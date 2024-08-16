Kingspan Group plc (KGSPF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Kingspan Group plc (OTCPK:KGSPF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 16, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gene Murtagh - CEO & Executive Director
Geoff Doherty - Group CFO & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Shane Carberry - Goodbody
Arnaud Lehmann - Bank of America
Flor O'Donoghue - Davy
Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS
Elodie Rall - JPMorgan
Alexander Craeymeersch - Kepler Cheuvreux
Ephrem Ravi - Citigroup
Jonny Coubrough - Deutsche Numis
Brijesh Siya - HSBC
Harry Goad - Berenberg

Gene Murtagh

Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our interim results for 2024. We will just go straight into the slide presentation, if we could, on Slide No. 3 titled H1 2024 in Summary.

You all, no doubt, have seen this already, of course. At a summary level, revenue up 2% to €4.2 billion. Trading profit down this region to €422 million, which resulted in EPS of 5% to almost €1.70. We'll get to all of the detail of the makeup of that as we go through the call.

And then I'd say very importantly as well and not to lose sight of this. In terms of our planned emission, our greenhouse gas emissions, Scope 1 and 2 are down 75% in real terms since 2020, which, I think, by any stretch, is a fairly extraordinary achievement. And that whole plan continues to deliver for us.

So just to head into some of the detail, I'll just hand you over to Geoff, after which we'll take some questions.

Geoff Doherty

Thanks, Gene. I'm reading from Slide 13, Financial Highlights. So group revenue in the first half, up 2% to €4.17 billion. Trading profits, a touch under €422 million. Earnings per share, down 5%. Free cash flow and I'll come to the constituents of this shortly, €103 million. Net debt, up 11% versus the first half of last year. Worth bearing in mind that there was €750 million of investment during the

