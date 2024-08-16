MicroStockHub

Higher volatility and no clear trend direction for stock markets mean it could be a trader's market for the foreseeable future. Leveraged products like the Direxion Daily S&P500® Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXL) can be used to capitalize on some of the swings, but risk management and trade execution are key. As the fund page states, "TRADING is different than investing." This article explores why and highlights the high risks involved.

Introducing SPXL

SPXL seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the S&P 500® Index (SPY). If held for one day, the results are reasonably accurate, although the chart on the fund page suggests there are some discrepancies. For example, on the 1st of August, the S&P 500 benchmark fell -1.38% which should lead to a -4.14% fall in SPXL. However, the fund page reports it actually fell -4.34%. The same happened on the 2nd of August when the benchmark fell -1.87% and SPXL dropped 0.35% more than it should with a move of -5.96% according to the chart. This is a significant deviation and would be unacceptable if it were actually true.

Daily Returns (Direxion)

Thankfully, if I check the same dates on my chart package, these discrepancies are tiny, as they should be. According to my chart, SPXL closed down -5.63% on 2nd August, which is only 0.02% more than 300% and likely relates to expenses or a slight tracking error. The same is true for other dates. Why the Direxion shows a much larger deviation is not clear (and it's not down to NAV as the premium/discount rarely gets wider than 0.2%).

Data by YCharts

In any event, if the holding period is one day, or the S&P 500 has made a directional move such as the decline from the July top into the 5th August bottom, the results are relatively accurate.

Data by YCharts

The main risk with holding SPXL, or any other leveraged ETF, over longer periods, comes mainly from negative compounding. FINRA does a good job of explaining how this works:

Let's say that, as of the close of trading on Monday, you have one $100 share of a 2x ETP pegged to an index with a value of 100. At the close of trading on Tuesday, the index is down 10 percent to 90, resulting in a 20 percent loss for the ETP, bringing its value down to $80. Then, on Wednesday, the index closes up 10 percent at 99, resulting in a gain of 20 percent for the ETP. However, 20 percent of $80 is just $16, meaning the ETP's value is now at $96. On both days, the ETP achieved its stated objective and produced daily returns that were two times the daily index returns. But over the course of these days the index lost just 1 percent, while the 2x leveraged ETP lost 4 percent. That means that over just a couple of days, the ETP lost four times as much as the index, not just two times (representing actual leverage of four times rather than two times). This is not "tracking error," however, since the ETP met its daily objective.

This is why SPXL is still below the 2022 high while the S&P 500 is considerably higher.

SPXL Daily Chart (TradingView)

To achieve 3x leverage, SPXL uses a variety of instruments. It does hold S&P 500 stocks, but the majority of the AUM is used for index swaps and a 61% position in Emini futures.

SPXL Holdings (Direxion)

The rather complex portfolio leads to higher expenses and fees than usual. At the moment, the expense ratio is 0.88% but may rise in September 2025 when a fee waiver with the fund adviser expires.

Liquidity is ample, with an Average Daily Dollar Volume of $1.43M.

SPXL Uses

SPXL is primarily an instrument for trading short-term swings. Longer-term investments will underperform the 300% objective if the holding period contains any large draw-downs.

Data by YCharts

If you are skillful or lucky enough to trade a clean swing higher with very few pullbacks, there is a case to be made for holding periods of 3-4 months. The rally from November '23-March '24 illustrates this point.

Data by YCharts

However, at this point, the probability of another move like the above looks very slim. Seasonality is negative, and election jitters likely cap any strong move higher.

SPXL Seasonality (Seeking Alpha)

Concerns over the labor market and the economy are also likely to weigh, and slowing growth will put the S&P 500's PE ratio of 23.15 into focus. There may well be a rally back to the 2024 highs at some point in H2, but this isn't an environment synonymous with a multi-month strong trend higher.

In short, any trades need to have an exit point and good risk management to limit draw-downs.

Conclusions

While the S&P 500 has made a decent recovery from the 5th August low, the chances of a direct and sustained trend look low for various reasons. More likely, it makes some volatile swings over the next few months, and this could be the right kind of environment for a leveraged product like SPXL. It provides 300% exposure and is suited to short-term holding periods. Please note, any trade should be managed closely due to the high risks involved.