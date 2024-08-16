Gold Tops $2,500 For The First Time

  • Gold rose above $2,500/oz for the first time on expectations that the Federal Reserve is inching closer to cutting interest rates.
  • We believe that gold’s focus will remain firmly on the scope and timing of the Fed’s likely move to cut rates.
  • Geopolitics will also remain one of the key factors driving gold prices.

By Ewa Manthey

Spot gold rose above $2,500/oz on Friday afternoon, exceeding the previous record hit last month. The inrease followed disappointing US housing data that has reinforced bets of faster and deeper cuts from the Federal Reserve. Lower borrowing costs

