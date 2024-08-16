Pandemic Era Wealth Mirage Has Evaporated For Most

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.64K Followers

Summary

  • Stocks cheered yesterday on news that US households further eroded their savings in July, increasing retail sales by 1% while the average weekly earnings contracted by 0.1%.
  • Costco and Walmart are the best-performing retail companies.
  • The bottom 80% of households hold only half as much liquid wealth as the top 20%.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Stocks cheered yesterday on news that US households further eroded their savings in July, increasing retail sales by 1% while the average weekly earnings contracted by .1%. Year over year, retail sales volumes are running -.3% and full-time employment -.4%.

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.64K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News