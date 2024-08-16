11 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including A King

Aug. 16, 2024 12:28 PM ET
Dividend Derek profile picture
Dividend Derek
23.17K Followers

Summary

  • Target extends its 57-year dividend increase streak with a 1.8% increase.
  • My investment strategy involves buying companies with consistent dividend growth and beating benchmarks.
  • Data sourced from U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet and NASDAQ for companies with at least 5 years of dividend growth.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

I'm featuring another eleven dividend increases this week, including Dividend King and retail giant Target. Target extends its 57-year increase streak with a modest 1.8% increase. Unfortunately, their recent increase history has been pretty lackluster, but their historical performance has been quite strong, as

This article was written by

Dividend Derek profile picture
Dividend Derek
23.17K Followers
Derek is an individual investor seeking to navigate the investment world to provide a wealthy and stable retirement for his family. He aims to help fellow investors, notably younger investors, establish a plan to produce a growing income stream. Derek holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science with a minor in Economics from the University of Delaware and lives with his wife and two children.Derek created and operates customstockalerts.com. It's a suite of utilities for investors to stay on top of all their stocks. Pick a company you're interested in, pick an alert type (price, dividend yield, PE, etc.) and a value. You'll get a text or email (your choice) when your value hits. Also, get alerts for upcoming dividends, including increases (works for stocks and ETFs). Use it as a chance to buy and collect the dividend!Come check me out at customstockalerts.com!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, BMI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News