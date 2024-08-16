Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (MRRTY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.68K Followers

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCPK:MRRTY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript August 15, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eduardo Puzziello - IR Director
Tim Klein - CEO, North American Operations
Rui Mendonca - CEO, South American Operations
Paulo Pianez - Sustainability Director
Tang David - CFO and IR Director
Marcos Molina - Founder and Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Ricardo Alves - Morgan Stanley
Gustavo Troyano - Itau BBA
Isabella Simonato - Bank of America
Guilherme Palhares - Santander
Thiago Duarte - BTG Pactual
Henrique Brustolin - Bradesco
Lucas Ferreira - JPMorgan

Operator

Good afternoon, thank you for waiting. Welcome to Marfrig's Q2 2024 Earnings Call. We would like to inform you that this is being recorded and interpreted to both languages. [Operator Instructions]. We have Mr. Marcos Molina, Founder and Chairman of the Board; Mr. Tim Klein, CEO of North American Operations; Rui Mendonca, South American CEO; Tang David, CFO and IR Director; Jose Ignacio Scoseria, Corporate Finance Director; Mr. Paulo Pianez, Sustainability Director; and finally, IR Director, Mr. Eduardo Puzziello. We would like to inform you that all participants will be in listen-only mode. We will then have a Q&A session. Further instructions will be given then.

Before we proceed, we would like to say that any forward-looking statements are related to the business perspectives of Marfrig Global Food or its projections, projections based on the company's premises as well as currently available information for Global -- Marfrig Global Foods S.A. Forward-looking statements are not any guarantee of performance because they relate to future events that may or may not occur. Investors and analysts should understand that overall economic conditions, among other operational factors, may impact Marfrig's results that will lead to results that are substantially different from those expressed in forward-looking statements.

I'll turn it over to Mr. Eduardo

