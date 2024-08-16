Metro AG (MTTWF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 16, 2024 5:56 PM ETMetro AG (MTTWF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.68K Followers

Metro AG (OTCPK:MTTWF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript August 15, 2024 2:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Steffen Greubel - CEO
Eric Riegger - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Christian Bruns - Montega AG

Operator

A wonderful good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome and thank you for joining the Analyst and Press Call Q3 2024 Results Presentation. Throughout today's recorded conference, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] At this time, it is my pleasure to hand over to Dr. Steffen Greubel, CEO, Metro AG. Please go ahead, sir.

Steffen Greubel

Yeah, thank you very much and good morning everyone. Welcome to our Q3 '23-'24 Results Call. I'm very happy to present you the most recent business updates together with our CFO who's sitting next to me here, Eric Riegger. And as usual, we're going to start with a strategic update followed then by Eric who is going to present the financials. Like always, there's written and verbal Q&A options. And to just reiterate, we are offering [Foreign Language]

So then let's directly go into the content, I would propose, because we want to focus now on four topics. First of all, we want to focus on the Q3 sales and the earnings development which are very much in line with our guidance. Second, we want to do a deeper look into the growth of our different channels and specifically the Food Service Delivery, the FSD business, as the growth -- as the key growth contributor in this very moment. Third, we want to give an update on our financial KPIs, as well as outline how the sCore strategy drives our productivity, as productivity is the key factor for improving our EBITDA and cash flow. And last but not least, we confirm our financial year guidance and the ambitions.

Recommended For You

About MTTWF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MTTWF

Trending Analysis

Trending News