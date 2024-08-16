Sjo

In May, I reiterated my buy rating for Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) (OTCPK:AFLYY) stock and that has not been a good call as the stock lost 23% of its value even though an EV/EBITDA assessment showed significant upside. In this report, I will be reviewing the most recent earnings and alter my price target for Air France-KLM and explain why I believe the stock is now a sell.

Air France-KLM Profits Are Under Pressure

Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM has been having a tough time and that's not just because unit revenues are softening in combination with higher costs and a shortage of airplanes, but also because the Olympic Games in Paris hosted in July actually were a drag on results as tourists started to avoid Paris. Capacity growth of 4.1% closely matched group revenue growth of 4.3% and 4.5% when we solely look at the passenger airlines. So, the capacity and revenue growth were more or less balanced.

Air France-KLM

When I analyzed Air France-KLM stock in May, I noted that management was happy with the results, but that the good results were mostly driven by a stable fuel price and not so much by strong absorption of other cost items. The second quarter results also showed that. Revenues grew 4.3%, but the operating expenses grew in excess of capacity, with unit cost growth accounting for €109 million or half of the reduction in the operating results. So what we're seeing is that capacity increases to keep some form of revenue growth with a small erosion of unit revenues, but on the cost end, unit costs excluding fuel continue to grow. That means Air France-KLM for the time being is caught in the position of reduced margins. As air travel rebounded, my fear has been that topline unit revenue strength would either plateau or evaporate while employees were looking for higher wages with inflation as the primary argument. We're now seeing that overall spiraled wages, not just in the airline group but globally, have made the cost of living more expensive, which reduces available cash to spend on flying and unit revenues have weakened all while the airline is stuck with a higher cost profile.

Air France-KLM is now accelerating cost-saving initiatives, froze hiring of support staff and cut marketing spending as well as a targeted 20% reduction in discretionary cost. It shows that the time for airlines where they didn’t have to watch costs as much to grow the margins is over. Coming out of the pandemic, we saw many airlines saying that they would never grow reckless or grow cost recklessly, and we see that to capture the post-pandemic surge, airlines actually did increase labor cost to relatively high levels as unit revenue growth could still absorb it.

Air France-KLM Revises Guidance Downward

Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM does not provide profit estimates for the year, but we do see that the company is now expecting lower capacity growth, which, I believe, is a function of delayed airplane deliveries which lowers the net capex and unit costs will be higher than previously anticipated as a result. That's not unrealistic guidance but shows how Air France-KLM really has to look into its cost structure to improve efficiency as adding capacity could further weaken unit revenues, and although the company has done a good job with modestly adding capacity, costs are still inflated and the required levels of capacity addition to bring down the unit costs are likely going to be detrimental to unit revenues.

Air France-KLM Stock Is Now A Sell?

The Aerospace Forum

Air France-KLM stock is a challenging stock to value. The company trades significantly below the EV/EBITDA valuation that's typical for airlines, and hence an industry valuation would provide significant upside for the stock. However, after our most recent assessment where I implemented the balance sheet, debt maturities, debt repayments, EBITDA, cash flow and other items such as capex into my model, I now believe that the stock is a sell. Airline stocks are extremely volatile and with what we see for Air France-KLM in terms of free cash flow and EBITDA there's no longer a compelling investment case. For 2024, the EBITDA consensus has now been lowered by 7.7% and by 4.5% for 2025 and that's not enough to see any upside for the stock against its company median valuation. Even more concerning is that projecting things out to future years, there's no growth from a fundamental perspective. So, the risks we're seeing is a challenged operational environment from unit revenue and more prominently from unit cost perspective and lack of fundamental upsides coupled with high risks and the tendency to underperform the markets. As a result, I now mark the stock as a buy. Earlier expectations that would drive upside are now no longer present. Obviously, there's an opportunity for higher stock prices if Air France-KLM manages to significantly cut costs or there exists more efficient upside to the capacity additions on stronger unit revenues and lower cost inflation. However, at this time, I don’t believe that Air France-KLM is the stock you want to be invested in.

Conclusion: I'm Giving Up On Air France-KLM

For quite some time, I have been positive about Air France-KLM and some buy calls actually did perform well, but over the mid to longer term we have also seen the value evaporate and that's really something we see happening with airlines quite often. Air France-KLM is not doing extremely badly, but we're seeing that the business is having a tough time dealing with elevated costs while there's little to no upside to unit revenues. All of this makes the stock a sell, not necessarily a short idea, but I do believe there are more rewarding and more importantly, safer ways to invest.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.