Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 16, 2024 12:55 PM ETSunlands Technology Group (STG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.68K Followers

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 16, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yuhua Ye - IR
Tongbo Liu - CEO
Hangyu Li - Financial Director

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Sunlands Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Today's conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to your host today, Yuhua, Sunlands IR representative. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Yuhua Ye

Hello, everyone and thank you for joining today's Sunlands Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. The company's financial and operating results were issued in our press release via Newswire services earlier today and not posted online. You can download the earnings press release and sign up for our distribution list by visiting our IR website.

Participants on today's call will be our CEO, Mr. Tongbo Liu and our financial representative, Mr. Hangyu Li. Management will begin with prepared remarks and the call will conclude with a Q&A session. Before I hand it over to the management, I'd like to remind you of Sunlands' safe harbor statement in relation to today's call.

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this conference call are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current trends, estimates and projections and therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. For more information about the potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Tongbo Liu.

Tongbo Liu

Thank you, Yuhua. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Sunlands second quarter 2024 conference

Recommended For You

About STG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STG

Trending Analysis

Trending News