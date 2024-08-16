Ceri Breeze

Investment thesis

In my previous article covering the company, I assigned it a Neutral rating despite finding its valuation appealing, due to concerns over several consecutive quarters of revenue declines. Q2 results showed lower declines in revenue, while management's commentary suggests the improving trends seen during the quarter, continuing into Q3. Insider buying activity during the quarter also suggests increased optimism. Shares remain attractively valued at an EV/Adjusted EBITDA multiple of 12 but given the lack of organic growth, significant upside is dependent on management executing its M&A strategy. Given the risks that I continue to see, I maintain my Neutral rating on the stock.

Highlights and key takeaways from Q2 results

HireQuest's (NASDAQ:HQI) Q2 revenue decreased 3.4% year over year to $8.7 million while Adjusted EBITDA was $4.0 million, 2.5% higher than the prior year period. The strong profitability this quarter was due to cost reduction measures taken earlier this year. Besides this, another highlight from its results was the year over year growth seen in its HireQuest Direct franchise, which contributes a major portion of the company's revenue, as shown below. The declines in the Snelling franchise also showed an improvement year over year and were higher sequentially. However, it's important to note that these results for Snelling are partly attributable to the TEC acquisition which was completed last December. While MRI and other executive search franchises continued to face challenges, they did show sequential growth compared to Q1.

Quarterly Report from Q2

Management does not provide guidance, but its CEO did remark on the trends that he was noticing early in the third quarter stating:

That trend towards sort of an improvement has continued into the third quarter. So we’ve actually had a couple of weeks where we’ve actually exceeded the prior year, which is we hadn’t seen that in more than a year.

Moreover, several insiders, including the CEO, actively bought shares on the open market during Q2, signaling their confidence and optimism in the business.

Looking ahead: My expectations

Near-Flat Revenue Growth for 2H 2024

Based on what I have observed from the Q2 results as well as its CEO's commentary about trends observed so far in Q3, I expect revenue in the second half of this year to reverse its declines and end up almost flat versus the same period in 2023. I expect HireQuest Direct to be a major driver for this due to its focus on construction jobs which should have a tailwind from falling interest rates. I expect Snelling to perform similar to Q2 as its numbers continue to benefit from the TEC acquisition. However, I anticipate that Executive Search will continue to underperform in the current environment.

Lesser impact from expense reductions

As a result of the cost-cutting measures implemented earlier this year, SG&A expenses excluding workers' compensation fell 7% year-over-year to $4.6 million. This has helped maintain the company's margins despite the revenue decline in Q2. Further expense reductions are unlikely, so earnings growth depends on revenue increasing in the coming quarters. Although workers' compensation was consistent at around $0.5 million in the Q1 and Q2, it remains unpredictable. However management does not foresee any significant impacts from it similar to those experienced last year.

Opportunities for capital allocation

The company has historically relied heavily on inorganic growth as organic growth was hard to come by. Going forward, M&A remains vital for delivering shareholder returns. Discussing this on the Q2 earnings call, its CEO stated:

As always, M&A is a key part of our growth strategy. Our track record of acquisitions includes numerous businesses that have allowed us to penetrate both new geographic regions and staffing verticals, significantly expanding our addressable market. Moreover, we’ve seen increased opportunities for M&A related to the current market environment and continue to evaluate these as they are made available to us.

Despite the promising M&A opportunities that management has identified, the company's financial strength is relatively weak. With a net debt of $15 million, the company has an additional $24.6 million available to it from its credit facility, though this is subject to covenant compliance. Since the business is cash generative, this should add to its liquidity going forward.

HQI stock valuation

Based on my expectations discussed above, I estimate that FY24 revenue and adjusted EBITDA will be $38 million and $17 million respectively. At the current share price of $13.5, shares trade at an EV/Adjusted EBITDA multiple of 12, after accounting for its net debt of $15 million. I believe EV/Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate valuation metric given its capital-light business model. It is notable however that the company's FCF generation has been weak in the prior two quarters, mostly due to an increase in its Accounts receivable. I expect this trend to reverse in the next two quarters which should lead to FCF of $8 million for the year.

Larger peers in the staffing and recruitment sector, such as Robert Half International (RHI) and ManpowerGroup (MAN) are experiencing similar mid-single-digit year-over-year revenue declines. The former trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 14 while the latter trades at a multiple of 9. In comparison, HireQuest's valuation appears fair given its muted growth outlook. Significant upside in its shares depend on management's ability to grow earnings through accretive acquisitions.

Risks to consider

Continued macroeconomic weakness

Management highlighted positive signs of recovery in Q2 and early Q3. However, expectations for an improved second half may be affected if macroeconomic conditions worsen, creating uncertainty in the hiring environment.

Overpaying for acquisitions

Its CEO has a track record of successful acquisitions that have historically created significant shareholder value. However, the recent acquisitions of MRI Network and TEC have fallen short of expectations, largely due to the volatile and challenging operating environment that has ensued.

Weak FCF generation

As I noted previously, the company's FCF generation has been weak recently due to an increase in its Accounts receivable. Investors should track this in upcoming quarters as this is vital to the business having sufficient liquidity to successfully execute its M&A strategy.

Conclusion

The company has managed to maintain its margins despite revenue declines in a challenging environment, thanks to its capital-light franchise model. Though valuation remains undemanding, organic growth is likely to remain muted, thereby relying solely on M&A for significant earnings growth. This makes me stay with my Neutral stance towards HireQuest as an investment.