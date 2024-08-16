MPLX: The 8% Yield You Shouldn't Ignore

Jonathan Kitchen

Introduction

On August 14, I wrote an article titled "Dividend Darlings: 3 Fantastic Stocks To Hold Rain Or Shine." Although I never promised to present three high-yield dividend stocks, some readers got upset that two stocks had yields below 1%.

While I could start by giving a lecture on the importance of dividend growth in the assessment of a dividend yield, I'm going to do things a bit differently.

In this article, I'll present a company that has both high income and growth, as it's time to discuss a company with an 8.1% yield, consistent growth, and a business model with strong secular tailwinds.

That company is MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). With a $43 billion market cap, it's one of the biggest Master Limited Partnerships in the North American midstream industry. This also means that "shares" are called "units" and "dividends" are called "distributions."

My most recent article on this company was written on June 11, when I called the company a "Cash Machine You Shouldn't Ignore." Since then, shares have returned 3.4%, roughly in line with the S&P 500.

In this article, I'll update my thesis, using its recently released earnings and new developments that bode very well for the stability and growth potential of its distribution.

So, let's get right to it!

Tailwinds Are Getting Stronger

In a recent article on Canadian midstream giant TC Energy (TRP), I highlighted the comeback of the North American midstream industry. I added emphasis.

Oil and gas production in North America was rapidly rising due to the shale revolution. This required significant investments in new pipeline systems. Although this paved the way for future profits, it often resulted in midstream companies having negative free cash flow, "forcing" them to borrow money for capital investments and dividends/distributions.

for capital investments and dividends/distributions. Because of elevated supply growth, oil and gas prices were subject to a number of steep declines. While midstream companies are not directly subject to these declines, investors sold midstream stocks due to their free cash flow headwinds, debt levels, and fears that low prices could result in lower production. Now, the situation is much better. Major infrastructure projects have been finished, which has created significant free cash flow tailwinds. Moreover, oil and gas production is still rising, supported by healthy demand. This creates a lasting demand for pipeline infrastructure. It also helps that most midstream companies have become more interested in growing free cash flow than total assets.

This increasingly favorable environment has benefitted MPLX, which has returned close to 170% over the past five years - including distributions.

Although I cannot invest in MPLX due to the complexities faced by foreign investors, it has become one of my favorite midstream companies, mainly because of its fantastic asset base and business model.

As we can see below, the company operates two major segments. Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P). L&S generated roughly two-thirds of the total adjusted EBITDA last year.

MPLX LP

Moreover, as we can see below (and in the overview above), the company has operations in major oil and gas basins, including the Marcellus, Bakken, Rockies, Permian, and others.

MPLX LP

Roughly 65% of the company is owned by Marathon Petroleum (MPC), one of North America's largest and most efficient refiners. MPC also accounts for roughly half of MPLX's revenues.

Since the spin-off from MPC, MPLX has been an important source of distribution for MPC and a critical player in managing its midstream assets.

Now, it also benefits from increasing demand for new pipelines. As I already briefly mentioned, the bull case for midstream assets is strong. According to Bloomberg, the increasing focus on energy exports has created a situation of elevated pipeline utilization rates.

Key pipelines that transport barrels produced in the Permian Basin to the Port of Corpus Christi are more than 90% full, and companies that operate some of these lines say the congestion is likely to get worse. By the second half of 2025, the pipes could be 94% or 95% full, estimates researcher East Daley Analytics. - Bloomberg

This bodes well for MPLX, especially because these trends are further supported by ongoing oil production growth and strong demand for gasoline and related fuels.

MPLX Has Both Yield And Growth

Tailwinds are reflected in MPLX's financials.

In the second quarter of this year, the midstream giant reported an 8% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA and a 7% increase in DCF, which is distributable cash flow. This allowed the company to distribute $0.85 per unit, translating to an 8.1% yield with a healthy coverage ratio of 1.6x.

MPLX LP

The most recent distribution hike was 9.7%, announced on October 24. On November 1, 2022, the company hiked by 9.9%.

These growth rates are absolutely fantastic for a company with a near-double-digit dividend yield.

Since 2020, the distributable cash flow has risen by 7.7% per year, allowing quarterly distributions to rise by 7.3% per year during this period.

