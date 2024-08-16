Joel Carillet/E+ via Getty Images

I covered Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN) last December, concluding that it was a good business in steel and construction but not priced attractively, rating it a Sell. Today I'm re-rating this to a Hold, as the business remains healthy and shows little risk, aside from its cyclicality, and I'll also review the financials since my last coverage.

YTD Results

Insteel's fiscal year ends in September, and so currently we have the first nine months of FY 2024 to review.

Balance Sheet (Q3 2024 Form 10-Q)

The balance sheet remained very healthy, absent of any debt and with plenty of cash, over $97M.

Q3 2024 Form 10-Q

Revenues were also down year-over-year for the quarter and YTD. A major reason for this was a reduction in steel rebar prices.

dailymetalprice.com (Steel Rebar 1Y Price History)

Around $550 per ton when I first covered it, the price is now under $400. In their earnings call, CEO H. Woltz remarked:

While we're not pleased with our Q3 results, patience is the only viable strategy for us since we're unable to create demand and competitors who believe that reducing prices will stimulate demand or result in market share gains are simply mistaken.

And added:

The better news is that we believe market conditions are recovering and that the longer term outlook for demand is quite positive. We look forward to attaining higher operating rates, lower costs, improved revenue and margins that we believe will be supported by market conditions.

The impact of this more "sluggish" period has been a decline in operating cash flows. Tapping into its cash reserve, more dividends were distributed than cash generated in this period.

Cash Flow Statement (Q2 2024 Form 10-Q)

This, however, is consistent with their previous policy, not always immediately distributing cash in their more plentiful years and spreading out their distributions over time. Overall, I believe their cash position is still quite large, as capex so far was only about $17.5M.

Aside from riding the bumps of the cycle, no major events transpired, such as M&A or key contracts. Insteel's game is very much a tortoise moving at its own pace.

Future Outlook

In my previous coverage, I gave Insteel a fair value of $16.39.

Author's Previous Calculation

As this was based on its average free cash flow across cycles, nothing about this slump in 2024 is serious enough that I need to rethink it. I will note that net cash per share decreased from $6.55 to $5.03 (a consequence of the dividend I mentioned before).

Earlier, I quoted management expressing that signs of increased demand for their steel products were visible. In discussion with analysts, Woltz elaborated:

I think a lot of that, Kevin, is going to be dependent on the interest rate environment that we're in. Surely, if there is cuts going forward, that could generate some demand in that private commercial segment, but it's too early to tell right now.

He also revealed some nuances regarding demand and pricing in this market:

Well, first, let me just remind you that we have multiple product lines within our welded wire reinforcement business. It probably will come as no surprise that the more commodity-like make to stock products have been under more pressure than the make to order products. The make to stock products largely are light commercial and housing related and they're highly seasonal. So the way that the business works is that producers build significant inventories of finished goods based on their outlook for demand in the busier parts of the year. And if you go through three or four months and fail to meet your shipment objectives, then there can be widespread panic in the market that results in a lot of price cutting. And that's some of what we've seen that I think some of the participants in the industry have built inventories that far exceed the needs of the market. And they've been unloading those products. That's much less a problem in the make-to-order engineered applications that we produce.

One thing this indicates to me is that, with some of that excess inventory shed, prices in general could improve for the business, and we might see a better 2025 than we have seen in 2024. Rate cuts would likely help that further as real estate development and other capital projects become less expensive for their customers.

Of course, we have to remember the global demand for steel is also a factor here, not just what occurs in American markets with steel and concrete.

That said, the current share price, which is not much lower than my initial coverage, seems to be pricing in this upside already. As such, I don't think IIIN ever gave us an enticing entry price in the time that passed, but I don't consider it terribly risky to own, cash-generative and debt-free as it is.

Conclusion

Insteel is an example of a "slow and steady wins the race" kind of stock. It's a very safe business, and if one can get it at the right moment, its shares can produce lucrative returns. While the 2024 result so far were disappointing, this is what happens with a cyclical business like steel, and the company isn't experiencing something it hasn't experienced before. It's more confirmation that it will do what it always does.

The real issue here is the price. The market, for whatever reason, seems more optimistic or at least happy to accept a lower return for what this business is. Until I see a discount that I like, however, I think it's better to put this in the Hold pile.