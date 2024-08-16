driftlessstudio/iStock via Getty Images

This is my first article covering Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). Akebia is a kidney disease specialist. It has two FDA approved therapies, its revenue workhorse AURYXIA (ferric citrate), which loses exclusivity in 03/2025, and it's newly approved VAFSEO (vadadustat) Tablets.

In this article, I report on Akebia's products, finances and overall investment merits as revealed by its Q2, 2024 earnings reported on 08/10/2024 in its:

Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights press release (the "Release"). Earnings conference call (the "Call"). 10-Q (the "10-Q").

As reported by its 10-Q, Akebia operates at a modest quarterly loss

Akebia's statement of operations from its 10-Q (p. 3) provides a quick overview of its latest available financial operations:

Its losses have not always been so modest as reflected by its accumulated deficit since its incorporation in 2007 of ~$1.635 billion. The company has generated AURYXIA product revenue in the United States and from partners in foreign countries since 2018. As noted in the 10-Q, p. 27, it is launching VAFSEO in the United States on 01/2025.

Newly approved VAFSEO is crucial for Akebia's long-term success

Akebia's position as a kidney disease specialist advantages Akebia. A novel world crammed with acronyms such as those listed below applies to important kidney reimbursement regimes:

ESRD — End Stage Renal Disease, a condition which paves the way for specialized Medicare benefits;

PPS — Prospective Payment System, a program providing predetermined fixed payments based upon a classification system;

MEARIS — Medicare Electronic Application Request Information System, a system for electronic coordination of Medicare coding and payment applications;

TDAPA — Transitional Drug Add-on Payment Adjustment, criteria for obtaining appropriate reimbursement for new renal dialysis drugs.

Such is the world that Akebia navigates in connection with receiving reimbursement. It is a world that is replete with essential procedural prerequisites to payment; prerequisites that can slow down launch and are indeed holding off the launch of VAFSEO until 01/2025 as previously noted.

Further, Akebia investors who read the Call and other essential corporate documents will encounter these. For example, during the Call SVP, CCO Grund noted:

We have leveraged AURYXIA contracting discussion to simultaneously engage in Vafseo contracting. There is significant value to us as a company to have a portfolio of products promoted in the same space, and it allows for meaningful operational and potential financial benefits to be realized. The Vafseo wholesale acquisition cost of approximately $15,500 per patient per year has been well received by our customers and stakeholders operating in the TDAPA environment who want to use Vafseo. ...

VAFSEO was approved by the FDA on 03/27/2024 for treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease [CKD] in adults who have been receiving dialysis for at least three months. With a patient population of ~500,000 it is potentially a big deal. However, it comes with a truly daunting boxed warning of "increased risk of death, myocardial infarction, stroke, venous thromboembolism and thrombosis of vascular access".

As matters now stand, patients with this condition typically receive injectable erythropoiesis-stimulating agents, mostly administered at dialysis centers. The extent to which patients will be willing to onboard a new, expensive medicine with such a warning is a risk that seriously tempers my expectations for its uptake.

Akebia anticipates minimal cash requirements through Q2, 2026

Erik Ostrowski assumed his three titles at Akebia, SVP, CFO, CBO, when appointed in 06/2024. During the Call, with only a month on the job at the time, Ostrowski gave a brief rundown of key quarterly financial metrics, many of which are set out on its statement of operations above.

He explained the drop in quarterly R&D expense from Q2, 2023's $20.2 million to Q2, 2024's 7.6 million as attributable to:

...the completion of certain clinical trial activities, a reduction in consulting expenses and lower headcount-related costs.

Most important during the Call was his report on Akebia's meager liquidity, although he assured that it was adequate. He advised:

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2024 were $39.5 million, and I'm pleased to say we expect to have at least two years of cash runway. Our cash position continues to be supported by revenue from AURYXIA and careful expense management.

This report gives me pause. $39.5 million seems to be an entirely inadequate liquidity cushion. It doesn't even nearly cover a full quarter of Q2, 2023's ~$48 million in expenses. I understand that "careful expense management" brought these down to ~$35 million for Q2, 2024.

Looking at recent annual cash flows provides a more nuanced view. Akebia's most recent 10-K, p. 121, includes the following cash flow table:

seekingalpha.com

In terms of operating activities alone, the analogous table from the 10-Q, p. 38, shows a six-month cash burn of ~$29.5 million. I submit that its two-year projected runway would require that its operational metrics improve dramatically in terms of reduced expenses and increased revenues.

Generic competition for Akebia's main revenue source is concerning

Ostrowski's statement that Akebiia's cash position is "supported by revenue from AURYXIA" is significant. Investors need to be aware that AURYXIA's near term revenue trajectory is particularly uncertain.

As noted in the 10-Q, p. 84, it has entered into settlement agreements with various generic manufacturers "that allow ...[them] to market a generic version of Auryxia in the U.S. beginning on March 20, 2025". It does not name them or state their number.

Nonetheless, investors should consider any projections of financial results after potential AURYXIA generic competition as uncertain. AURYXIA is far and away Akebia's major revenue contributor. Over time, generic competition can have a devastating impact on a branded drug.

The 10-Q, p. 49, offers interesting insights on the impact of loss of exclusivity [LoE] on AURYXIA revenues:

Following LoE, in March 2025, the number of generic versions of Auryxia that enter the market will affect our revenue from Auryxia. We believe CMS’s decision to include phosphate binders in the dialysis bundle could potentially lead to higher sales of Auryxia after the LoE date than in other LoE scenarios, and plan to work with dialysis organizations, other customers and providers to continue the use of Auryxia beyond LoE.

It then goes on to state:

If we are unable to maintain sales of Auryxia following LoE, our results of operations and financial condition will be materially harmed.

I consider this risk to its only proven product generating the bulk of its revenues as a serious impediment.

Conclusion

Akebia has potential. If VAFSEO really hits the ground running with its launch in 01/2025, its <$300 million market cap as of 08/15/2024 will look like a huge bargain; this will be particularly true if AURYXIA revenues are able to shrug off its upcoming LoE.

While this definitely bears watching, I am rating it as a "Hold". Its combination of:

cash cow facing near term generic competition; second approved therapy with concerning safety not launching until 01/2025; newly appointed CFO; and low cash reserve;

... preclude me from rating it a "Buy".