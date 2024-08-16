Susumu Yoshioka

Introduction

Gladstone Land's 6% (NASDAQ:LANDO) fixed rate preferred shares have significantly outperformed the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) so far in 2024, delivering a circa 20% total return against the mid-single-digit gain for the benchmark ETF:

LANDO vs PFF in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

I also covered LANDO back in May 2024 arguing the preferred shares were undervalued as they were trading below my fair value estimate of $21.1/share. After the company's Q2 2024 results and taking into account the current enterprise-level valuation and inflation running marginally above 2%, I think the series B preferred shares have largely realized their capital gain potential. That said, they do keep their current income appeal, with some capital gain upside left if the common shares of the company increase in value.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. The prospectus for the Series B preferred stock is available here. Gladstone Land owns 168 farms, comprised of approximately 112,000 acres in 15 different states and 53,975 acre-feet of water assets in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.5 billion. Farms located in California accounted for 67.2% of H1 2024 lease revenue, followed by Florida with a 14.7% contribution.

Preferred dividend coverage

In Q2 2024 the company paid $6.9 million in cumulative preferred dividends. AFFO for the quarter totaled $3.7 million, up 1.5% Y/Y, driven primarily by lower interest expenses.

We can thus deduce the company generated $10.6 million in Q2 2024 cash flows available for preferred distributions. As a result, the preferred dividend AFFO coverage stood at 1.54 times, which is decent given the conservative operating business of Gladstone Land.

Occupancy stood at 99.3% in Q2 2024, down 0.7% Y/Y - still an excellent result.

Preferred shares issuance and repurchases

The company has been quite active in repurchasing some of its preferred issues, and at the same time issuing new preferred shares.

During Q2 2024 and post quarter end, the company issued 3,995 Series E 5.00% preferred shares for total proceeds of about $90,000. At the same time, a cumulative $5.08 million of preferred shares were repurchased across the Series B (LANDO) and Series C (LANDP) preferred shares.

As a result, I estimate the company has some $464 million in preferred shares outstanding across four preferred issues (Series D preferred shares trade under the ticker LANDM).

Enterprise value valuation

In addition to the $464 million in preferred shares outstanding, the company has $500 million in net debt. Combined with the $487 million market capitalization, the company's enterprise value of $1.45 billion is roughly split between net debt with a 34.5% contribution, common equity at 33.5%, and preferred equity at 32%.

To get cumulative cash available for payments to enterprise value, we have to add interest expenses of $5.5 million to the $10.6 million in combined AFFO/preferred stock dividends calculated above. In total, we arrive at quarterly cash flows of about $16.1 million, or circa $64.4 million annualized.

Against the $1.45 billion enterprise value, the market implied-cap rate stands at 4.43%, which is quite low. However, we should note that AFFO is adjusted downwards for straight-line rents, which over the long term will be received as cash, assuming tenants pay down the line (which of course is never certain).

If we add back straight-line rents of $0.9 million to the quarterly AFFO (3.6 million annualized), we arrive at an annual enterprise-level cash flow run-rate of about $68 million, which boosts the market-implied cap rate to 4.68%. When we factor in inflation at about 2%, we arrive at enterprise-level expected returns of about 6.68% annually.

The current yield on the Series B preferreds is 6.76%, in line with the return expected at the enterprise level. So I would assume going forward the propensity for management to repurchase shares at the current or higher Series B price of $22.19 will greatly diminish unless we see an uptick in the common stock price (LAND), which has lagged total LANDO returns this year by about 23%:

LANDO vs LAND in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

Finally, I would add that the $64.4-68 million annual cash flow run-rate may be marginally higher as Q1 cash flows tend to be stronger for Gladstone Land, while I conservatively annualized the Q2 results. This would only diminish the attractiveness of LANDO as it would argue for accelerated common stock repurchases. I also want to highlight that inflation is currently running above 2%, which makes the common stock even more attractive (as it captures all inflation-relation appreciation).

Risks

Gladstone Land operates farmland, which is a very conservative sector in itself. That said, farmers do have their operational issues (related to weather, food prices, etc.), as visible from the occupancy decline to 99.3% in the quarter. The company highlighted this in its earnings release:

During a portion of the quarter, we had 19 farms (4 in California, 14 in Michigan, and 1 in Washington) that were either vacant, direct-operated (via management agreements with unrelated third parties) or on which lease revenues were recognized on a cash basis. The year-over-year impact on our operations (Q2 2024 versus Q2 2023) as a result of these properties was a decrease in net operating income of approximately $452,000.

As such, I would keep an eye on how long it takes for Gladstone Land to turn its occupancy back to 100%.

The other metric I like to keep an eye on is the cumulative preferred shares coverage by equity market capitalization. Currently, I estimate the $464 million in cumulative preferred shares are covered by equity market cap 1.05 times (487 divided by 464), which provides a substantial margin of safety. Furthermore, I should note that the company estimates its common stock NAV at $17.59/share, which if correct, would boost the coverage to 1.35 times.

NAV estimate for common stock (Gladstone Land Q2 2024 Earnings Release)

Conclusion

Gladstone Land's Series B preferred shares offer excellent AFFO dividend coverage and are well-cushioned by equity market capitalization. While I see no red flags pointing to an inability of Gladstone Land to make preferred distributions, the recent increase in the price of LANDO shares has likely exhausted their capital gain potential as I estimate the common stock offers better return prospects.

As such, I think it is prudent to lower the rating on LANDO to hold. Should the common shares tick higher (thus reducing the required return on an enterprise-level basis), theoretically the Series B shares still have some 12.67% upside remaining to a par value of $25/share. I do expect real estate capitalization rates to decrease across the board as the Fed cuts rates, so down the line, the Series B shares may deliver some capital gains.

Thank you for reading.