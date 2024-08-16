Where Has Money Been Flowing In ETFs Amid Recent Volatility?

Aug. 16, 2024 4:20 PM ET
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.69K Followers

Summary

  • ETFs continue to be the main driver of inflows into Canadian wealth management.
  • Funds have flowed into equity and fixed income ETFs despite spike in volatility.
  • New players are entering the Canadian covered call ETF space.

High profits with ETF on the international stock exchanges

gopixa

Amid the recent rise in volatility, where have funds been flowing in the exchange-traded fund space? MoneyTalk Live’s Greg Bonnell discusses with Andres Rincon, Managing Director & Head of ETF Sales & Strategy, TD Securities.

Transcript

Greg Bonnell -

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.69K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News