Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (FGRRF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.68K Followers

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCPK:FGRRF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stefan Pettersson - Head of IR
Adam Philpott - CEO
Fredrik Hedlund - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Markus Almerud - Carnegie

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fingerprint's Q2 Results 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Stefan Pettersson, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Stefan Pettersson

Thank you, Sandra. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Fingerprint Cards' earnings call following the release of our Q2 report this morning. So we'll begin by a presentation of the report by our CEO, Adam Philpott, and thereafter by our CFO, Fredrik Hedlund. And if you're following the conference call on the web, you can post questions throughout the call.

And with that, let me now hand over to our CEO, Adam Philpott.

Adam Philpott

Thank you very much, Stefan. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Q2 earnings call. I'm joined by our CFO, Fredrik Hedlund today.

Let's move straight into the agenda, a few things we're going to be sharing this morning, before we take questions from you. We'll start with executive summary, with some highlights from what's been going on in the business over the Q2 period. From there, we'll update you on the progress. Many of you have been following the Transformation Plan that we've been going through. We'll update you on the progress and the performance related to that plan throughout the call. Then we'll come on to some key facts and figures, along with product line updates from Q2. Finally, then coming to Q&A.

Recommended For You

About FGRRF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FGRRF

Trending Analysis

Trending News