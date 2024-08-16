D-Keine

Introduction

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) has been a solid performer so far this year, nearly matching the mighty — but in my opinion currently quite risky — S&P 500 Index (SPY). While XLU had a difficult first quarter, lagging SPY by as much as 13% in February, it returned over 15% year-to-date (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Year-to-date performance comparison of the S&P 500 index versus The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (own work, based on the daily closing price of SPY and XLU)

I have mainly covered three utilities here on Seeking Alpha so far, Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK), The Southern Company (SO), and WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC), all of which I consider to be very high quality. Those interested in a more in-depth look at the operating fundamentals of the companies should take a look at my comparative analysis and company-specific follow-ups.

In this article, I would like to provide an update on Duke Energy Corp., which I last covered in May 2022. Shortly before I wrote the article titled “Duke Energy: Dependability Has Its Price,” DUK shares had reached a new all-time high of around $115. We all know how poorly utilities in general have performed following the sharp rise in interest rates in the U.S. — DUK stock lost more than 25% of its value in just six months.

Duke Energy required patience and conviction — which admittedly isn't too difficult given the high quality of the company — but the stock is now finally back to its 2022 all-time high. While we don't know what lies ahead, I think a thorough evaluation should help us understand whether DUK stock continues to be a worthwhile investment or whether it should be sold considering a potential deflection off this resistance.

Duke Energy Back At Its 2022 All-Time High: What To Make Of Its Valuation Compared With Top-Quality Peers

The simplest way to value stocks in general is via the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, but this approach has its limitations when it comes to utilities (more on that later). The FAST Graphs chart for Duke Energy over the last 20 years and including estimates for 2024 to 2026 (Figure 2) suggests that DUK stock is significantly overvalued. The long-term average blended P/E ratio for DUK stock is 16.4, which seems reasonable for a high-quality utility with long-term adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth of 5%.

Figure 2: Duke Energy Corp. (DUK): FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted (operating) earnings per share over the past 20 years and expectations for 2024 to 2026 (FAST Graphs)

For the next five years, analysts expect adjusted EPS growth of 6% to 7% annually, which would justify a slightly higher valuation. If we look at the period 2015 to 2026 (Figure 3), weighting the growth expectations for 2024-2026 more heavily, we arrive at a normal P/E ratio of 18, according to FAST Graphs. Given the broad expectation of near-term interest rate cuts, and given the favorable environment (from a regulatory and demographic perspective, as well as secular tailwinds from data center growth) in which DUK operates, I think a P/E of 18 is quite reasonable. DUK stock currently trades at a blended P/E of 19.6, and a mean-reversion to a P/E of 18 would yield an annualized total return of about 6.6% over the next 2.5 years.

Figure 3: Duke Energy Corp. (DUK): FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted (operating) earnings per share over the past nine years and expectations for 2024 to 2026 (FAST Graphs)

Although DUK shares currently look expensive with a P/E ratio of over 19, I would argue that the return outlook is still quite acceptable for a high-quality utility, considering that a mean-reversion of the valuation is already factored in.

In terms of the price-to-sales ratio (P/S), DUK shares are currently trading at 3.0 times expected 2024 revenues, i.e., around 15% above their ten-year average. Valuing utilities based on P/S ratios is not routinely done, but given Duke Energy's generally stable margins (five-year average operating and EBITDA margins of 24% and 43%, respectively), I think it makes sense to consider top-line performance as well.

However, I think it is important to point out that these valuation multiples do not consider debt, which typically represents a significant percentage of the capital structure of utilities. At Duke Energy, net debt is currently growing slightly faster than EPS, at about 6% annually (Figure 4). At the end of Q2 2024, Duke had $82 billion of net debt on its balance sheet. Debt is expected to increase further given the ambitious five-year capital plan of $73 billion, of which around half is expected to be invested in the power grid and the other half in alternative sources of energy and energy storage solutions.

Figure 4: Duke Energy Corp. (DUK): Net debt at year- or quarter-end (own work, based on data from company filings)

Debt can be considered in the valuation by calculating the enterprise value (EV, market capitalization plus net debt) and relating it to pre-interest figures such as EBIT, EBITDA or operating cash flow. DUK stock is currently trading at EV/EBIT and EV/EBITDA multiples of 22 and 13 respectively, based on my own estimates for 2024 EBIT and EBITDA. Compared with the ten-year average valuation, a premium in the low teens becomes apparent, similar to what was found when excluding debt from the equation.

Finally, I think it is prudent to value utilities based on cash flow as well. It is well known that utilities typically do not generate free cash flow in the traditional sense due to high capital expenditures (see above). Over the last six years, Duke Energy has invested on average 2.3 times more than it has recorded in depreciation & amortization. This puts Duke Energy roughly on par with its close peer Southern Company and the smaller but similarly well-positioned WEC Energy Group (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Duke Energy Corp. (DUK): Ratio of capital expenditures to depreciation & amortization over the past six years and a comparison with peers Southern Company and WEC Energy Group (own work, based on data from company filings)

To value utilities in terms of cash flow, I like to compare enterprise value to reported operating cash flow before interest expense but after stock-based compensation and working capital adjustments (abbreviated as “EV/piaOCF”). As a proxy for “free cash flow” (abbreviated as “nFCF”), I use the reported operating cash flow after stock-based compensation, working capital adjustments, depreciation, and amortization. Of course, this figure must be set in relation to market capitalization, as it is calculated after interest payments.

