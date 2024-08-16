Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of OTC consumer self-care concern Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) recently touched a 15-year low as management remediates issues at its three infant formula facilities. The company has also embarked on several efficiency initiatives, including a SKU prioritization, that should provide higher future gross profits at the expense of short-term sales. With its infant formula sales expected to return to normal in the near future, followed by a rise in non-GAAP EPS in 2025, 4.0% yielding Perrigo merited a deeper dive. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Perrigo Company plc is an Ireland domiciled provider of private label and branded OTC health and wellness self-care offerings to consumers predominantly in North America and Europe. Its FY23 sales of $4.7 billion featured significant diversification, with seasonal allergy, cough, and cold products comprising its largest category at ~25%. The balance fell into areas such as nutrition, oral care, skin care, women’s health and digestive health, among many others. Perrigo was founded in 1887, eventually going public more than a century later at $5 per share in 1991, after giving effect to a two-for-one stock split in 1993. The company executed a corporate tax inversion to Ireland in 2013 that coincided with its $8.6 billion purchase of Elan Corporation, and diversified off its generic drug operations in 2021 to focus on its OTC self-care portfolio. Shares of PRGO trade around $27.50 a share, translating to an approximate market cap of $3.8 billion.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Revenue Disaggregation

Management views its operations geographically, split up between Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA – North America), which typically accounts for ~65% of the company’s top line, and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI – Europe and Australia). Consumer self-care currently consists of national brands such as Nasonex, Compeed, and Prevacid, which comprise ~40% of Perrigo’s sales, and private label store brands, which represent the other 60% of its sales.

Becoming More Efficient… Sort of

With no one product accounting for more than 3% of total sales in FY23, management had been focused on one efficiency initiative, to which it added a second in FY24. The Supply Chain Reinvention Program [SCRP] launched in 2022 and is designed to reduced structural costs by streamlining Perrigo’s global supply chain and reprioritizing SKUs by heavily favoring those with higher margins. The discontinuation of SKUs with low-margins and low-growth potential will actuate an initial decline in sales, but provide additional capacity for higher margin, higher growth opportunities in the future. The company intends to spend between $350 million and $570 million by YE28 to wring out $200 million to $300 million in annual savings and margin improvement.

In 1Q24, management launched Project Energize, which is architected to increase “organizational agility” while “mitigating impacts” as it strengthens its infant formula business – more on that topic below. Projected to cost ~$150 million over the next three years as the company downsizes its workforce by 6%, this initiative is expected to deliver annualized pre-tax savings of $140 million to $170 million by FY26.

Another area from which Perrigo is realizing operating efficiencies is its $2.1 billion 2022 acquisition of HRA Pharma. The company expects to generate a final $25 million of cost synergies from the deal in FY24, bringing the annual total to $55 million. Deriving 85% of its top line from consumer self-care products, including the number one foot blister, stretch mark, and morning-after contraception on the European continent (at the time of purchase), HRA’s un-strategic rare disease business is in the process of being divested to Esteve Healthcare. The deal is for upfront cash of €190 million, with potential milestone payments of €85 million.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Issues at Infant Formula Facility

The company’s first major push in its SCRP was the purchase of an infant formula plant, as well as the U.S. and Canadian rights to GoodStart infant formula brand in November 2022 for a cash consideration of $110 million. However, the FDA inspected the plant in Spring 2023, subsequently issuing Perrigo a warning letter in August 2023 related to manufacturing processes at that facility – namely microorganism remediation. To address these concerns at its Wisconsin plant, Perrigo had to shutter the line for approximately six months. It is also implementing similar action at its other two infant formula facilities in Vermont and Ohio. The total cost to remediate is ~$40 million. As such, infant formula results – the largest contributor to the company’s Nutrition category (12% of FY23 sales) – are anticipated to be significantly lower in FY24 vs. FY23.

Opill Launch

Even though the focus has been on efficiency and addressing the issues at its infant formula facilities, Perrigo is also excited about its top line. This is because of the launch of Opill (the first-ever domestic OTC oral contraceptive) in 1Q24 after converting the prescription approval for its progestin tablet norgestrel. It is now available at more than 65,000 retail locations. Although management does not break out its sales by individual products, it was clearly one of the company’s top sellers in 1Q24, largely responsible for CSCA’s Women’s Health category improving by $14.9 million year-over-year.

