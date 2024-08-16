11 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including A King

I'm featuring another eleven dividend increases this week, including Dividend King and retail giant Target. Target extends its 57-year increase streak with a modest 1.8% increase. Unfortunately, their recent increase history has been pretty lackluster, but their historical performance has been quite strong, as shown below. The overall group sports an average increase of 10.3% and a median increase of 8.3%.
My investment strategy involves buying, holding, and adding to companies that meet two criteria: consistently increasing their dividends and beating an equivalent benchmark. The information in this article is generated for my investing needs, and I'm happy to share my findings with my Seeking Alpha audience. This list can help you make wise investment choices and create a successful long-term portfolio.
How I Created The Lists
The following information is a result of merging two sources of data: the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet from a particular website and upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. This process combines data on companies with a consistent dividend growth history with future dividend payments. It's important to understand that all companies included in this list have consistently grown their dividends for at least five years.
Companies must have higher total yearly dividends to be included in this list. Therefore, a company may not increase its dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still grow.
What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?
The ex-dividend date is when you must own shares to qualify for an upcoming dividend or distribution. To be eligible, you must have bought the shares by the end of the preceding business day. For instance, if the ex-dividend date is Tuesday, you must have acquired the shares by the market close on Monday. If the ex-dividend date falls on a Monday (or a Tuesday following a holiday on Monday), you must have purchased the shares by the previous Friday.
Dividend Streak Categories
Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.
- King: 50+ years.
- Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.
- Contender: 10–24 years.
- Challenger: 5+ years.
|Category
|Count
|King
|1
|Champion
|2
|Contender
|8
|Challenger
|0
The Dividend Increases List
The data is sorted by the ex-dividend date (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Forward Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Ryder System, Inc.
|(R)
|20
|2.38
|19-Aug-24
|14.08%
|Contender
|Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|(CSL)
|48
|1.01
|20-Aug-24
|17.65%
|Champion
|Westlake Corporation
|(WLK)
|20
|1.47
|20-Aug-24
|5.00%
|Contender
|Landstar System, Inc.
|(LSTR)
|11
|0.78
|20-Aug-24
|9.09%
|Contender
|Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
|(SWKS)
|10
|2.67
|20-Aug-24
|2.94%
|Contender
|Target Corporation
|(TGT)
|57
|3.3
|21-Aug-24
|1.82%
|King
|Primerica, Inc.
|(PRI)
|14
|1.4
|21-Aug-24
|20.00%
|Contender
|Littelfuse, Inc.
|(LFUS)
|14
|1.11
|22-Aug-24
|7.69%
|Contender
|Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|(CCOI)
|12
|5.49
|22-Aug-24
|1.03%
|Contender
|Badger Meter, Inc.
|(BMI)
|32
|0.69
|23-Aug-24
|25.93%
|Champion
|Cummins Inc.
|(CMI)
|19
|2.49
|23-Aug-24
|8.33%
|Contender
Field Definitions
Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.
Forward Yield: The payout rate is calculated by dividing the new payout rate by the current share price.
Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.
Increase Percent: The percent increase.
Streak Category: This is the company's overall dividend history classification.
Show Me The Money
Here is a table that shows the new and old rates and the percentage increase. The table is sorted by ex-dividend day in ascending order and dividend streak in descending order.
|Ticker
|Old Rate
|New Rate
|Increase Percent
|R
|0.71
|0.81
|14.08%
|CSL
|0.85
|1
|17.65%
|WLK
|0.5
|0.53
|5.00%
|LSTR
|0.33
|0.36
|9.09%
|SWKS
|0.68
|0.7
|2.94%
|TGT
|1.1
|1.12
|1.82%
|PRI
|0.75
|0.9
|20.00%
|LFUS
|0.65
|0.7
|7.69%
|CCOI
|0.98
|0.99
|1.03%
|BMI
|0.27
|0.34
|25.93%
|CMI
|1.68
|1.82
|8.33%
Additional Metrics
Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above.