Free cash flow is traditionally obtained via deducting capital expenditures from operating cash flow, but this is not very useful in my opinion as much of the utility's capital expenditures are depreciated over decades. Deducting capital expenditures directly from operating cash flow would therefore lead to an understatement of the utility's long-term underlying earnings power. I realize that this is a rather unconventional approach that can be debated. I therefore look forward to a discussion with you in the comments section below this article.

According to Figure 6 (a valuation overview that also includes the ratios already discussed), DUK shares also look moderately expensive in terms of cash flow when compared to the long-term average for MC/nFCF and EV/piaOCF, i.e., a premium of around 17% and 11%, respectively.

Figure 6: Duke Energy Corp. (DUK): Historical valuation based on 2014 to 2023 data (own work, based on data from company filings)

As utility companies are generally appreciated by investors with a comparatively low-risk tolerance (in terms of volatility) and investors who invest for the income, I think it makes sense to also look at the valuation from a dividend yield perspective. DUK stock is currently trading at a starting dividend yield of 3.7%, which is about 45 basis points below the current rate on the 30-Year Treasury. That said, and although dividends are, of course, discretionary payments, it is worth remembering that a high-quality utility like DUK tends to increase its payout to shareholders. As an aside, anyone interested in my view on bond investing versus investing in utilities for yield should take a look at this in-depth article discussing the long-term track record of DUK, SO, WEC, and Dominion Energy, Inc (D).

On the surface, a 3.7% starting yield with a long-term investment horizon is not a bad starting point. However, it is still important to note that DUK has traded in a wide range of around 3.7% and 5.0% over the past decade (except for the brief spike to 6% in March 2020, Figure 7), suggesting that the stock is also expensive from this perspective.

In addition, it is worth remembering that Duke's five-year average dividend growth rate is only around 2% (Figure 8). If dividend growth continues at this pace (or declines further) and inflation stabilizes at a slightly higher level than we became accustomed to, the income generated with an investment in DUK would slowly but surely lose purchasing power.

Figure 7: Duke Energy Corp. (DUK): Dividend yield over the past 10 years and a comparison with peers Southern Company and WEC Energy Group (Seeking Alpha)

Figure 8: Duke Energy Corp. (DUK): Dividend growth track record (own work, based on data from company filings)

Overall, I consider DUK shares to be a bit expensive at $115, although I don't think the degree of overvaluation justifies selling the stock. Comparing the valuation of peers SO and WEC (Figure 9), we can see that only SO stock is significantly overvalued after the recent rally. For income stocks in particular, I find the concept of “replacement yield” useful in determining whether a stock is worth selling. In a nutshell, the formula shown below considers the capital gains tax and gives a minimum required starting dividend yield for a potential replacement investment.

Equation 1: Calculating the replacement dividend yield for a stock (own work) Figure 9: Duke Energy Corp. (DUK): Peer group valuation (own work, based on data from company filings and the closing price of DUK, SO, and WEC on August 15, 2024)

Conclusion

Duke Energy is undoubtedly one of the best large utilities in the U.S., operating in demographically and regulatory favorable states. With the market increasingly pricing in rate cuts, it's no wonder that DUK stock, along with the stocks of other utilities, has done very well recently. With lower interest rates, refinancing debt becomes more manageable, which has a positive impact on net income and of course financial stability.

Although it would be easy to conclude from the long-term FAST Graphs chart that DUK shares are a sell, a closer look is warranted. EPS growth of up to 7% on an annualized basis seems realistic going forward, so a slightly higher multiple than the long-term average P/E ratio of 16 seems justified. However, at almost 20 times earnings, DUK stock is definitely on the expensive side.

Other valuation ratios such as P/S, EV/EBIT and EV/EBITDA also signal overvaluation, but do not permit the conclusion that the share is dangerously overvalued. A look at the valuation from a cash flow perspective produced a similar result. I consider DUK stock to be a firm hold at a price of $115, but of course, a deflection off the all-time high cannot be ruled out.

Income-seeking investors might want to think twice before accepting a 3.7% starting yield, despite admittedly looking solid on the surface. With its ambitious five-year capital expenditure plan, Duke's management obviously ensures to keep up with demand growth while maintaining grid quality. However, the continued significant investments in alternative energy sources and storage technologies should be viewed at least somewhat critically due to their still quite low return on investment.

Hence, I do not expect Duke Energy Corporation dividend growth to accelerate significantly from the current level of around 2%. If inflation stabilizes at a level somewhat higher than what we have become accustomed to (several long-term deflationary factors are playing an increasingly subordinate role), the purchasing power of income from an investment in DUK stock will slowly decline.

Thank you very much for reading my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well. As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence.