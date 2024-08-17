Deere: Board The Tractor Now

Aug. 17, 2024 12:23 AM ETDeere & Company (DE) Stock
White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
993 Followers

Summary

  • Q3 EPS beat consensus by 12% and management affirmed its 24E net income guidance of ~$7B, pointing to a bottoming agri cycle and removing a major overhang on shares.
  • Profitability came in much better than expected, with margins in Large Ag at ~23% as strong pricing partially offsets volumes. Unchanged segment guidance leaves upside room for Q4 and FY24.
  • Remain Overweight and raise PT by 6% to $505/share, as significantly better margins in the Ag segments offset a slightly weaker Construction business.

Farm Equipment Maker Deere Post 27 Percent Drop In Quarterly Profits

Scott Olson

John Deere (NYSE:DE) reported Q3 results yesterday, delivering a double-digit beat vs consensus EPS and affirming its full year guidance of ~$7B in net income. Following several subsequent guidance downgrades in the previous quarters, this in our view removes a

This article was written by

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
993 Followers
Finance professional with experience across investment banking and capital markets with a great passion for fundamental long-only investing. Sector agnostic but a special emphasis on the global oil patch and aerospace & defense.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News