1Q24 Financials & Outlook

That said, the boost from Opill did little to stem the receding tide in the company’s U.S. Nutrition business, not to mention SKU prioritization actions on its North American top line. On May 7, 2024, Perrigo posted 1Q24 earnings of $0.29 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $1.08 billion versus $0.45 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $1.18 billion. The impact of the infant formula plant remediation was $0.30 a share (non-GAAP), while SKU prioritization hurt $0.06. CSCA’s top line was down 16% year-over-year (15% organic), primarily due to infant formula (7%) and SKU prioritization measures (6%). Inventory de-stocking was responsible for the balance. On a positive note, CSCI’s organic net sales were up 7%.

The bottom line was $0.06 better than consensus expectations due to infant formula plant shipments going out sooner than expectations, while the top line was $28.8 million shy. Furthermore, non-GAAP adjusted gross margin was off 90 basis points to 36.5%; however, it would have been 190 basis points better if not for the impact from infant formula.

Management reiterated its FY24 guidance for non-GAAP EPS of $2.57 a share on organic revenue growth of 2% (total net sales flat), both based on range midpoints.

May 2024 Company Presentation

The market did not like what it heard as management remained cautious about its recently implemented good manufacturing practices at its three infant formula facilities, stating that sales won’t return to pre-FDA warning levels until 4Q24. As such, despite not altering its FY24 outlook, shares of PRGO were down 10% to $30.15 in the subsequent trading session, eventually bottoming at $25.31 on July 5, 2024, which represented a 15-year low.

Second Quarter Results:

Perrigo posted its second quarter numbers on August 1st. They were mixed. The company did deliver a non-GAAP profit of 53 cents a share. This was seven cents a share above the consensus. Non-GAAP profit margins improved 190 basis points to 40.6%. However, revenues fell 10.1% on a year-over-year basis to $1.07 billion, missing expectations by some $60 million. Leadership blamed the sales miss on “lower seasonal demand experienced in the first half of 2024 and expected lower distribution in U.S. store brand in the second half of 2024.” Infant formula sales were off 10.8% from the same period a year ago, of note, and contributed to 5.3% of the overall 10.1% sales decline for the quarter. They also reduced earnings per share by 43 cents a share. Opill sales did continue to rise, and the product is now available in some 65,000 locations.

August 2024 Company Presentation

In addition, management reduced its previous FY2024 sales guidance. Instead of flat revenues, it now expects overall sales will fall three to five percent this fiscal year. It also projects organic sales growth will be down one to three percent, down from previous guidance calling for positive growth of one to three percent.

August 2024 Company Presentation

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Also adding to Perrigo’s woes is a highly leveraged balance sheet, featuring long-term debt of $3.62 billion against cash of $543 million as of the end of the first half of 2024. This did not include the $205 million of upfront proceeds from the rare disease asset disposition that closed on July 10th. Operating cash flow will be used to pay down $400 million in debt in 2024. Management expects net leverage to be reduced to a range of 3.8x to 4x by yearend after starting the year at 5.1x. Perrigo pays a quarterly dividend of $0.28 for a current yield of 4.0%.

August 2024 Company Presentation

Despite its infant formula issues and mixed Q2 results, Street coverage is unanimously bullish. Since second quarter results hit the wires, four analyst firms, including J.P. Morgan and Piper Sandler, have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $35 to $46 a share. On average, they expect Perrigo to earn $2.56 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $4.48 billion in FY24, followed by $3.11 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $4.72 billion in FY25.

Verdict:

When we last looked at Perrigo almost a year ago, the stock was trading at 14 times earnings and had a three percent dividend yield. We called the stock's valuation “reasonable but not compelling.” Now languishing near 15-year lows, it can be argued that its bottom still hasn’t been found. That said, the shares trade at just under 11 times earnings with a four percent yield.

August 2024 Company Presentation

Perrigo Company plc feels like a vehicle spinning its wheels that are about ready to catch. Those metrics, efficiency measures, Opill sales, and hopefully an impending infant formula rebound make its stock a decent covered call candidate. This strategy provides some downside protection and enhances an already solid dividend yield.