Scott Olson

John Deere (NYSE:DE) reported Q3 results yesterday, delivering a double-digit beat vs consensus EPS and affirming its full year guidance of ~$7B in net income. Following several subsequent guidance downgrades in the previous quarters, this in our view removes a major overhang for shares. With valuation remaining cheap, this should drive shares to reprice on an expected 2025 agri cycle recovery, as argued by us in our initiation note. While retaining company-level guidance, management lowered the outlook for the Construction and Financial Services segments, implying an unusually weak Q4 in the Ag segments. With management's upbeat tone about Ag vehicle pricing going forward, we find this unlikely and expect full year margins for Large and Small Ag ahead of guidance.

We reiterate our Overweight rating and raise our price target to $505/share on better Large and Small Ag sales and margins, implying ~37% upside potential as of yesterday's close. Key risks remain a more severe agri cycle downturn and weaker pricing going forward.

Key Discussion Points

Better than expected Q3 , driven by strong pricing in large and small Ag segments. Net equipment sales for Q3 came in at $11.4B, down 20% YoY but 6% ahead of consensus. Sales were down across all segments with the biggest decline in the Large Ag segment (25% YoY) while sales in Small Ag and Construction were down 18% and 14% respectively. EPS came in significantly ahead of consensus at $6.29, a more than 12% beat vs estimates yet still down 38% on strong 2023 comps. Bottom line outperformance was driven by significantly better margins, especially in Large Ag where operating margins held in the low to mid 20s despite much weaker volumes. With the recently announced layoffs, cost discipline alongside better inventory management remains management's key tool to protect profitability. On inventories, CEO May noted on the conference call that Deere "prudently and proactively adjusted production schedules in our large agriculture business at a faster pace than ever before".

Q3 Variance Table (Company Filings)

Full year guidance reaffirmed, ending 3 subsequent quarters with downgrades. In what was likely a surprise to many, management reaffirmed its full year 2024 guidance of around $7B. Following 2 subsequent guidance downgrades from ~$8B as of YE23, this in our view reinforced the thesis that Deere likely sees the agri cycle bottoming soon, potentially rolling forward investor attention to an eventual 2025 recovery.

Company Filings

Notably, Deere lowered the outlook for the Construction & Forestry segment with expected YoY sales decline now down to 10-15% from 5-10% previously. Margin guidance was also lowered to ~15% from ~17% as of last quarter's earnings. With Fin. Services guidance also down by ~$50MM, in our view, management likely expects significantly better margins in the Ag divisions than currently guided for. We note that at the respective midpoints of segment outlooks, the current guidance implies Q4 margins of ~12% for Large Ag (Q3: 22.8%) and ~6% for Small Ag (Q3: 16.2%). Even with seasonally stronger Q2 and Q3, we find this unlikely, especially with management noting that it now expects "an improved favorable price realization in its agriculture segments in 2024 compared to its previous targets".

Full-year margin estimate:

Company Filings

Dealer inventories continue to normalize from excess inventories, supporting pricing power. Monthly dealer inventories of agri vehicles, as tracked by the Federal Reserve continued to fall in June, continuing their downward trend from mid-late 2022 peaks. On a 4m-rolling basis, June inventories showed the highest percentage decline since last November, supporting our thesis of supply normalization which should boost Deere's pricing going into Q4 and FY25.

Federal Reserve

Valuation Update

Following the better than expected Q3, we tweak our forecasts for 2024, now estimating a slightly better 22.5% YoY decline in Large Ag (previously -25%) while keeping Small Ag at -20% YoY. On the flipside we see a significantly weaker Construction segment with sales down 12.5% YoY vs 5% previously, in line with updated guidance. Given the much stronger profitability and management's upbeat commentary about pricing discipline in the Ag segments, we raise our segment margins for Large Ag (23% vs 20%) and Small Ag (15% vs 14%). We further lower margins in the construction division to 15% from 17%, also in line with guidance.

DE Model (Company Filings, WSR Estimates)

On the bottom line we model a FY24 net income of ~$7.1B, slightly ahead of the guided $7B for a full year EPS at $25.6, ~2% above consensus. Continuing to apply a 2Y-forward P/E multiple of 15.6x on slightly higher 26E EPS of $32.3, we raise our YE24 price target by 6% to $505/share, implying ~35% upside from current levels.