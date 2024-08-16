11 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including A King

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

I'm featuring another eleven dividend increases this week, including Dividend King and retail giant Target. Target extends its 57-year increase streak with a modest 1.8% increase. Unfortunately, their recent increase history has been pretty lackluster, but their historical performance has been quite strong, as shown below. The overall group sports an average increase of 10.3% and a median increase of 8.3%.

My investment strategy involves buying, holding, and adding to companies that meet two criteria: consistently increasing their dividends and beating an equivalent benchmark. The information in this article is generated for my investing needs, and I'm happy to share my findings with my Seeking Alpha audience. This list can help you make wise investment choices and create a successful long-term portfolio.

How I Created The Lists

The following information is a result of merging two sources of data: the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet from a particular website and upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. This process combines data on companies with a consistent dividend growth history with future dividend payments. It's important to understand that all companies included in this list have consistently grown their dividends for at least five years.

Companies must have higher total yearly dividends to be included in this list. Therefore, a company may not increase its dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still grow.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date is when you must own shares to qualify for an upcoming dividend or distribution. To be eligible, you must have bought the shares by the end of the preceding business day. For instance, if the ex-dividend date is Tuesday, you must have acquired the shares by the market close on Monday. If the ex-dividend date falls on a Monday (or a Tuesday following a holiday on Monday), you must have purchased the shares by the previous Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years.

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.

Contender: 10–24 years.

Challenger: 5+ years.

Category Count King 1 Champion 2 Contender 8 Challenger 0 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increases List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend date (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Ryder System, Inc. (R) 20 2.38 19-Aug-24 14.08% Contender Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 48 1.01 20-Aug-24 17.65% Champion Westlake Corporation (WLK) 20 1.47 20-Aug-24 5.00% Contender Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 11 0.78 20-Aug-24 9.09% Contender Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 10 2.67 20-Aug-24 2.94% Contender Target Corporation (TGT) 57 3.3 21-Aug-24 1.82% King Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 14 1.4 21-Aug-24 20.00% Contender Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 14 1.11 22-Aug-24 7.69% Contender Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 12 5.49 22-Aug-24 1.03% Contender Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 32 0.69 23-Aug-24 25.93% Champion Cummins Inc. (CMI) 19 2.49 23-Aug-24 8.33% Contender Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The payout rate is calculated by dividing the new payout rate by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the company's overall dividend history classification.

Show Me The Money

Here is a table that shows the new and old rates and the percentage increase. The table is sorted by ex-dividend day in ascending order and dividend streak in descending order.

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent R 0.71 0.81 14.08% CSL 0.85 1 17.65% WLK 0.5 0.53 5.00% LSTR 0.33 0.36 9.09% SWKS 0.68 0.7 2.94% TGT 1.1 1.12 1.82% PRI 0.75 0.9 20.00% LFUS 0.65 0.7 7.69% CCOI 0.98 0.99 1.03% BMI 0.27 0.34 25.93% CMI 1.68 1.82 8.33% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52-Week Low 52-Week High P/E Ratio % Off Low % Off High R 136.02 89.59 143.54 0 52% Off Low 5% Off High CSL 396.48 233.99 443.87 23.6 69% Off Low 11% Off High WLK 144.61 111.57 162.12 35.81 30% Off Low 11% Off High LSTR 185.72 158.59 199.72 29.02 17% Off Low 7% Off High SWKS 104.83 83.29 120.86 31.99 26% Off Low 13% Off High TGT 135.68 100.43 180.62 22.91 35% Off Low 25% Off High PRI 256.51 184.15 256.54 14.95 39% Off Low 0% Off High LFUS 251.82 211.13 275.58 60.37 19% Off Low 8% Off High CCOI 72.19 50.8 83.38 131.97 42% Off Low 13% Off High BMI 196.84 133.4 210.29 50.88 48% Off Low 6% Off High CMI 291.99 208.63 322.83 20.65 40% Off Low 10% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I've arranged the table in descending order for investors to prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule CCOI 5.49 4.4 9 11 13.6 16.5 TGT 3.3 1.9 17.4 11.5 9.9 14.8 SWKS 2.67 9.7 10.8 12.4 37.8 15 CMI 2.49 7 7.8 8.1 10.4 10.6 R 2.38 14.5 8.2 5.6 7.7 8 WLK 1.47 40.1 22.8 14.9 15.4 16.4 PRI 1.4 16.7 17.2 18.9 19.8 20.3 LFUS 1.11 8.3 10.6 8.6 11.5 9.7 CSL 1.01 13.3 17.4 16.3 14.5 17.3 LSTR 0.78 10 16.3 14.9 27.1 15.7 BMI 0.69 20 14.5 12.5 11.6 13.2 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

My investment approach involves identifying stocks that consistently outperform the market while increasing dividend payouts. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as a benchmark to gauge performance. I use the "Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund" (RNP) for REITs. SCHD has a strong track record of exceptional performance, offers a higher yield than the S&P 500, and has consistently grown dividends. I prefer to invest in the ETF if a stock cannot outperform its benchmark. I have selected several companies for my investment portfolio using this analysis. Additionally, I rely on this analysis to make well-timed additional purchases for my portfolio.

The ten-year dividend growth rate is one of the four main factors in the index behind SCHD. It's also a proxy for success, although it's not a perfect predictor. Share prices follow strong dividend growth over long periods, and longer trends will drown out short-term movements. These are total return figures, which include reinvested dividends. It's a large list, but everyone fits into one chart. Let's analyze the results below.

Data by YCharts

As I look at this chart, a few storylines emerge. Going into the March 2020 crash, a few names emerged as the top performers: CCOI, BMI, and TGT. Even so, the results were pretty clustered, with not too many standing out at the top of the pack.

Fast-forward to today, and we see there's been a strong separation for several of these companies. BMI is currently far and away the leader in total returns, with 743% over the decade.

The next tier features PRI and CSL, with great results of 499% and 450%, respectively.

The third tier I would roughly categorize as containing CCOI (246%), LSTR (224%), TGT (211%), LFUS (206%), and SCHD (193%). This is the market-perform to having 1-2% annual performance on top of SCHD.

CMI at 172% arguably could be in the middle tier, with about a 1% lag per year of SCHD.

Finally, SWKS (133%), R (109%), and WLK (86%) round out the bottom. SWKS is a bit of a fallen angel; they were near the top of the pack in 2021, while R and WLK, at least, have been consistent in their underperformance.

Next Steps

I already own BMI, primarily through the research I have shared with the Seeking Alpha community over the past few years. But for analysis, my personal shortlist of companies to do more research on would contain BMI, PRI, CSL, and even CCOI.

Here's a quick summary of the growth rates from the table above, focusing on the selected few.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule PRI 1.4 16.7 17.2 18.9 19.8 20.3 CSL 1.01 13.3 17.4 16.3 14.5 17.3 CCOI 5.49 4.4 9 11 13.6 16.5 BMI 0.69 20 14.5 12.5 11.6 13.2 Click to enlarge

What attracts me to all of these companies are the strong, inflation-beating increases seen over all periods. These four have already expressed strong total returns, but they also impress with their typical double-digit annual dividend increases.

Let me know what you think of my strategy, and feel free to add yours in the comments below! As always, please do your due diligence before making any investment decision.