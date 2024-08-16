FitLife Brands, Inc. (FTLF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dayton Judd - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Bogan - Legend Capital

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the FitLife Brands' Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on listen-only mode. The floor will be open for questions and comments following the presentation.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Dayton Judd, CEO of FitLife Brands. Sir, the floor is yours.

Dayton Judd

Thank you, Paul. Welcome everyone to FitLife's second quarter 2024 earnings call. We appreciate you taking the time to join us this afternoon. Joining me on the call is FitLife’s CFO, Jakob York. And FitLife's EVP, Ryan Hansen. For this call, we'll follow a similar pattern to our previous earnings call. I'll provide some opening commentary about the different parts of our business and then open the call up for Q&A.

Beginning with our reporting for the second quarter of 2024, we have provided some additional metrics for some groups of our brands. This reporting is in response to investor questions about the performance of brands subsequent to their acquisition by the company. We've previously provided some revenue numbers, but we are now providing a breakdown of wholesale revenue versus online revenue, gross profit and gross margin, advertising and marketing expense, as well as a metric we call contribution.

There may be other companies that report a similar metric, and they may define contribution differently than we do. So, for purposes of our company and our reporting and our discussion today, we define contribution as gross profit less advertising and marketing expense for the brands in question. And the reason we do this is other than advertising and marketing

