Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Industrials is arguably the most diverse sector, covering construction, engineering, transportation, and manufacturing, the aerospace and defense giants, and multinational conglomerates that operate across multiple industries. Among the sector's 600+ representatives, few have outperformed Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in recent years. A leader in motion and control technologies, the company produces a wide range of engineered components and systems that serve diverse industries globally.

Parker-Hannifin has achieved double-digit growth in revenue, earnings per share, and in its dividend, delivering a 104% return to shareholders over the past three years, including an impressive 54% annual return since 2021. This easily outpaces industrials sector ETFs, the tech sector, and the broader market. While there's little doubt Parker-Hannifin has been an excellent investment, its recent stock surge might give investors pause due to the historically high valuation. After outlining long and short theses for Parker-Hannifin, I offer several valuation estimates to contextualize the current share price for potential investors.

A Machinery and Components Company Without Peer

Parker-Hannifin describes itself as "the global leader in motion and control technologies, providing precision-engineered solutions for a wide variety of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets." The company's product portfolio includes adhesives, air filters, life sciences components, hydraulic cylinders, pumps, actuators, EMI shielding materials, specialty fittings, hoses, and seals, generators, refrigerant parts, and thermal management solutions. Essentially, they produce the components "found on and around everything that moves." Other companies that make such a wide variety of products include industrial conglomerates like Honeywell (HON) and 3M (MMM), but Parker-Hannifin really has no direct peer.

Segments at a Glance (Parker-Hannifin 2024 Investor Deck)

On a total return basis, for those with a market cap over $10B, Parker-Hannifin has outperformed every Industrial Machinery company over the past 3Y, 5Y, and 10Y periods. Since 2019, it has also outperformed The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLI), The Technology SPDR (XLK), and the S&P 500 (SPY) by a significant margin:

PH Total Return Compared to XLI, XLK, and SPY (Seeking Alpha)

In fact, Parker-Hannifin is one of just 35 businesses in the U.S. to achieve 12%+ growth in revenue, earnings per share, and their dividend over the past three years. Here is a sampling of the company's impressive numbers:

Revenue 10Y CAGR 4.2% 3Y CAGR 11.6% Earnings Per Share 10Y CAGR 12.3% 3Y CAGR 17.8% Free Cash Flow 10Y CAGR 8.0% 3Y CAGR 9.9% Dividend Yield 1.14% 5Y CAGR 14% Years of Increases 68 Payout Ratio 24% Click to enlarge

The company is clearly firing on all cylinders, reporting a record EPS of $25.44 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. This represents an 18% year-over-year increase, fueled by strong performance across all its segments and particularly in aerospace, where organic sales surged by 19% in Q4 alone. Total revenue for the year reached $19.9 billion, up 5% from the previous year. Analysts reacted favorably, with many raising their price targets in a sign of confidence in Parker-Hannifin's ability to sustain its momentum. Looking ahead, the company's guidance for FY 2025 projects an EPS range of $26.30 to $27.00 with anticipated revenue growth between 1.5 and 4.5%.

Catalysts for Growth

Parker-Hannifin's remarkable outperformance can be attributed to a combination of strategic acquisitions, strong financial management, margin expansion, and productivity improvements.

A major growth catalyst was the $386 million acquisition of the UK-based engineering company Meggitt, completed in September 2022. Known for its specialized components and systems in the aerospace, defense, and energy markets, Meggitt was a strategic fit for Parker-Hannifin. This acquisition significantly bolstered the Aerospace Systems segment, which reported a nearly 65% YoY increase in sales in Q2, 2024. Even on an organic basis, sales in the segment saw a robust 16% growth. These gains were further supported by cost synergies from the Meggitt integration, which contributed to a record operating margin of 26.5% in the segment.

While this and previous acquisitions initially bumped up Parker-Hannifin's leverage, the company was able to deploy the resulting increased cash flow to reduce debt. Since the Meggitt acquisition, the company has lowered its leverage ratio by 1.4x, reducing its debt by $2.2 billion.

The company's Win Strategy 3.0, launched in 2020, has also contributed to accelerating profitability. This plan focuses on higher-margin products (e.g., braking systems and heat sensors), investment in new technologies (e.g. robotics and automation), and operational efficiency (e.g. streamlined supply chain management). The diversified industrial segment, for instance, saw margin improvements of 240 basis points in North America and 110 internationally in recent quarters, driving overall earnings growth. In addition to these operational achievements, the company has demonstrated from strong financial management. As Sanjay Chandiramani recently highlighted, the company generated an 18.8% return on retained earnings from 2014 to 2023, resulting in a $4.11 increase in market value for every dollar retained. This exceptional return underscores Parker-Hannifin's ability to allocate capital effectively and suggests it can sustain its leadership position.

What Could Go Wrong?

I see four main risks to the investment thesis outlined above:

Cyclicality - Should sectors such as the automotive industry, construction and mining, or oil and gas exploration and production experience downturns, Parker-Hannifin's product sales could face sharp declines. This was evident during the 2009-2010 recession, when the company saw a drop in demand. Acquisitions Risk - Although recent acquisitions have been successful, future ones may not deliver the same positive outcomes. Costs associated with restructuring, regulatory compliance, and other integration challenges can impact earnings for an extended period. International Exposure - Weak demand and uneven economic recovery in parts of Europe and China, along with potential supply chain disruptions, pose significant risks to performance in international markets. Secular Trends in Aerospace - The anticipated long-term growth in aerospace may not come to fruition. While current geopolitical instability is driving demand, this may not be a sustainable source of growth.

For a more detailed discussion, readers may refer to the company's most recent 10-K.

Valuation and Price Target

At first glance, Parker-Hannifin appears overvalued when compared both to the broader Industrials sector and to the company's own historical benchmarks.

Current Sector Median 5Y Avg Difference P/E TTM 22.5 19.2 18.7 +20.7% P/E FWD 21.4 18.6 18.2 +17.6% Dividend Yield (TTM) 1.06% 1.41% 1.51% -29.5% Quant factor rating: D- Click to enlarge

Based on the company's recently updated guidance, EPS projections for the next three years are as follows:

FY25 - $26.71 (range $26.3 to $27.00)

FY26 - $29.24

FY27 - $32.54

This equates to a forward CAGR of 10.4%, well below the recent three-year period but more in line with the past decade's average of 12.3%. At the company's five-year historical P/E ratio, the current FY25 projection would imply a share price of around $495, suggesting the stock is currently trading at a premium of about 17%. The current share price is at 20.2x the FY26 estimate and 18.1x the FY27 estimate. While the latter is more in line with the company's historical average, it does indicate that continued, robust growth will be necessary to justify the current valuation. Additionally, the current PEG ratio of 1.69 is modestly higher than the five-year average of 1.55, further suggesting the stock is somewhat expensive vis-à-vis its growth potential.

That said, Wall Street analysts are currently targeting a price of $629.53 based on the recent guidance raise, implying an upside of around 9%. If we take the high end of the FY25 guidance, assume earnings growth at the historical average of 12.3%, and apply a P/E multiple between the current and five-year average (20.6), this results in a price target of approximately $624.50.

Given that this target is below my preferred margin of safety of 15% for the industry, I rate Parker-Hannifin a Hold based on the current share price and valuation metrics.

Summary

Parker-Hannifin has delivered outstanding returns, outperforming its peers in Industrials and much of the broader market, driven by strategic acquisitions and robust performance in its Aerospace segment in particular. However, its current valuation appears high relative to the sector and the company's own historical averages. With forward P/E and PEG rations suggesting limited upside, and potential risks from cyclical downturns, the stock may not justify its premium price.