MPLX LP

On top of a solid coverage ratio, the distribution is protected by a healthy balance sheet. The company ended the quarter with a net leverage ratio of 3.1x and 3.4x excluding cash.

Although total debt has risen by more than $2 billion since the end of 2022, the company has grown its EBITDA by 12%, allowing it to significantly de-leverage its balance sheet since the pandemic.

Moreover, it has a well-laddered maturity profile, which adds another layer of safety.

MPLX LP

Based on that context, if we dig a bit deeper, we find the company benefits from strong production growth and demand in North America.

For example, in its G&P segment, the company's assets in the Marcellus and Utica Basins have shown strong growth, supporting 7% growth in processing volumes. The company's Utica assets have seen a 52% increase in processing volumes, making the liquids-rich area a key growth driver for the company.

Meanwhile, the Marcellus Basin, MPLX's largest area of G&P operations, reported year-over-year volume increases of 15% for gathering and 5% for processing.

MPLX LP

In the L&S segment, the company added $107 million in adjusted EBITDA, supported by 3% higher throughput in its crude oil pipelines.

Moreover, in this segment, the commissioning of the ADCC natural gas pipeline and ongoing projects like the Preakness II and Secretariat gas processing plants in the Delaware Basin are expected to significantly increase the company's processing capacity.

According to the company, once the Secretariat plant becomes operational in 2025, its total processing capacity in the Delaware Basin (part of the Permian Basin) will reach 1.4 billion cubic feet per day, putting it in a great spot to service growing customer demand.

MPLX LP

Speaking of the Permian, this is not only America's largest oil basin but also an oil basin with very low breakeven prices, allowing producers to produce even when prices are subdued. It is also the only basin with consistent crude output growth, which requires pipelines.

In this area, MPLX has projects like the Blackcomb pipeline, which connects supply in the Permian to domestic and export markets along the Gulf Coast - an area with significant demand growth, as the Bloomberg article I just showed you highlighted.

MPLX owns roughly a third of this project, which is expected to enter service in the second half of 2026.

MPLX LP

The company has also bought an additional interest in the BANGL NGL (natural gas liquids) pipeline. It now owns 45% of the project, which is a major asset of the NGL value chain. In the first quarter of 2025, the capacity of this pipeline is expected to be expanded to 250 thousand barrels per day.

This pipeline is another major asset, allowing the Permian to ship more NGL to export markets on the Gulf of Mexico.

Global Energy Monitor (BANGL Pipeline)

I have to say I'm absolutely impressed by MPLX's assets and its ability to benefit from the biggest demand drivers in the midstream industry.

Even better, the valuation is still great.

Valuation

MPLX units trade at a blended P/OCF (operating cash flow) ratio of 7.6x, below its long-term average of 8.1x (the blue line in the chart below).

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, MPLX is expected to grow its per-share OCF by 3% this year, potentially followed by 7% and 5% in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

This paves the way for a fair price target of $50, 20% above the current price. It's also $2 higher than the target I gave in my previous article.

As such, the company is in a great spot to return close to 15% annually, including its 8% distribution yield.

Needless to say, I stick to my Buy rating, believing MPLX is one of the best income opportunities on the market, supported by both income and growth.

Takeaway

MPLX LP is a standout in the midstream industry, offering both high yield and growth potential.

The company, which yields 8.1%, benefits from strong tailwinds in the North American energy infrastructure, which drive consistent growth in distributable cash flow and allows it to maintain a healthy balance sheet.

With key assets in high-demand regions and ongoing growth projects, MPLX is in a great position for future success.

Hence, I maintain my Buy rating, confident that MPLX remains one of the best income-generating opportunities in the market.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

High Yield: MPLX offers an attractive 8.1% yield, backed by consistent distribution growth.

MPLX offers an attractive 8.1% yield, backed by consistent distribution growth. Strong Asset Base: The company operates in key oil and gas basins with high demand, providing stable revenue streams and growth opportunities.

The company operates in key oil and gas basins with high demand, providing stable revenue streams and growth opportunities. Financial Stability: With a solid coverage ratio and manageable debt, MPLX is well-positioned for long-term income.

With a solid coverage ratio and manageable debt, MPLX is well-positioned for long-term income. Growth Potential: Ongoing projects and expansions in high-demand areas like the Permian Basin support future growth.

