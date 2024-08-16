Boarding1Now

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) entered the key summer flying season as the most valued domestic airline. The legacy airline is exiting the crucial flying period in damage control mode after a major computer outage impacted operations far more than peers. My investment thesis remains Bullish on the airline due to the extremely cheap valuation, but other airlines might outperform in the short term.

Source: Finviz

CrowdStrike Outage

The whole corporate world was faced with a global computer outage starting on July 19 due to a CrowdStrike (CRWD) issue. Most of the airlines were impacted, but Delta Air Lines faced a much larger outage than the industry, with 7,000 flights cancelled over the extended weekend period.

Delta is now pursuing at least $500 million in damages from CrowdStrike and Microsoft, as follows:

Revenue lost — $380 million

Recovery costs — $170 million.

These lost revenues and additional reimbursement costs for customers were offset by an estimated $50 million savings from lower fuel expenses. While these financial damages can be recouped via a lawsuit, the biggest issue to Delta Air Lines is the brand reputation.

Customers stuck at the airport for days during the outage could choose to fly American Airlines (AAL) or United Airlines (UAL) on the next flight. These airlines didn't see anywhere near the same interruption during the period, with American Airlines immediately getting back online with minimal disruption to operations.

The possibly worse outcome is that CrowdStrike and Microsoft have both pushed back on the cause of the extended outage. Considering American Airlines was able to immediately restart flights, CrowdStrike might have a point that Delta Air Lines was responsible for the lingering problems.

CrowdStrike lawyers sent a response letter to Delta Air Lines on August 4. The cybersecurity specialist is clearly going to push the airline to answer key questions on the outage as follows:

Source: CrowdStrike letter

Delta will be forced to explain to the whole world why Southwest Airlines (LUV) had a limited outage. The discounted airline is under massive pressure by activist Elliott Investment Management to replace the BoD and the stock trades near the COVID-19 lows, yet the airline wasn't nearly as impacted.

Hard To Get Bearish

While Delta might face some headwinds with customers, the stock is insanely cheap. Just before the outage, the airline had forecast a 2024 EPS of $6 to $7 with free cash flow of up to $4 billion for the year.

The consensus analyst estimates for the year have dipped to $6.14, but the number cuts aren't clear whether analysts actually forecast any lingering headwinds from the outage. After all, most airline passengers pick the best route based on flight availability and price, not airline.

The airline industry is still seeing strong demand. Through July, daily average TSA throughput was 7.1% higher than 2023.

Source: Airlines.org

The traffic levels are even higher than 2019. August traffic remains strong with August 15 (Thursday) traffic at 2,732,691 passengers, up 5.1% from 2,599,098 last year.

The only major hiccup has been yields on domestic flights, pressuring profits. Along with other airlines, Delta President Glen Hauenstein highlighted on the Q2 '24 earnings call of improved yields starting now with the industry reducing capacity growth as follows:

With scheduled seat growth decelerating into the fall, June and July will be the low point with unit revenue trends expected to significantly improve in August and beyond.

Delta trades at only 5x forward EPS targets, with analysts forecasting an EPS bounce back in 2025 to $7.32 per share. On a relative basis, the stock is still pricier than United Airlines at just under 4x forward EPS targets.

Data by YCharts

One might want to bet on a United Airlines outperformance in the next year. The stock is cheaper and should benefit from some tailwinds after the big Delta outage and potential negative litigation.

Regardless, Delta is far too cheap here at 5x 2025 EPS targets. The airline has strong operating margins of 13.6% in Q2 and outside a scenario where these margins are obtained by underspending on technology, Delta will bounce back.

The airline recently hiked the quarterly dividend to $0.15 for a yield of 1.5%. Any further weakness in the stock would likely provide the opportunity for the BoD to start repurchasing cheap shares.

Delta Air Lines only has net debt of just below $14 billion, while the PP&E balance has swooned to over $43 billion. The stock market has been so focused on net debt balances that the industry has missed how an airline like Delta has boosted assets by some $10 billion since the 2020 Covid lows while holding debt levels flat to down.

Data by YCharts

The financial position is so strong that Delta should start repurchasing shares in the $40s as a signal the airline will rebound from the major outage issue.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Delta Air Lines is far too cheap here. The airline stock might underperform sector stocks due to lingering issues from the extended outage and negative implications from a public lawsuit, but Delta should rally from these levels, or capital returns will start to accelerate and reward shareholders.