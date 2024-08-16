Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 14, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Louise Barrett - Senior Vice President of Legal Affairs & Secretary
Corey Fishman - President, CEO & Director
Judith Matthews - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason McCarthy - Maxim Group

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Iterum Therapeutics Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update. My name is Kiki, and I will be your conference operator today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to your host, Louise Barrett, Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs, to begin. Louise, please go ahead.

Louise Barrett

Thank you, Kiki. Good morning, and welcome to Interim Therapeutics' Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. A press release with our second quarter results was issued earlier this morning and can be found on our website. We are joined this morning by our Chief Executive Officer, Corey Fishman; and our Chief Financial Officer, Judy Matthews. Corey will provide some opening remarks Judy will provide details on our financial results, and then we will open the lines for Q&A.

Before I begin, I'd like to remind you that some of the information presented on this conference call will contain forward-looking statements concerning our plans, strategies and prospects for our business. These include statements regarding the topics that will be covered at the upcoming advisory committee meeting in relation to our resubmitted NDA for oral sulopenem. The date by which the FDA will take action regarding or NDA the expected use of proceeds from our recently completed rights offering, the planned extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to consider the disapplication of preemption rights, the efficiency of interims cash resources to fund its operating expenses into 2025 and our strategic process to sell, license or otherwise dispose of our rights to sulopenem to