|Ticker
|Current Price
|52-Week Low
|52-Week High
|P/E Ratio
|% Off Low
|% Off High
|R
|136.02
|89.59
|143.54
|0
|52% Off Low
|5% Off High
|CSL
|396.48
|233.99
|443.87
|23.6
|69% Off Low
|11% Off High
|WLK
|144.61
|111.57
|162.12
|35.81
|30% Off Low
|11% Off High
|LSTR
|185.72
|158.59
|199.72
|29.02
|17% Off Low
|7% Off High
|SWKS
|104.83
|83.29
|120.86
|31.99
|26% Off Low
|13% Off High
|TGT
|135.68
|100.43
|180.62
|22.91
|35% Off Low
|25% Off High
|PRI
|256.51
|184.15
|256.54
|14.95
|39% Off Low
|0% Off High
|LFUS
|251.82
|211.13
|275.58
|60.37
|19% Off Low
|8% Off High
|CCOI
|72.19
|50.8
|83.38
|131.97
|42% Off Low
|13% Off High
|BMI
|196.84
|133.4
|210.29
|50.88
|48% Off Low
|6% Off High
|CMI
|291.99
|208.63
|322.83
|20.65
|40% Off Low
|10% Off High
Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates
I've arranged the table in descending order for investors to prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.
|Ticker
|Yield
|1 Yr DG
|3 Yr DG
|5 Yr DG
|10 Yr DG
|Chowder Rule
|CCOI
|5.49
|4.4
|9
|11
|13.6
|16.5
|TGT
|3.3
|1.9
|17.4
|11.5
|9.9
|14.8
|SWKS
|2.67
|9.7
|10.8
|12.4
|37.8
|15
|CMI
|2.49
|7
|7.8
|8.1
|10.4
|10.6
|R
|2.38
|14.5
|8.2
|5.6
|7.7
|8
|WLK
|1.47
|40.1
|22.8
|14.9
|15.4
|16.4
|PRI
|1.4
|16.7
|17.2
|18.9
|19.8
|20.3
|LFUS
|1.11
|8.3
|10.6
|8.6
|11.5
|9.7
|CSL
|1.01
|13.3
|17.4
|16.3
|14.5
|17.3
|LSTR
|0.78
|10
|16.3
|14.9
|27.1
|15.7
|BMI
|0.69
|20
|14.5
|12.5
|11.6
|13.2
Historical Returns
My investment approach involves identifying stocks that consistently outperform the market while increasing dividend payouts. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as a benchmark to gauge performance. I use the "Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund" (RNP) for REITs. SCHD has a strong track record of exceptional performance, offers a higher yield than the S&P 500, and has consistently grown dividends. I prefer to invest in the ETF if a stock cannot outperform its benchmark. I have selected several companies for my investment portfolio using this analysis. Additionally, I rely on this analysis to make well-timed additional purchases for my portfolio.
The ten-year dividend growth rate is one of the four main factors in the index behind SCHD. It's also a proxy for success, although it's not a perfect predictor. Share prices follow strong dividend growth over long periods, and longer trends will drown out short-term movements. These are total return figures, which include reinvested dividends. It's a large list, but everyone fits into one chart. Let's analyze the results below.
As I look at this chart, a few storylines emerge. Going into the March 2020 crash, a few names emerged as the top performers: CCOI, BMI, and TGT. Even so, the results were pretty clustered, with not too many standing out at the top of the pack.
Fast-forward to today, and we see there's been a strong separation for several of these companies. BMI is currently far and away the leader in total returns, with 743% over the decade.
The next tier features PRI and CSL, with great results of 499% and 450%, respectively.
The third tier I would roughly categorize as containing CCOI (246%), LSTR (224%), TGT (211%), LFUS (206%), and SCHD (193%). This is the market-perform to having 1-2% annual performance on top of SCHD.
CMI at 172% arguably could be in the middle tier, with about a 1% lag per year of SCHD.
Finally, SWKS (133%), R (109%), and WLK (86%) round out the bottom. SWKS is a bit of a fallen angel; they were near the top of the pack in 2021, while R and WLK, at least, have been consistent in their underperformance.
Next Steps
I already own BMI, primarily through the research I have shared with the Seeking Alpha community over the past few years. But for analysis, my personal shortlist of companies to do more research on would contain BMI, PRI, CSL, and even CCOI.
Here's a quick summary of the growth rates from the table above, focusing on the selected few.
|Ticker
|Yield
|1 Yr DG
|3 Yr DG
|5 Yr DG
|10 Yr DG
|Chowder Rule
|PRI
|1.4
|16.7
|17.2
|18.9
|19.8
|20.3
|CSL
|1.01
|13.3
|17.4
|16.3
|14.5
|17.3
|CCOI
|5.49
|4.4
|9
|11
|13.6
|16.5
|BMI
|0.69
|20
|14.5
|12.5
|11.6
|13.2
What attracts me to all of these companies are the strong, inflation-beating increases seen over all periods. These four have already expressed strong total returns, but they also impress with their typical double-digit annual dividend increases.
Let me know what you think of my strategy, and feel free to add yours in the comments below! As always, please do your due diligence before making any investment decision.