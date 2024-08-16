CI&T Inc. (CINT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 16, 2024 11:15 AM ETCI&T Inc. (CINT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.7K Followers

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript August 16, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eduardo Galvao - Head of IR
Cesar Gon - Founder and CEO
Bruno Guicardi - Founder and President for North America and Europe
Stanley Rodrigues - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Leonardo Olmos - UBS
Thiago Kapulskis - Itau
Puneet Jain - JPMorgan

Eduardo Galvao

Good morning. Welcome to CI&T Earnings Call for the Second Quarter of 2024. I am Eduardo Galvao, Head of Investor Relations at CI&T. Joining me on today's call are Cesar Gon, Founder and CEO; Bruno Guicardi, Founder and President for North America and Europe; and Stanley Rodrigues, our CFO. This event is being recorded and all participants will be in a listen-only mode during the Company's presentation. After that, there will be a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] The presentation is available on the Company's Investor Relations website and the replay will be available shortly after the event is concluded.

Some of the matters we'll discuss on this call, including our expected business outlook, are forward-looking statements. They are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed on this call. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they are valid only as of the date when made. During the Company's presentation, we'll comment on certain non-IFRS financial measures to evaluate our business. Please refer to the reconciliation tables of non-IFRS measures in the appendix for more details.

Our agenda for today includes an overview of our quarterly highlights, followed by some of our business cases. We'll then talk about our people and our financial results.

At this time, I'll pass it on to Cesar Gon, to begin our presentation. Cesar?

Cesar Gon

Thanks, Eduardo. Good day, everyone. Thank

Recommended For You

About CINT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CINT

Trending Analysis

Trending News