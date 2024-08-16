Embracer Group AB (publ) (THQQF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.68K Followers

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCPK:THQQF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lars Wingefors - CEO
Johan Ekstrom - Group CFO
Thomas Koegler - CEO, Asmodee

Conference Call Participants

Rasmus Engberg - Kepler Cheuvreux
Simon Jonsson - ABG Sundal Collier
Martin Arnell - DNB Markets

Rasmus Engberg

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Embracer's Q1 2024-'25 Results Conference. My name is Rasmus Engberg, Gaming Analyst with Kepler Cheuvreux and I will be your host for today and lead the Q&A.

Today, we have Lars as usual, and Johan, and also a special guest from France. So I'll leave it to that and thank you.

Lars Wingefors

Thank you Rasmus, and welcome, everyone to Embracer Group's Q1 presentation from here in Stockholm. I'm pleased to share our performance of our first quarter fiscal '24-'25 and provide an update to our strategic progress. We began this year in-line with our management expectation, generating close to SEK8 billion in net sales and our adjusted EBIT stood at SEK828 million, and our free cash flow amounted to SEK47 million.

Our Q1 performance was driven by a strong quarter from our tabletop and mobile segments. As anticipated, our PC console and entertainment and services segments faced a softer year-over-year performance due to fewer new releases. Overall, as a Group our Q1 net sales were down 24% year-over-year.

Cash flow continues to be a major focus and we’ve reported a significant year-over-year improvement in free cash flow of SEK650 million. When we look at our trailing 12 months basis, our free cash flow exceeded SEK2 billion, a milestone for us. That cash flow generation, coupled with our divestment processes enabled us to lower our debt. Our transformation of our PC console segment continues and we’re optimistic about our pipeline.

I'm

Recommended For You

About THQQF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on THQQF

Trending Analysis

Trending News