One company that continues to surprise me is Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR). If you're not familiar with the company, it's worth mentioning that it is a major manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment. Well, back in early May of this year, I wrote a bullish article about the company. In that article, I lauded the company for the fact that management had achieved success in stabilizing operations. This stabilization, combined with house shares were priced at the time, led me to reaffirm it as a ‘buy’ candidate. And since then, shares are up another 5.9% while the S&P 500 is up 2.9%.

But that's only a small snippet of my history and rating the company. My very first ‘buy’ rating on the stock occurred in March 2022. And since then, shares have skyrocketed 117.5%. By comparison, the S&P 500 is up only 18.3%. You might think that, given this surge in price, it would finally be time to downgrade the business. However, management continues to generate strong revenue growth, earnings growth, and cash flow growth. And based on the fundamentals currently available, I would argue that shares offer even more upside, even though the stock might be a bit closer to fairly valued compared to comparable businesses.

A nice lift higher

In my last article about Miller Industries, we only had data covering through the end of the 2023 fiscal year. But today, results now extend through the second quarter of 2024. In the second quarter, on its own, revenue for the company totaled $371.5 million. This happens to be 23.7% greater than the $300.3 million the company reported one year earlier. An improvement in the supply chain, coupled with strong customer demand, has made possible a surge in production volume of the company's equipment.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

With an increase in sales has also come a rise in profitability. Net income for the business has grown from $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $20.5 million the same time this year. Most other profitability metrics have followed a similar path. The one exception was operating cash flow. It dropped from $9.7 million to negative $10.7 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a rise from $18.3 million to $25.4 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company grew from $23.7 million to $31.8 million. In addition to benefiting from a rise in sales, the company has also seen its margins improve somewhat. Selling, general, and administrative costs, for instance, dropped from 6.5% of sales last year to 6.1% this year. This was the result of compensation increases rising at a lower rate than revenue has.

For the first half of 2024 as a whole, things are going quite well also. Revenue of $721.3 million translated to a year-over-year increase of 23.8%. Once again, supply chain improvements have made possible higher production. And even though there are more of these types of equipment coming online, demand for them seems to be robust. Net income has also shot up, skyrocketing from $24.1 million to $37.5 million. Other profitability metrics have largely followed suit. Operating cash flow did unfortunately decline from $2.9 million to negative $1.7 million. But after we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a surge from $30.9 million to $46.2 million. And finally, EBITDA for the enterprise expanded from $39.3 million to $58 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Because of a lack of guidance from management, we don't really know what to anticipate for the current fiscal year. But if we annualize the results seen so far, we would expect net income of $90.7 million, adjusted operating cash flow of $105.4 million, and EBITDA totaling $135.8 million. These represent meaningful improvements over the $58.3 million, $70.5 million, and $92 million, respectively, generated for the 2023 fiscal year. Using these results, valuing the company also becomes a fairly simple process.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above, for instance, you can see how shares are valued using estimates for 2024. You can also see the valuation of the company using historical data from 2023. On a forward basis, especially, shares are very appealing. But even if we were to value the company using the assumption that fundamentals were to revert back to what they were in 2023, I would still consider the company an attractive prospect. Any time I see trading multiples at or below 10, my interest is immediately intensified. And that is exactly what we see here.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Miller Industries - 2023 11.4 9.4 7.7 Miller Industries - 2024 7.3 6.3 5.2 Wabash National (WNC) 5.9 5.3 4.4 Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) 3.3 2.9 5.4 Manitowoc (MTW) 42.1 7.2 6.2 Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) 22.5 10.3 11.8 Astec Industries (ASTE) 27.2 35.8 20.7 Click to enlarge

In the table above, I then decided to compare Miller Industries to five similar firms. If we use the 2024 estimates, then on both a priced earnings basis and a price to operating cash flow basis, we see that Miller Industries is cheaper than all but two of the five firms. And on an EV to EBITDA basis, one of the five companies ended up being cheaper than our candidate. The math does change if we instead rely on the 2023 figures. On a price to earnings basis, we still end up with two of the five companies being cheaper than Miller Industries. But on both a price to operating cash flow basis and on an EV to EBITDA basis, Miller Industries ends up with three of the five companies being cheaper than it.

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, things are going really well for Miller Industries at this point in time. Revenue, profits, and most cash flow metrics, all are rising for the company. I consider myself very impressed with exactly how well things are going. Even though the stock has more than doubled since my initial ‘buy’ rating, we still have a scenario where shares are attractively priced, particularly on a forward basis. Relative to similar firms, we end up with a picture where the business is closer to being fairly valued. This is certainly true if we use the 2023 figures to value the company instead of the 2024 estimates. But even in this case, on an absolute basis, shares are attractive enough to warrant a ‘buy’ rating in my book.