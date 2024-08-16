Jovana Kuzmanovic

My Buy rating for Lenovo Group Limited (OTCPK:LNVGY) (OTCPK:LNVGF) [992:HK] stays unchanged. LNVGY achieved better-than-expected financial results for Q1 FY 2025 (YE March 31, 2026), and its long-term outlook is good taking into account the growth runway for AI servers and AI PCs. But Lenovo is still trading at an attractive low-teens P/E multiple despite favorable growth prospects, which explains why I continue to assign a Buy rating to the stock.

Investors can trade in Lenovo's shares on the OTC market and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The company's Hong Kong-listed shares and Over-The-Counter shares boasted 10-day mean daily trading values of $70 million and $1.4 million (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively. Readers can deal in the company's Hong Kong shares with US brokerages such as Interactive Brokers.

First Quarter Results Surpassed Expectations

LNVGY issued an announcement on Thursday, August 15, 2024 disclosing its latest Q1 FY 2025 financial performance. The company delivered solid top line and bottom-line growth for the recent quarter, which was better than what the market had anticipated.

Lenovo's top line increased by +19.7% YoY from $12,900 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 to $15,447 million for Q1 FY 2025, while its bottom line jumped by +37.3% YoY from $177 million to $243 million in the same time frame. LNVGY's actual Q1 FY 2025 revenue and net income attributable to shareholders came in +9.5% and +4.1% higher than the sell side's consensus projections, respectively, according to data obtained from S&P Capital IQ.

I previously wrote about Lenovo's "AI-related tailwinds" in my May 23, 2024 update, and the company's AI offerings played a key role in its first quarter results beat.

The ISG (Infrastructure Solutions Group) segment's sales jumped by +65.1% YoY to $3.2 billion in Q1 FY 2025. LNVGY noted in its results' announcement that the surge in revenue for the ISG segment was driven by "the launch of AI infrastructure products." The demand for the ISG segment's AI servers grew significantly, as more industries and businesses adopted AI-related solutions. As an example, Lenovo mentioned at its Q1 analyst briefing that certain hedge funds have purchased AI servers to support their HFT (High Frequency Trading) activities.

The IDG (Intelligent Devices Group) segment also saw its Q1 FY 2025 revenue increase by a reasonably good +11.3% YoY to $10.5 billion. At the company's first quarter analyst call, Lenovo disclosed that AI PCs as per the looser "industry analyst definition" (versus the company's narrower definition detailed in the next section) accounted for as much as "15% of the (company's overall PC) shipments" for Q1 FY 2025. With the introduction of AI PCs, users are paying more attention to PC product features, and they have become more willing to pay for higher-quality PCs. As a reference, LNVGY's sales derived from PCs in the premium category increased by +21% YoY in the recent quarter.

In other words, LNVGY's first quarter top-line performance was boosted by robust sales expansion for the IDG and ISG segments. Specifically, the ISG segment and the IDG segment benefited from new AI infrastructure offerings and new AI PCs, respectively.

On the other hand, the SSG (Solutions & Services Group) segment reported an operating margin of 21.0% for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. In comparison, the ISG segment was still loss-making at the operating income level in the recent quarter, while the IDG segment's Q1 FY 2025 operating margin was comparatively lower at 7.3%.

In its Q1 FY 2025 earnings presentation slides, Lenovo revealed that more than half of the SSG segment's quarterly revenue was generated by "non-hardware-tied business", which are typically higher-margin services. It is worth highlighting that the SSG segment's "AI-powered services accelerated" in Q1 FY 2025 as per its results' announcement commentary. As such, it is reasonable to think that a faster pace of growth in higher-margin AI services had translated into a healthy +21.0% operating margin for the SSG segment in the latest quarter.

Long-Term Outlook Is Positive

Lenovo has a long growth runway ahead according to the company's recent disclosures highlighting specific metrics.

With regard to the IDG segment, AI PCs still have lots of room for growth.

In its results' presentation, Lenovo defines "five-pillar AI PCs" as those with the following five characteristics:

1) A personal intelligent agent using natural language user interface, 2) a compressed local LLM (Local Language Model), 3) heterogeneous computing, 4) privacy and security protection, and 5) a rich AI application ecosystem.

LNVGY's "five-pillar AI PC" definition is a narrower categorization of the AI PC segment that the company is focused on. In specific terms, the company anticipates that the penetration rate of "five-pillar AI PCs" has the potential to rise from the current low-single percentage to 60% (source: analyst call) or better in FY 2026/2027.

Separately, Lenovo has cited third-party research, which projected a +15% sales CAGR for the AI server industry in the 2024-2027 (calendar year) time period in its results' presentation slides. Moreover, the company has witnessed a +20% increase in its AI server pipeline (source: earnings call) on a sequential basis in Q1 FY 2025, which is a leading indicator for future AI server orders. These industry projections and company-specific metrics bode well for the ISG segment's growth prospects.

In summary, LNVGY's IDG and ISG segments reported robust top-line expansion in the most recent Q1 FY 2025, but the company's full growth potential has yet to be realized. There are good reasons to believe that Lenovo's overall financial performance will get better in the future by riding on strong demand for AI PCs and AI servers.

Variant View

Under certain scenarios, Lenovo's financial and share price performance might disappoint investors.

One scenario sees demand for LNVGY's products decline, as the economy slows and consumer sentiment weakens.

Another scenario is that the AI investment theme goes out of favor, which translates into lower valuation multiples for AI-related stocks.

Closing Thoughts

Lenovo is now valued by the market at a consensus FY 2025 normalized P/E of 12 times. The consensus FY 2024-2027 normalized EPS CAGR estimate for the company is +28%, which seems realistic considering its Q1 performance and long-term prospects. In my opinion, the stock is trading below fair valuation, as a reasonably valued stock should have its earnings multiple closer to its earnings growth rate. The company's expected forward three-year earnings growth rate (+28%) justifies a more demanding P/E multiple in the high-teens to twenties range, while Lenovo's current P/E metric is only at the low-teens level.

