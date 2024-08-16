Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

Primary Dealer Treasury Holdings

Primary Dealer Treasury Holdings hit a record level of $323 billion this past week.

Bloomberg

There are several reasons why Primary Dealers have been increasing their Treasury positions.

First, among them, is that the largest owner of Treasury securities is stepping away from the market.

The Federal Reserve has been the largest owner of securities since they began their Quantitative Easing (QE) program in 2009. Since that time, the Fed's Treasury holdings increased more than 14-fold, from $400 billion to a peak of $5.8 trillion in April 2022.

FRED

Then, in response to a sharp spike in inflation, the Fed began reversing policy by implementing Quantitative Tightening (QT). Over the past 28 months, the Fed has been reducing their Treasury holdings through QT, by allowing Treasuries to run off as they mature, and by not replacing them. Under QT, the Fed has cut their Treasury position by $1.4 trillion to the current level of $4.4 trillion.

The Fed recently completed a study entitled "Who Buys Treasuries When The Fed Reduces Its Holdings." Their findings concluded that dealers and households stepped in to fill the void.

Primary Dealer Treasury Holdings totaled $92 billion when QT began, and have since increased by 250%, or by $231 billion.

Primary Dealers would rather not hold more Treasury securities. They are not investors, they are market makers, or the middlemen in bond trading. They buy from those who want to sell, and sell to those who wish to buy. Likewise, they buy on the bid side of the market, and sell on the asked side of the market. The difference is called the bid-asked spread and is how Primary Dealers make their money. The greater their trading volume, the greater their profitability.

By holding Treasury positions, not only are they not capturing the bid-asked spread, they are exposing themselves to market risk. This leads to the second reason why Primary Dealers are increasing their holdings, which is also one of their responsibilities to qualify as a Primary Dealer:

Primary Dealers must commit to bid on a consistent basis for their pro rata share at Treasury auctions, and their bids must be competitive with prevailing market levels.

When the Treasury issues new Treasury debt, which we will see they do regularly, they have created a mechanism that ensures the auctions will be successful.

One of the features of the auction process, that was implemented by the Treasury's Office of Debt Management, is that the 24 Primary Dealers are required to submit bids to every auction. First, the Primary Dealers will gauge the interest of their customers, and submit bids on the customer's behalf, but if those are not sufficient to meet their obligatory bidding requirement, they must submit bids on their own behalf.

When a bid is submitted for a customer, it is usually an aggressive bid because the customer wants to own the Treasury Securities. However, when the Primary Dealer is bidding for themselves, they often submit a less aggressive bid.

Demand For Treasury Securities At Auctions Had Decreased

There are three types of bidders for a Treasury auction: Directs, Indirects, and Primary Dealers.

Direct bidders are typically the smallest group per auction. They are individuals or institutions that are buying for their own account. They must have access to one of the Treasury's automated bidding systems. Indirect bidders, typically, the largest group, submit their bids through a Primary Dealer. The final group, Primary Dealers, typically end up owning what isn't purchased by the Directs and the Indirects.

This information is published with the results for each Treasury Auction. A large Primary Dealer takedown frequently reflects a limited interest in the issue from the investment community.

The 10-year Treasury Note (US10Y), which was auctioned last week, showed the Primary Dealers purchased 17.9% of the $42 billion issue. This is above the 15% average since the Fed began QT.

Bloomberg

Other, recent auction results have also shown an uptick in Primary Dealer participation.

Another measure of the interest in an auction is what is called the "Tail."

When an auction is announced, the security begins trading in the secondary market, on a "when-issued" basis. This helps with the price discovery process for the auction. Immediately before the close of an auction, the "when-issued" yield in the secondary market suggests what the accepted yield at auction should be. If the accepted yield is below the "when-issued" yield at close, it is called "Through" and when the accepted yield is above the "when-issued" yield at close, it is called a "Tail."

A "Tail" indicates that there was not much interest in the issue, as firms were not aggressive with their bids, while "Through" shows that bidders were very aggressive at the auction, wanting to ensure that they ended up owning the security.

At the recent 10-year Treasury note auction, the "Tail" was 3.1 basis points. This was the third largest "Tail" over the past 10 years.

Bloomberg

Since QT began, the "Tails" for the 10-year Treasury note auctions have been larger, and more frequent, showing the Treasury has had more difficulty completing the auctions than Pre-QT.

This trend is also evident with other Treasury maturities at auction.

Treasury Issuance is Large and Growing

Part of this is due to the massive appetite of the Treasury.

The Treasury continues to issue large quantities of new debt. Just last month, total Treasury debt outstanding crossed the $35 trillion threshold.

Trading Economics

US Government Debt has grown by $3.6 trillion since the Debt Ceiling Crisis of 2023 when the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 was signed into law on June 3, 2024. The Act suspended the then $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until January 1, 2025.

To put this in perspective, US Government Debt has grown by $8.6 billion per day during the interim period.

The Treasury is simply having a harder time finding new buyers.

Treasury Market Liquidity Has Deteriorated

The Treasury market has always been the largest and most liquid segment of the bond market. Large quantities of securities are traded daily. Size trades typically have little impact on the bid/ask spread. This is known as market depth.

Recent activity, however, has shown a troubling weakness in market depth. As measured by the Bloomberg US Government Liquidity Index, seen below, liquidity is near its all-time worst level. This index measures, on average, how far yields are away from where fair value models suggest they should be. A low number shows good liquidity, while a high number shows poor liquidity. We are just off the recent high.

Bloomberg

The Treasury tried to address this liquidity problem by instituting the Treasury Buyback Program. Under this plan, the Treasury began purchasing, old, illiquid, securities from Dealer inventories, to retire them, and replace them with newer more liquid issues. While this program has only been in place for a few months, it has not yet had an impact on improving market liquidity.

Composition of Primary Dealer Holdings

The largest position within the Primary Dealer holdings is T-Bills. The T-Bill position reached a high of $117 billion in April and is now at $90 billion. The next largest category is 3-6 year Treasury Notes, which are at a record $78 billion, up from $5 billion when QT began.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Another category that has risen significantly in the same period is the 7-11 year Treasury Notes. These holdings were a net short of -$4 billion when QT began, but have risen to the current level of $32 billion.

Overall, Primary Dealer Treasury Holdings have risen from 0.3% of Total US Government Debt when QT began, to the current level of 0.93%.

FRB NY and FRED

Conclusion

Primary Dealer Treasury Holdings are now at a record level of $323 billion. The Primary Dealers have increased their positions because the largest owner of Treasuries, the Fed, has been cutting their holdings as they execute their Monetary Policy of Quantitative Tightening.

With the Fed stepping away from the Treasury market as the Treasury continues to increase their issuance of new debt, the Primary Dealers, due to their obligation to Treasury as Primary Dealers, are stepping in to fill the void.

The lack of interest from traditional fixed-income investors is appearing in the weak Treasury auction results, and the deteriorating liquidity conditions in the Treasury bond market.

So far, the Treasury Buyback Program has had little impact.

It is unclear how much more capacity the Primary Dealers have to fulfill their role. Furthermore, they have exposed themselves to market risk, which is not their traditional position. Without new external demand for Treasury securities, we may see additional cracks in the market.