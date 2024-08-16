Eric Broder Van Dyke

Merger arbitrage, from the investor’s perspective, is the strategy of buying a company pending a merger or takeover, and often selling the acquiring company in the case of a stock merger, with the hopes of making a profit on the difference when the takeover takes place. If the merger goes through, it can be thought of as a relatively riskless profit.

Today, we’ll be looking at VIZIO Holding (NYSE: VZIO), a company that is going through the process of an acquisition in a cash merger. We’ll be looking at the underlying company, whether there is value still to be had there, and also what the company’s prospects would be if the merger doesn’t happen.

Looking at the Buyout

VIZIO is a maker of relatively low-cost, high-performance SmartTVs and sound bars. In February, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) announced its plan to buy VIZIO for a cash price of $11.50 per share. The total sum of the acquisition would be around $2.3 billion, which a massive company like Walmart could readily afford.

The result of the announcement was a surge in the price of VIZIO stock, and as time has gone on and the acquisition is getting presumably closer, the stock price has continued to rise.

That’s not to say the acquisition is a done deal. Last month, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) moved to try to block a similar acquisition by Tempur Sealy (TPX). There was some concern at that, after the FTC had already requested information on the transaction. Concern in particular centers around consumer data privacy and the acquisition of VIZIO’s advertising network by Walmart.

For a VIZIO stockholder, this means a binary event coming at some point in the future, either the transaction goes through, and you get $11.50 for each share of stock, or the deal will fail, and you’ll still have stock in VIZIO. The company will likely drop in price on the news if the deal fails.

Valuing the Company – Balance Sheet

Cash and Equivalents $202 million Total Current Assets $785 million Total Assets $943 million Total Current Liabilities $457 million Total Liabilities $476 million Total Shareholder Equity $467 million Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-Q from SEC)

VIZIO has a fairly solid cash position for a company of its size, but after the surge in price earlier this year, the company trades at a price/book value of 4.78. That’s far from cheap, given the company’s lack of growth. Clearly Walmart believes this acquisition will be worth it for them, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the company, if forced to remain independent, will justify a similar premium.

The Risks

Putting aside the biggest immediate risk for the company’s stock price, which as mentioned above, is the possible FTC litigation to block the acquisition, VIZIO would be facing several important obstacles in its future business.

The price of SmartTVs is coming down, and while VIZIO is one of the lower price makers on the market in the US, further sale price reductions risks further cutting the company’s margin, risking an expected return to profitability in 2025.

Competition is fierce in the TV market, and VIZIO depends on a smallish number of retailers, which they depend upon to move the company’s product in a visible way. Though they seem to have pretty good relationships with those retailers, that may not continue in the future as competitors also try to curry favor with them.

Even if VIZIO TVs are mostly prized for their lower price, the company still has to keep up with technological advances and maintain at least a basic level of expectations of what the customers expect from their products.

Valuing the Company – Statement of Operations

2021 2022 2023 2024 (1H) Net Revenue $2.1 billion $1.8 billion $1.7 billion $791 million Gross Profit $326 million $312 million $356 million $181 million Operating Income $3 million $0.3 million $13 million ($27 million) Net Income ($39.4 million) ($0.4 million) $28.2 million ($12 million) Diluted EPS (22¢) 0 14¢ (6¢) Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-K and 10-Q from SEC)

As you can see, VIZIO’s revenue isn’t growing, but the gross profit generally is. This is because the company is enjoying increased revenues from their lucrative Platform+. Getting a bigger installed base would be a big chance for VIZIO to improve margins.

Earlier this month, the company released its second quarter results, beating the estimates by 1¢ to break even, and their revenue up to $437.3 million, up $36.5 million on estimates. This was encouraging, especially since their business is very seasonal and centered around the holidays.

Estimates are that VIZIO will come in for the year with a revenue of $1.79 billion and a loss of 7¢. 2025 sees some improvement, with revenues up to $1.98 billion and a profit of 31¢. That would give us a forward P/E ratio of 35.80, which is fairly high for a company not growing at a particularly high rate.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, the Walmart buyout of VIZIO is the best-case scenario for the company. They are paying a nice premium, and best of all are paying in cash. Unfortunately for those not holding shares yet, the current prices are too close to the buyout price to make any real money by getting in now.

The future of VIZIO, in the event the FTC puts the kibosh on the deal, will likely see a substantial price adjustment as they go back to a value based on their company’s prospects. The future of the company in that event hinges heavily on continuing to grow Platform+, but even then, I don’t envision them offering such a return on the investment to justify the current prices. I’m rating it a hold, as the buyout is well priced into VIZIO stock, and the company on its own doesn’t look particularly appealing at these prices.

For investors, I would keep a close eye on the Walmart deal, and potentially look to take holdings off the table if it looks more like the FTC may oppose the deal.