an inflection, I suspect he has enough dry powder to raise his stakes in Baidu.

Risks And Other Factors To Be Aware Of

The risks against investing in Chinese stocks are well known, especially against Chinese tech stocks such as Baidu. Global regulatory authorities and sovereign entities are passing measures to suppress the export of IP and other critical technology, like accelerator semiconductor chips, to China. Baidu has also mentioned these headwinds on their Q1 call, detailing that the unavailability to buy advanced chips from global partners will limit their ability to invest their capex dollars in 2024.

In addition, here are some key points investors should note before next week's earnings report:

Q2 Metrics: Consensus estimates for project Baidu to report a ~16% drop in earnings per share to $2.6 in Q2 on revenues worth $4.7 billion, a 1.7% y/y increase. While I believe Baidu will most likely beat these numbers, it's the Q3 numbers and FY24 commentary to watch out for. Q3 & FY24 Metrics: Markets expect Baidu to project relatively flat earnings per share in Q3 at ~$2.88 on flattish revenues worth $4.9 billion. For the full year, earnings are expected to fall 2.9% to $10.91 per share on revenues growing 2.75% to $19.2 billion. Key Commentary: Markets will be eager to understand the progress in Baidu's robotaxis and the impact it could have on Baidu's growth rates in the near future. Plus, with OpenAI now blocked in China, investors would understand the impact from that, especially since Apple did explore a partnership with Baidu on the latter's chatbots earlier this year. AI Spending: Focus will also be on Baidu's non-marketing revenue growth, which contains Baidu's AI business, more so since Alibaba (BABA) revealed on their own Q1 FY25 recently concluded quarter that cloud revenues returned to "positive growth."

Takeaway

I believe Dr. Burry may have some reasonable argument for raising its stake in Baidu at a time when the sentiment against Chinese stocks is at an all-time low. With Baidu's total sales and earnings growth trajectories now moving in a range-bound trajectory versus the prevailing declining mode, I believe Baidu may start to look appealing.

However, Baidu's appeal is still not as attractive, given that there are no real signs of inflection in any of its growth metrics.

Hence, for now, I recommend a Hold rating on Baidu.